Evil Launches New 2021 Offering - 29" Wheels, 140mm Travel

Dec 8, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Evil Offering 2021

This morning I was bemoaning the overuse of the phrase 'quiver killer', and then the news came through about the new Evil Offering. Billed as “the quiet Quiver Killer,” the latest version is claimed to “sacrifice nothing but gives you God-like powers.” That's an extra strength dose of marketing lingo, so let's skip that and get to the details – if Evil are ever able to get us one for review we'll find out how those claims actually hold up.

The new Offering has 29” wheels and 140mm of rear travel, which is paired with either a 150 or 160mm fork. Compared to the previous version, there have been a few geometry tweaks – the reach is a little longer, and the seat tube angle is a little steeper. What about slacker? Not really – the Offering's head tube angle is still around 66-degrees depending on the flip chip position. However, Evil do offer an aftermarket 1.5-degree angleset, allowing riders an extra level of geometry customization.
Offering Details

• Travel: 140mm rear / 150 or 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Head angle: 65.9° or 65.3° (160 fork)
• Seat tube angle: 76.5° or 76°
• Reach: 486mm (lrg)
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $5,799 - $8,099
• Frame only: $3,299

Rear end spacing is 12 x 157mm SuperBoost, which helped make it possible to have enough room to fit a 2.6” rear tire. There's also a new wider main pivot with larger hardware that's said to increase stiffness and strength.

The carbon Offering frame with a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock is $3,299, with complete build kits starting at $5,299. There are several different rear shock options to choose from, including a Push coil shock, which is a $900 upcharge.



Evil Offering 2021


Geometry with 150mm fork

Evil Offering 2021


Geometry with 160mm fork

Evil Offering 2021

Evil Offering 2021

More information: evil-bikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Evil Bikes Evil Offering


49 Comments

  • 48 2
 I'm glad Evil uses Superboost because that pushed me to get the Forbidden Druid and I've never been so stoked on a bike.
  • 7 0
 Druids are sick
  • 5 0
 Tried both evil and forbidden and hands down the druid was better at everything imo.
  • 13 0
 Ha, sounds like someone is tired of being asked "when are you going to review the Evil ___?"
  • 10 1
 Haters don’t know. The Offering v1 has been the best, most enjoyable all-day-driver bike I have EVER had! Climbs easy, and absolutely shreds the downs. It’s a very fun and playful bike.

Whatever incremental improvements they made on V2 can only make awesome more awesomer! Living in the PNW with steep climbs and steep descents, if I was looking for a new bike I could do pretty much everything on (I’m not), the new Offering would be at the top of my list for sure.
  • 2 0
 I can concur, my offering is f’in awesome
  • 1 1
 I assume they have figured things out since the days of the uprising where I could only fit a 2.2 tire for a bike described as aggressive.
  • 2 0
 I’d say exactly the same about my V3 Following if you didn’t need all that travel (I’m in the southeast). It does everything and is built like a brick shithouse so you can put that 120mm through more than I would try and subject any other short travel bike to.

Based on my experience so far I wouldn’t hesitate to get this new Offering for everything from trail riding to most park stuff.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: They have. I have a Dissector 2,4 at the rear with lot's of space left, I'm assuming the V2 with SuperBoost has even more space.
  • 8 0
 whaaaaat? a 2021 bike launched almost in....2021??????
  • 10 2
 Can someone explain to me why everybody hates on super boost so hard?
  • 10 0
 Its a somewhat new standard with most modern bikes still being boost. Personally as someone who has finally got a nicer set of wheels with boost spacing I'm holding out hope I don't have to upgrade to yet another axle spacing in the future. Also with big feet I have yet to ride a super boost where heel rub on the chainstays isnt noticeable and annoying.
  • 7 1
 Because new standards make old standards obsolete and worthless from a resale standpoint.
  • 1 1
 1/// Owning a nice boost rear hub, such as Chris king or hydra that will outlast several frames.

2/// My test ride experience on a Pivot Switchblade left me feeling like the rear was too stiff, to the point where it felt like the rear end gets hung up in rocky sections. But I’m 155lbs ... heavier riders might find it to be just right. Also specific wheel and frame tuning can probability mitigate this.

