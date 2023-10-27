Video: Renata Wiese Takes On Chilean Andes in 'III x I'

Oct 27, 2023
by evilbikeco  

Words: Evil Bikes

The daunting steeps of the Chilean Andes, the shifting terrain of Malalcahuello and the flowy loam of Colico Bike Park provide perfect backdrops for the boundless riding of Renata Wiese. Alongside friend and riding partner Pascal Sapunar, Renata leads us on a destination-spanning journey into her world of Chilean Freeride.


photo


photo
photo


photo


bigquotesThis video project started from my passion for MTB, I wanted to show the world a little bit of the amazing riding we have in Chile. I hope to inspire more girls to achieve their dreams and goals, inspire them to grab their bikes and go explore the world! There's so much to do and ride outside of our comfort zone.Renata Wiese


photo


Riders: Renata Wiese, Pascal Sapunar
Filmed by: Xabier Azcarate, Gonzalo Robert
Edited by: Carlos Musalem
Photos by: Anand Carrasco
Produced by: Andes Cinema
Thanks to: IXS, Stanley, Ski La Parva, Colico Park

www.evil-bikes.com

Chile

Videos Riding Videos Evil Bikes Pascal Sapunar Renata Wiese


3 Comments
  • 6 0
 Awesome edit! MTB needs more of this.
  • 3 0
 Bravo Renata!!! Espectacular
  • 1 0
 Dang, reminds me of the Bolivia segment in NWD 6... makes sense since they're next to each other. So cool





