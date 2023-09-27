Video: 'Unlikely Duo' Tells Story of Tania Lillak and Jerrell Webster

Sep 27, 2023
by evilbikeco  

Words: Evil

We're stoked to share the story of Tania Lillak and Jerrell Webster, two Evil riders who bonded at Highland Bike Park over their passion for freeride. Through common ground, they've been able to share the motivation and progress their riding to new heights.


photo

bigquotesJerrell and I really wanted to tell our story of working and biking together to accomplish our goals, really just for the pure love of biking. We hope to inspire others who wonder if they belong on a bike to squash those thoughts and just get out and ride. They will find new friends they never expected and have incredible experiences and memories for many years to come.Tania Lillak


photo
photo
bigquotesIt shows that really anybody can do this, all ages, all shapes, all sizes, any gender. It really is just based on if you want to try to find something in yourself that you didn't know you had, and I think mountain biking really can do that for people.Jerrell Webster

photo

Video: Josh Lawless
Song: "Moaning Lisa Smile" by Wolf Alice
Filmed at Highland Bike Park, NH.

Posted In:
Videos Evil Bikes Jerrell Webster Tania Lillak


Author Info:
evilbikeco avatar

Member since Mar 3, 2017
5 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't
64754 views
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
52260 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
43824 views
First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR
39355 views
Review: TranzX EDP01 Wireless Electronic Dropper Post
38633 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
33935 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
32287 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27244 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 was at highland and came across tania sessioning tombstone like someone half her age. so awesome.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036569
Mobile Version of Website