3/// When plenty of regular boost bikes can fit 2.5 or 2.6 tires with a short CS, the question becomes... was it really necessary? [no]
  • 4 0
 Because 157mm axel spacing has existed for DH bikes for a while. When Boost was introduced, they could have just gone straight to a 157mm spacing, but why the f*ck would they use something that already exists!? So instead we got years of 148mm spacing claiming to be "the perfect middle ground;" only for super boost (157) to become a thing a few years later. It feels almost like incremental steps in the name of planned obsolescence.
  • 1 0
 @tgrummon: agreed! The initial release of Boost could have been 150mm vs 148mm. This would also utilize the old DH standard. I am stoked on the 158mm, hopefully the bike industry can consolidate one bike standard.
  • 5 0
 Another super-boost 29er bike for 2021, feels like boost and 27.5 was just a fad all of a sudden.
  • 3 1
 Good video. The Evil Following definitely looks like a great no nonsense "do-it-all" trail bike. This bike goes against XMAS tradition, as only the "Evil & Naughty" should apply....
  • 4 0
 Evil bikes: in Bellingham
@mikekazimer : in Bellingham

How hard can it be: VERY HARD
  • 1 0
 They can't keep them in stock. I think they would have it reviewed, but would rather just sell it.
  • 3 0
 If I remember correctly, evil bikes used to have slack seat tube angles. Looks like they fixed that.
  • 1 0
 Looks rad. Wonder when/if they plan to update the Calling and Insurgent. Might be interested in those. As someone on 12x142 I’m thinking I better go superboost next bike to reduce my carbon footprint.
  • 9 5
 Super Boost.....pft
  • 1 0
 I know right, I've only just gone Boost. I am WAAAAY behind the times.
  • 5 2
 Looks.....cool I guess. Nothing makes me want to get one though.
  • 2 1
 If you want the world to take you seriously, don’t leave your chain on the small cog for pictures. Next....
  • 1 0
 Their website is spinning for me... is there another color option besides black?
  • 1 0
 Funny I was just thinking about getting a shorter but slacker bike.
  • 1 1
 Looks hard to cram a motor in there...
  • 1 0
 Extra Legitimate.
  • 10 12
 Just looks over complicated and a bit Meh!
  • 4 6
 Agreed. Looks super busy
  • 4 6
 agreed
  • 22 0
 i have never understood this comment about evil's being complicated. Its a linkage drive single pivot... there are 4 pivots and 2 shock mounts, just like any horst link, VPP, or DW link bike. The just happen to be closer together on an evil.
  • 1 0
 @kwietrick: It looks it though!
  • 6 3
 Just needs a Trust fork to complete the look Smile
  • 1 0
 @weezyb: lol
  • 5 0
 @MattP76: It doesn’t if you know what you’re looking at.
  • 3 0
 You riding an Orange, guvnah?
  • 1 0
 @kwietrick: shhhh don't let the dummies know whats up!
  • 1 0
 @onlyDH: No. And I would say they look way to simple and a bit Meh!
  • 3 2
 I always thought they looked amazing in all the online media but the first time I saw one in person I almost threw up my cliff bar.
  • 2 2
 @y9pema: What that it looks way to complicated. Also a magnet for mud getting stuck in all that over complicated areas.
  • 1 0
 @generationfourth: Lol
  • 3 0
 @MattP76: My offering picks up a lot less mud than my old Transition did. I would say the opposite to your statement is true, it sheds mud really well, and there are actually very few places for it to gather. As @jclnv said, it's actually not at all complicated and quite a clean design if you look at it in person.
  • 2 0
 @MattP76: LOL!!! you have no clue what your talking about.
  • 3 0
 @MattP76: it’s actually really not complicated at all. You learn how to put the dog bones back together, and it’s super accessible and easy to take apart/clean. I rode my wreckoning in very wet and muddy conditions and had zero problems with it.
  • 1 0
 @y9pema: you're
  • 1 3
 looks like an e-bike with all of that baggage downstairs

Post a Comment



