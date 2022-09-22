Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors and a UDH

Sep 22, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Standing the test of time, Evil's flagship enduro bike, the Wreckoning, has undergone a two small but not so insignificant changes; the addition of SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger and captive shock washers for less fiddling. Looking at the stats, the 166mm of rear wheel travel and geometry table remain the same. Evil decided to add the "LS" designation to signify the updates to the long-travel Wreckoning and throw on two batches of fresh paint with colors dubbed Baja Fog and Clay Porter.

Sleuths from the XC World Cup and Enduro World Series have snapped photos of a futuristic looking SRAM derailleur that appears to use a new way to attach the rear derailleur. With looming updates from the drivetrain giant, Evil didn't want to be left out of the UDH party. As early adopters of 157 SuperBoost though, they've decided to hold onto the wider rear hub spacing to maintain certain ride characteristics.


Up front, the main triangle retains the current sizing chart and 64.6-degree head tube angle, but the shock mount on the Delta suspension system has been revised to retain the spacers when removing the shock. Tagging along with the revised shock mount, Evil will offer registered frame owners, from 2022 and onwards, a free bearing kit once per season.

Wreckoning LS bikes will be available online through evil-bikes.com using the current component specifications and price points.

Myles Morgan with his Wreckoning LS in the Clay Porter colorway at the Whistler EWS.



51 Comments

  • 21 0
 "New colors"... but here I am thinking my brain is broken because I can't tell if I'm looking at a black and white photo or a grey bike against a grey background.
  • 10 0
 Annual bearing kit is a nice touch.
  • 14 4
 Not exactly confidence inspiring, though
  • 3 1
 @VtVolk: in my experience, they aren’t prone to early bearing failure. I replaced mine after a season of riding (~4000 miles and a couple hundred washes) and they were totally fine. Replacing them was unnecessary. So unless there has been a huge change recently, owners will probably end up with a surplus of bearings as time goes on
  • 6 1
 @twonsarelli: a couple hundred washes over a season? Do you ride and wash 3 times a day?
  • 3 1
 @thechunderdownunder: i wash after almost every single ride and it was my only bike at the time, so yes, it was a couple hundred (175 I'm guessing)
  • 5 0
 I get new bearings with my annual warranty frame replacement...
  • 4 0
 @thechunderdownunder: I was more impressed by 4000 miles in a year on a Wreckoning. That's like a part time job.
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli: wow, 4000 miles, that is about 6500km in 175 rides, impressive 37km every ride! I need to get out more.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: bruh, why?
  • 1 0
 @BornOnTwo: he’ll yeah. get out there and have some fun!
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli: 4000 miles, WTF.. I get like 30 miles a week... Most EWS riders probably don't even have the time to get those kind of miles.
  • 7 1
 Got to laugh at this statement: “ As early adopters of 157 SuperBoost though, they've decided to hold onto the wider rear hub spacing to maintain certain ride characteristics.”
  • 4 0
 They need to explain themselves
  • 3 0
 I mean... they'll benefit more from the direct mount derailleur when it sticks out a few mm extra to begin with.
  • 4 0
 148 is absolutely fine. 142 really wasn't an issue at all. You could run 12 speed xd on that spacing. Im sure standards will change again so that bike manufacturers can sell more bikes, but im more than happy with 148 for at least the next 5 years.
  • 4 1
 When all the EWS podium spots are taken by 157-hubbed bikes I'll be a believer.
  • 5 1
 Wider hub spacing allows them to get the tire clearance needed to have shorter chainstays
  • 4 0
 “but the shock mount on the Delta suspension system has been revised to retain the spacers when removing the shock.“

This is a wonderful QOL change lol. Please add to the Following…
  • 3 1
 Evil updating good bikes in their linkup. Impossible!
  • 6 0
 Lightly salted, for those of you wondering what the LS stands for.
  • 1 0
 It’s LB with a new name.
  • 3 0
 Seasoning for the modern Caucasian palette
  • 5 1
 Evil please make a new dh bike! I know its not only me that wants it
  • 2 1
 They have one. It’s called the Insurgent.
  • 1 0
 @dreadnought007: yeah but it doesnt have 200mm travel or a dh build kit
  • 4 0
 It seems to have too many bolts for a single pivot bike
  • 1 0
 My buddy recently bought a 2021 Wreckoning, upgrading from a 2019. Why did Evil shrink the seat tube diameter from 34.9 to 30.9 but move to 157 rear hubs?! Swapping parts over was a PITA
  • 2 0
 One of the most fun bikes I’ve ridden.

If I had a quiver of mountain bikes instead of just one, this would be the big bike.
  • 4 1
 Wreckon that's a good looking bike.
  • 1 1
 It's been a slow week in the bike industry, between this and that warmed-over Tallboy. I'm not paying 2022 prices for bikes that are coming off the same factory mold from 2019.
  • 2 0
 new colors = copy everyone else's muted chalk toned colors.
  • 2 0
 new colours? how about "lack of colour'?
  • 1 1
 27.5, water bottle cage, no through the headset cable routing, could this be the perfect bike?
  • 13 1
 Is someone going to tell him?
  • 2 2
 If I put Santa Cruz stickers on it will it confuse people there’s a new model
  • 1 0
 Evil, just make it high pivot already!
  • 1 0
 That's some cracking news
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or does the seat tube angle look slack AF?
  • 1 0
 I vomited in my mouth after seeing that seat tube.
  • 1 0
 those colors would make ikea proud
  • 1 0
 BL;ELLE DBLAKC DIVE EVIL
  • 2 0
 true
  • 1 0
 Extraordinarily well put.
  • 2 1
 I love the new colors!
  • 1 2
 that grey one looks cooler than mountain biking....is.
  • 1 2
 No Mullet fadder?
Below threshold threads are hidden





