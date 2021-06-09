Evil Launches 2022 Insurgent with More Travel & Mixed Wheel Option

Aimed at freeriders and enduro racers alike, Evil's new insurgent gets revised geometry and an updated look, with a straighter top tube to match the rest of the fleet. There's no mistaking this silhouette for anything else.



Evil's brand image heavily focuses on fun more than results, so it's no surprise to see the travel get jacked up from 150mm to 168mm of rear wheel travel. Those keen on racing might opt for the MX build with a 29" front wheel and 170mm fork.



Everything about the 2021 Insurgent is boosted, from the Super Boost rear hub spacing to a wider, stiffer main pivot. The stout head tube can also handle a 180mm+ dual crown fork. You can be sure that team riders like, Kurt Sorge, will be sending it on the Insurgent as their main freeride rig.





Insurgent Details



• Travel: 168mm rear/ 180mm front (170mm MX)

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"/ 27.5"

• Carbon frame

• Head angle: Low - 65.3°/ 64.2° (MX)

• Seat tube angle: 78.2°/ 76.9°

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Frame only: $3,299 USD

• Complete bikes: $5,999-8,299 USD

• evil-bikes.com

