Video: Renata Wiese Takes On Chilean Andes in 'III x I'

Words
: Evil Bikes
The daunting steeps of the Chilean Andes, the shifting terrain of Malalcahuello and the flowy loam of Colico Bike Park provide perfect backdrops for the boundless riding of Renata Wiese. Alongside friend and riding partner Pascal Sapunar, Renata leads us on a destination-spanning journey into her world of Chilean Freeride.
|This video project started from my passion for MTB, I wanted to show the world a little bit of the amazing riding we have in Chile. I hope to inspire more girls to achieve their dreams and goals, inspire them to grab their bikes and go explore the world! There's so much to do and ride outside of our comfort zone.—Renata Wiese
Riders: Renata Wiese, Pascal Sapunar
Filmed by: Xabier Azcarate, Gonzalo Robert
Edited by: Carlos Musalem
Photos by: Anand Carrasco
Produced by: Andes Cinema
Thanks to: IXS, Stanley, Ski La Parva, Colico Parkwww.evil-bikes.com