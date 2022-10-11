Evil Updates the Offering With a UDH & New Colors

The Offering retains its short, 430mm chainstays and SuperBoost spacing, but is now UDH compatible.

Add the Evil Offering to the list of bikes that are getting slight tweaks rather than major revisions for 2023. Like the Wreckoning , its longer-travel sibling, the Offering LS now has a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) and an updated linkage that eliminates the possibility of dropping a spacer on the ground and watching it roll away during a shock swap. There are changes on the horizon in the drivetrain world, and by the looks of things a UDH will be required to take advantage of them.If you were wondering, LS stands for 'lightly salted' – Evil are adding a little flavor to their lineup, but not changing the recipe. The Offering still retains its 29” wheels and 141mm of rear travel, and a 66.4-degree head tube angle in the stock setting with a 150mm fork. A flip chip allows that number to drop to 65.8-degrees while also lowering the BB height by 8mm.Looking for something slacker? The Offering can run a 160mm fork, or Evil has angle-adjusting headsets available to knock up to 1.5-degrees off of the head tube angle.Evil is also offering free yearly bearing replacements on all of their bikes from 2022 forward.More info: evil-bikes.com