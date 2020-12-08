This morning I was bemoaning the overuse of the phrase 'quiver killer', and then the news came through about the new Evil Offering. Billed as “the quiet Quiver Killer,” the latest version is claimed to “sacrifice nothing but gives you God-like powers.” That's an extra strength dose of marketing lingo, so let's skip that and get to the details – if Evil are ever able to get us one for review we'll find out how those claims actually hold up.



The new Offering has 29” wheels and 140mm of rear travel, which is paired with either a 150 or 160mm fork. Compared to the previous version, there have been a few geometry tweaks – the reach is a little longer, and the seat tube angle is a little steeper. What about slacker? Not really – the Offering's head tube angle is still around 66-degrees depending on the flip chip position. However, Evil do offer an aftermarket 1.5-degree angleset, allowing riders an extra level of geometry customization.



Offering Details



• Travel: 140mm rear / 150 or 160mm front

• Wheel size: 29"

• Carbon frame

• Head angle: 65.9° or 65.3° (160 fork)

• Seat tube angle: 76.5° or 76°

• Reach: 486mm (lrg)

• Chainstay length: 430mm

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $5,799 - $8,099

• Frame only: $3,299

