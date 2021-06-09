Evil Launches 2022 Insurgent with More Travel & Mixed Wheel Option

Jun 9, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Aimed at freeriders and enduro racers alike, Evil's new insurgent gets revised geometry and an updated look, with a straighter top tube to match the rest of the fleet. There's no mistaking this silhouette for anything else.

Evil's brand image heavily focuses on fun more than results, so it's no surprise to see the travel get jacked up from 150mm to 168mm of rear wheel travel. Those keen on racing might opt for the MX build with a 29" front wheel and 170mm fork.

Everything about the 2021 Insurgent is boosted, from the Super Boost rear hub spacing to a wider, stiffer main pivot. The stout head tube can also handle a 180mm+ dual crown fork. You can be sure that team riders like, Kurt Sorge, will be sending it on the Insurgent as their main freeride rig.

Insurgent Details

• Travel: 168mm rear/ 180mm front (170mm MX)
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"/ 27.5"
• Carbon frame
• Head angle: Low - 65.3°/ 64.2° (MX)
• Seat tube angle: 78.2°/ 76.9°
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Frame only: $3,299 USD
• Complete bikes: $5,999-8,299 USD
Not surprisingly, the only colour available is a matte grey, or as Evil labels it, "Clean Slate".

Although a lot has changed from the original version, the Insurgent name lives on. Evil's main product man, Mike Giese weighed in on why,

bigquotesThe Insurgent resonates with our core 27.5 audience, past and present. We feel by carrying forward the name, we are paying homage to the bikes freeride roots, while catering to the new trail/endure customer by offering the MX 29 configuration. The jump in rear wheel travel was a commonly requested item from our team riders, in-house employees, and customers alike. New bones, new face lift, but the same ethos for an all-around shred machine."Mike Giese, Evil Bikes


Frame kit starts at $3,299 with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe coil with options to tag on extra paint and chain protection.

Complete bikes have three build kits from SRAM beginning at $5,999 and moving up to $8,299 USD for a full AXS wireless spec.

There are also Fox Float X2 or Push 11.6 rear shock options, but no pricing was available at this time.

Geometry




 Wonder why PB had to wait an extra day to post this? Was it Evil causing the delay or PB? The plot thickens.
  • 14 1
 Some possible explanations why its here today and not yesterday
1) Pinkbike loves Evil and wanted to get the frames before anyone else did.
2) Evil doesn't like Pinkbike and didn't tell them the news
3) Pinkbike doesn't like Evil because they've got 4 letters in their name
4) The lobby for Good bikes is really strong
  • 9 2
 Oops, looks like someone didn't tell the new guy at pb that they don't post any news about evil bikes. teehe
  • 8 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/evil-bikes
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Followed the link , found a great blast from the past

m.pinkbike.com/news/steve-smith-evil-bikes-2008.html
  • 1 10
flag parkisatool (14 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Good old passive aggresive Kazimer with a tentative to defend PB that leaves to be desired... What an utter fail once again!
  • 5 0
 Now please do this with 145/160 travel!
  • 2 0
 So like, the offering but with the wrong wheel size? Wink
  • 2 0
 Loved my Gen 1 Insurgent. Liked the idea of a mullet setup and inquired about availability. 2022 folks, don't get too excited just yet. We're sure to be back to 26" wheels before the newly released bikes are available.
  • 1 0
 Agreed- that original was a real shredder
  • 1 0
 Nice 30 more mm of travel we’ll have an Evil Undead.
I say 2025 we’ll get to see a 190mm insurgent.

Knowing Evil, they’ll milk this, and make a park variant.
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the arrival of all the people from the Bronson comments section complaining about bike companies whose bikes all have the same silhouette as each other...
  • 2 0
 Evil Bikes link is wrong. Their url is www.evil-bikes.com.
  • 1 1
 Sweet bike but $6K, damn!
