Evil Updates the Offering With a UDH & New Colors

Oct 11, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Add the Evil Offering to the list of bikes that are getting slight tweaks rather than major revisions for 2023. Like the Wreckoning, its longer-travel sibling, the Offering LS now has a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) and an updated linkage that eliminates the possibility of dropping a spacer on the ground and watching it roll away during a shock swap. There are changes on the horizon in the drivetrain world, and by the looks of things a UDH will be required to take advantage of them.


If you were wondering, LS stands for 'lightly salted' – Evil are adding a little flavor to their lineup, but not changing the recipe. The Offering still retains its 29” wheels and 141mm of rear travel, and a 66.4-degree head tube angle in the stock setting with a 150mm fork. A flip chip allows that number to drop to 65.8-degrees while also lowering the BB height by 8mm.

Looking for something slacker? The Offering can run a 160mm fork, or Evil has angle-adjusting headsets available to knock up to 1.5-degrees off of the head tube angle.

Evil is also offering free yearly bearing replacements on all of their bikes from 2022 forward.

The Offering retains its short, 430mm chainstays and SuperBoost spacing, but is now UDH compatible.

More info: evil-bikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Evil Bikes Evil Offering


Must Read This Week
Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal
54832 views
BMC's All-New Fourstroke Has a Self-Dropping 'Automatic' Seatpost
49210 views
Bikepacking 340km a Day to Complete the EWS Series - Saving the Hardest for Last
47456 views
First Look: Cervelo's First Mountain Bike is a Race-Bred Hardtail
46609 views
Poll: Who is the Greatest Downhill Racer of All Time?
37972 views
Opinion: What Are You Too Picky About?
35693 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
31825 views
Pinkbike Update: BuySell Filters & Categories
29535 views

29 Comments

  • 19 0
 starting to wonder if new colours means, factory has some paint left and its this or this
  • 2 0
 LOL
  • 10 0
 They just take the previous colors and mix them together. Eventually, if they do it enough times all bikes will be the same color poop brown.
  • 6 0
 Bring back black and slightly-darker-black
  • 5 0
 @noapathy: Or as Revel calls it "Sedona".
  • 16 0
 Consider me whelmed
  • 5 3
 So, is it just me, or does the UDH suck? I get that it's only $16 and that I can get one anywhere. And I get that it's cool that for once the bike world is coalescing around a standard instead of having a thousand different proprietary parts. Cool, I'm with you up to there.

But in practice, it's cheap plastic garbage with shitty plastic threads, right? I had mine strip out the other day—clearly I must have hamfisted something, but I dunno—I'm not usually a hamfist, and I don't feel like I was here either. I've got a metal UDH compatible dropout coming in the mail from NSB today. It cost three times as much, but it's not a piece of plastic garbage at least.

Am I the only one?
  • 6 0
 I've never had a problem with udh and would prefer the derailleur hanger being the weakest link in the setup.
  • 2 0
 They are aluminum where it counts, where the derailleur and axle thread in. The plastic is just the outer structure that aligns it on the frame. Never had any issues with one.
  • 2 0
 No you’re not I’ve stripped two on accident. Can’t use my torque wrench either cause it’s reverse threaded so I’m left guessing what 25nm feels like.

Just gotta be careful I guess.
  • 4 0
 That's the cool thing. You don't HAVE to get the version from SRAM. There's plenty third party manufacturers making UDH hangers out of aluminium.
  • 5 0
 @jjbmtb53: Sounds like you got a shitty torque wrench lol.
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: lol I do, Amazon baby! Does the trick though except for this one job.
  • 2 0
 I had no idea they are plastic, all of them ?
  • 1 0
 @jjbmtb53: Fair enough lol.
  • 5 0
 That’s an odd shade of black.
  • 4 0
 Came for DH and left disappointed. Dammit
  • 1 1
 Do we really need all those flip chips and anglesets? To me it looks like a quick fix of the bad design. (I'm not picking here just on Evil. There's a lot of customers here)

Idk, maybe I'm wrong but I like to believe how bike companies test their bikes before releasing them and in the process they choose the geometry that works the best for most of the riders most of the time.

I'm not sure that I want a bike with +/- 3° HA adjustments, STA adjustments, different BB heights, 3 CS lengths, 4 shock progressiveness and chameleon paint job.
  • 2 0
 I think as long as it actually DOES something, adjustability is cool. For example, If I got an offering, I'd keep the stock HTA cause I like my front wheel to be planted on the techy crap I climb here in Las Vegas. But I bet if I lived in the PNW I'd want the slackened HTA.

I'm not a fan of flip chips that change something by like, 0.3 degrees. Why even have it?
  • 1 0
 Then you should get a WA1 Arrival.
  • 4 1
 Updated spacers for when your trunnion shock is in and out being repaired!
  • 1 0
 Failing to mention the names of the colors is kind of unacceptable, as evil goes to so much effort with them. Bring back “rusty trombone.” Hah
  • 2 0
 When will the new sram derailer that uses the udh be out
  • 3 2
 Looks fancy. But I would never buy a bike with a slacker actual seat angle than the head angle.
  • 2 0
 if you're talking about this one you're way wrong, it climbs amazing everywhere you point it and the seat angle is perfect
  • 3 1
 SO EDGY!
  • 3 1
 thanks
  • 1 1
 New offerings for the offering, but rings kinda off to me.
  • 1 1
 Make the chainstay longer for larger sizes, jeez.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012052
Mobile Version of Website