Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering

The Offering is the newest addition to Evil's lineup, a 140mm 29er that's intended to sit nicely between the 120mm Following and the 161mm Wreckoning. According to Evil, "the Offering ended up being a unique specimen featuring some attributes and ride qualities we have been wanting to add for years but needed to wait for the right moment."



The big news is the Offering's steeper seat angle compared to Evil's previous models - with a 140mm fork it sits at 77-degrees, a number that taller riders will be especially happy to see. It's also possible to run the Offering with a 150 or even a 160mm fork depending what type of terrain a rider is planning on tackling.



Offering Details

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 140mm

• Carbon frame

• Head angle: 65.6° - 66.6° depending on fork, geo setting

• Integrated chain guide

• Clearance for 2.6" tire

• Price: $5,699 - $7,399, Frame only: $3,099 USD

• www.evil-bikes.com

