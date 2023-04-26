Video: Drop Bar Dirt Jumping in 'Questionable Choices'

Apr 26, 2023
by evilbikeco  

Words: Evil Bike Co

We all know "that rider." The one who shows up to your Whistler weekend on a hardtail, and still clears Crabapple. The one who races XC on their enduro rig, and manages to put the hurt on their spandex-shrink-wrapped opponents. They don't just ride against the norm, they blaze past it and wait for the pack to catch up.




Our numbers guy, Ian Fay, falls under this umbrella. Understanding the motives behind Ian's bike choice is often a fool's errand. In most cases, "Why?" becomes irrelevant and gives way to, "How?!"

To that end, the 66.67-degree head tube, dropper post and low-slung frame of our Chamois Hagar provides some explanation.




We may never truly get what is going on in Ian's head, or why he can't just ride the 'correct' bike for once. Still, there's no denying the joy in making a questionable choice, and seeing it pay off.






Bikes: The Chamois Hagar and The Offering LS
Location: Galbraith Mountain, Bellingham, WA
Riders: Ian Fay & Jett Williams
Video: Doug Jambor
Edit: Tamas Forde
Song: "Twin Flame" by Club Coward

Posted In:
Videos Evil Bikes


15 Comments

  • 12 0
 That's definitely harder than it looks folks. Respect. 2023 version of Yoann riding a cyclocross bike down A-Line and Dirt Merchant.
  • 4 0
 Not really the right tool for the job but that dude is a friggin shredder. Definitely demonstrates the capabilities of that bike and tbh if I were looking for a gravel bike Evil's just made the short list.
  • 5 0
 FWIW, the Chamois Hagar is a a rigid mountain bike with drop bars. all the geo is mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 Skillset well demonstrated, but no long manuals or wheelies...I only bring it up because those are the 'only' things I could do good comfortably on my brother's thin tire menace, couldn't even train on the damn thing, weird bars, seemingly too thin tires for my comfort. The last thing I ever would have thought was to take it to the trails and JUMP IT! And Why Not, looks really fun, light, flickable...but those bars again...hmm. I bet you could really impress and/or piss some off some racers at the local BMX track on that thing too. My buddy just watched it and said the same thing he says about some our trials ridin', "How do you guys 'Think' like that, I mean really?" I told him it's all about the ridin' man, R-I-D-I-N. Nicely done!
  • 1 0
 I was checking this bike last week but on the site it's currently sold out, is thete going to be a restock? Frameset option will do for me and a cup of those mad skills from the video..
  • 3 0
 Its not about the bike, its about the rider. lmao
  • 4 0
 Well, that's humbling.
  • 3 0
 drop bars but no single speed...doesn't count, lol
  • 1 0
 Thank you Evil (and Kevin) for finally acknowledging us =P www.pinkbike.com/video/532712
  • 2 0
 Needless to say, Ian is young and has a healthy back and ankles.
  • 4 0
 *had a healthy back and ankles
  • 1 0
 wow. that guy wins Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 Hmm, reminds me of shredding my cross bike with the homies.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting on him to hit blue steel on this bike Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Pilgrimage





