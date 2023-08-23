Video: The 2023 Dirty Sanchez Is Rowdy As Ever

Aug 23, 2023
by evilbikeco  

Words: Evil Bikes

There's one race every year in Northern California with a reputation that precedes it. It's a dust-slinging, ass-slapping, poison-oak-laden, beer-soaked way to have a good time on two wheels. With over 10 years of racing, The Dirty Sanchez shows no signs of letting off the throttle. Here's to many more days in the dirt!

TDS balances the backwoods party vibe with some of the most heinously technical, blazing fast tracks in the sport.

Hometown hero Myles Morgan pulled a 3rd place from the Grass Valley dirt, with Bubba Warren hot on his heels in 4th.


1st- Colton Peterson 2nd- Marco Osborne 3rd- Myles Morgan 4th- Austin Warren 5th- Aiden Chapin
Any time you can put 10 clean runs down these hallowed tracks, it's a good weekend racing mountain bikes.


Filmed by: Danny Kern
Edited by: Spencer Astra
Photos: Mike Oitzman

https://tdsenduro.com/
https://www.evil-bikes.com/

 The coolest and best race you will likely never be invited to.....even to watch. lol
  • 1 0
 roooooooooowdy





