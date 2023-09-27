Video: 'Unlikely Duo' Tells Story of Tania Lillak and Jerrell Webster

Words
: Evil
We're stoked to share the story of Tania Lillak and Jerrell Webster, two Evil riders who bonded at Highland Bike Park over their passion for freeride. Through common ground, they've been able to share the motivation and progress their riding to new heights.
|Jerrell and I really wanted to tell our story of working and biking together to accomplish our goals, really just for the pure love of biking. We hope to inspire others who wonder if they belong on a bike to squash those thoughts and just get out and ride. They will find new friends they never expected and have incredible experiences and memories for many years to come.—Tania Lillak
|It shows that really anybody can do this, all ages, all shapes, all sizes, any gender. It really is just based on if you want to try to find something in yourself that you didn't know you had, and I think mountain biking really can do that for people.—Jerrell Webster
Video: Josh Lawless
Song: "Moaning Lisa Smile" by Wolf Alice
Filmed at Highland Bike Park, NH.