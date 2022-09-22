Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors and a UDH

Standing the test of time, Evil's flagship enduro bike, the Wreckoning, has undergone a two small but not so insignificant changes; the addition of SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger and captive shock washers for less fiddling. Looking at the stats, the 166mm of rear wheel travel and geometry table remain the same. Evil decided to add the "LS" designation to signify the updates to the long-travel Wreckoning and throw on two batches of fresh paint with colors dubbed Baja Fog and Clay Porter.
Sleuths from the XC World Cup and Enduro World Series have snapped photos of a futuristic looking SRAM derailleur that appears to use a new way to attach the rear derailleur. With looming updates from the drivetrain giant, Evil didn't want to be left out of the UDH party. As early adopters of 157 SuperBoost though, they've decided to hold onto the wider rear hub spacing to maintain certain ride characteristics.
Up front, the main triangle retains the current sizing chart and 64.6-degree head tube angle, but the shock mount on the Delta suspension system has been revised to retain the spacers when removing the shock. Tagging along with the revised shock mount, Evil will offer registered frame owners, from 2022 and onwards, a free bearing kit once per season.
Wreckoning LS bikes will be available online through evil-bikes.com
using the current component specifications and price points.
51 Comments
This is a wonderful QOL change lol. Please add to the Following…
If I had a quiver of mountain bikes instead of just one, this would be the big bike.
Maximum throwing shapes off side hits? Yes.
This is a niche bike, but fills that niche very, very well.