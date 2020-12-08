This morning I was bemoaning the overuse of the phrase 'quiver killer', and then the news came through about the new Evil Offering. Billed as “the quiet Quiver Killer,” the latest version is claimed to “sacrifice nothing but gives you God-like powers.” That's an extra strength dose of marketing lingo, so let's skip that and get to the details – if Evil are ever able to get us one for review we'll find out how those claims actually hold up.
The new Offering has 29” wheels and 140mm of rear travel, which is paired with either a 150 or 160mm fork. Compared to the previous version, there have been a few geometry tweaks – the reach is a little longer, and the seat tube angle is a little steeper. What about slacker? Not really – the Offering's head tube angle is still around 66-degrees depending on the flip chip position. However, Evil do offer an aftermarket 1.5-degree angleset, allowing riders an extra level of geometry customization.
Offering Details
• Travel: 140mm rear / 150 or 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Head angle: 65.9° or 65.3° (160 fork)
• Seat tube angle: 76.5° or 76°
• Reach: 486mm (lrg)
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $5,799 - $8,099
• Frame only: $3,299
Rear end spacing is 12 x 157mm SuperBoost, which helped make it possible to have enough room to fit a 2.6” rear tire. There's also a new wider main pivot with larger hardware that's said to increase stiffness and strength.
The carbon Offering frame with a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock is $3,299, with complete build kits starting at $5,299. There are several different rear shock options to choose from, including a Push coil shock, which is a $900 upcharge. Geometry with 150mm forkGeometry with 160mm fork
More information: evil-bikes.com
Whatever incremental improvements they made on V2 can only make awesome more awesomer! Living in the PNW with steep climbs and steep descents, if I was looking for a new bike I could do pretty much everything on (I’m not), the new Offering would be at the top of my list for sure.
Based on my experience so far I wouldn’t hesitate to get this new Offering for everything from trail riding to most park stuff.
2/// My test ride experience on a Pivot Switchblade left me feeling like the rear was too stiff, to the point where it felt like the rear end gets hung up in rocky sections. But I’m 155lbs ... heavier riders might find it to be just right. Also specific wheel and frame tuning can probability mitigate this.
3/// When plenty of regular boost bikes can fit 2.5 or 2.6 tires with a short CS, the question becomes... was it really necessary? [no]
@mikekazimer : in Bellingham
How hard can it be: VERY HARD
