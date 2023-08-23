Video: The 2023 Dirty Sanchez Is Rowdy As Ever

Words
: Evil Bikes
There's one race every year in Northern California with a reputation that precedes it. It's a dust-slinging, ass-slapping, poison-oak-laden, beer-soaked way to have a good time on two wheels. With over 10 years of racing, The Dirty Sanchez shows no signs of letting off the throttle. Here's to many more days in the dirt!
Hometown hero Myles Morgan pulled a 3rd place from the Grass Valley dirt, with Bubba Warren hot on his heels in 4th.
Filmed by: Danny Kern
Edited by: Spencer Astra
Photos: Mike Oitzmanhttps://tdsenduro.com/https://www.evil-bikes.com/