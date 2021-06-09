Evil Launches 2022 Insurgent with More Travel & Mixed Wheel Option

Aimed at freeriders and enduro racers alike, Evil's new insurgent gets revised geometry and an updated look, with a straighter top tube to match the rest of the fleet. There's no mistaking this silhouette for anything else.
Evil's brand image heavily focuses on fun more than results, so it's no surprise to see the travel get jacked up from 150mm to 168mm of rear wheel travel. Those keen on racing might opt for the MX build with a 29" front wheel and 170mm fork.
Everything about the 2021 Insurgent is boosted, from the Super Boost rear hub spacing to a wider, stiffer main pivot. The stout head tube can also handle a 180mm+ dual crown fork. You can be sure that team riders like, Kurt Sorge, will be sending it on the Insurgent as their main freeride rig.
Insurgent Details
• Travel: 168mm rear/ 180mm front (170mm MX)
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"/ 27.5"
• Carbon frame
• Head angle: Low - 65.3°/ 64.2° (MX)
• Seat tube angle: 78.2°/ 76.9°
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Frame only: $3,299 USD
• Complete bikes: $5,999-8,299 USD
Not surprisingly, the only colour available is a matte grey, or as Evil labels it, "Clean Slate".
Although a lot has changed from the original version, the Insurgent name lives on. Evil's main product man, Mike Giese weighed in on why,
|The Insurgent resonates with our core 27.5 audience, past and present. We feel by carrying forward the name, we are paying homage to the bikes freeride roots, while catering to the new trail/endure customer by offering the MX 29 configuration. The jump in rear wheel travel was a commonly requested item from our team riders, in-house employees, and customers alike. New bones, new face lift, but the same ethos for an all-around shred machine."—Mike Giese, Evil Bikes
Frame kit starts at $3,299 with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe coil with options to tag on extra paint and chain protection.
Complete bikes have three build kits from SRAM beginning at $5,999 and moving up to $8,299 USD for a full AXS wireless spec.
There are also Fox Float X2 or Push 11.6 rear shock options, but no pricing was available at this time.Geometry
