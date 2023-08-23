Video: The 2023 Dirty Sanchez Is Rowdy As Ever

Words

TDS balances the backwoods party vibe with some of the most heinously technical, blazing fast tracks in the sport.

Hometown hero Myles Morgan pulled a 3rd place from the Grass Valley dirt, with Bubba Warren hot on his heels in 4th.

Any time you can put 10 clean runs down these hallowed tracks, it's a good weekend racing mountain bikes.

: Evil BikesThere's one race every year in Northern California with a reputation that precedes it. It's a dust-slinging, ass-slapping, poison-oak-laden, beer-soaked way to have a good time on two wheels. With over 10 years of racing, The Dirty Sanchez shows no signs of letting off the throttle. Here's to many more days in the dirt!Filmed by: Danny KernEdited by: Spencer AstraPhotos: Mike Oitzman