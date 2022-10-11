Evil Updates the Offering With a UDH & New Colors

Add the Evil Offering to the list of bikes that are getting slight tweaks rather than major revisions for 2023. Like the Wreckoning
, its longer-travel sibling, the Offering LS now has a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) and an updated linkage that eliminates the possibility of dropping a spacer on the ground and watching it roll away during a shock swap. There are changes on the horizon
in the drivetrain world, and by the looks of things a UDH will be required to take advantage of them.
If you were wondering, LS stands for 'lightly salted' – Evil are adding a little flavor to their lineup, but not changing the recipe. The Offering still retains its 29” wheels and 141mm of rear travel, and a 66.4-degree head tube angle in the stock setting with a 150mm fork. A flip chip allows that number to drop to 65.8-degrees while also lowering the BB height by 8mm.
Looking for something slacker? The Offering can run a 160mm fork, or Evil has angle-adjusting headsets available to knock up to 1.5-degrees off of the head tube angle.
Evil is also offering free yearly bearing replacements on all of their bikes from 2022 forward.
The Offering retains its short, 430mm chainstays and SuperBoost spacing, but is now UDH compatible.
More info: evil-bikes.com
But in practice, it's cheap plastic garbage with shitty plastic threads, right? I had mine strip out the other day—clearly I must have hamfisted something, but I dunno—I'm not usually a hamfist, and I don't feel like I was here either. I've got a metal UDH compatible dropout coming in the mail from NSB today. It cost three times as much, but it's not a piece of plastic garbage at least.
Am I the only one?
Just gotta be careful I guess.
Idk, maybe I'm wrong but I like to believe how bike companies test their bikes before releasing them and in the process they choose the geometry that works the best for most of the riders most of the time.
I'm not sure that I want a bike with +/- 3° HA adjustments, STA adjustments, different BB heights, 3 CS lengths, 4 shock progressiveness and chameleon paint job.
I'm not a fan of flip chips that change something by like, 0.3 degrees. Why even have it?