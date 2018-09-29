FIRST LOOK

Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering

Sep 29, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Evil Offering

The Offering is the newest addition to Evil's lineup, a 140mm 29er that's intended to sit nicely between the 120mm Following and the 161mm Wreckoning. According to Evil, "the Offering ended up being a unique specimen featuring some attributes and ride qualities we have been wanting to add for years but needed to wait for the right moment."

The big news is the Offering's steeper seat angle compared to Evil's previous models - with a 140mm fork it sits at 77-degrees, a number that taller riders will be especially happy to see. It's also possible to run the Offering with a 150 or even a 160mm fork depending what type of terrain a rider is planning on tackling.
Offering Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 140mm
• Carbon frame
• Head angle: 65.6° - 66.6° depending on fork, geo setting
• Integrated chain guide
• Clearance for 2.6" tire
• Price: $5,699 - $7,399, Frame only: $3,099 USD
www.evil-bikes.com

The reach on a size large is 482mm, right in line with the most modern bikes currently hitting the market. There's also room to run up to a 2.6" tire, and two drain ports have been added near the lower shock mount to give all that loam somewhere to go during those sloppy rides. And yes, there's room to mount a water bottle cage inside the front triangle. Phew.

The frame only is priced at $3,099 USD, with complete bikes starting at $5,699. Want to go with a coil shock? Evil offer a Push 11.6 upgrade option that adds $900 to the final price.



Geometry
Evil Offering

Evil Offering
Evil Offering

Evil Offering
The Offering uses Evil's Dave Weagle-designed Delta suspension layout, a link driven single pivot, for its 140mm of rear travel.

Evil Offering


59 Comments

  • + 12
 good to see they’ve got the ST angle soughted. Great bikes! The following kind of left you wanting more and the wreckoning is a monster so this should be spot on! Geo looks great too!
  • + 13
 Looks like a great offering, right?
  • + 6
 Bought a wreckoning a month ago. By far and away the vest bike I have ever wridden. A downhill bike that rips uphill and wants to be thrashed both up and down. Nothing beats it at all.
  • + 2
 Never had a chance to ride one, but i wonder why there are so many barely used evil on ebay and other spots.
  • + 15
 An evil? On pinkbike?!
  • + 12
 Make a 26” 180 freeride bike with Marzocchi fork and call it “The commenting”
  • + 2
 Green arrow up.
  • + 1
 all the green arrows
  • + 2
 They can take our water bottles! But they can never take our Freeride!
  • + 7
 So when are you going to finally stop shunning evil and do some reviews on their rad bikes?
  • + 37
 They're welcome to send in a bike for review whenever they'd like. And we did review the Insurgent a few years ago: www.pinkbike.com/news/evil-insurgent-review-2015.html.
  • + 11
 You can tell there’s something going on by the way it is.
  • + 1
 When they pay for it?
  • - 1
 Is PB put off by the increasingly weird model names? It's all a bit Dungeons and Dragons.
  • + 23
 @aaronfpeet, we absolutely don't charge companies to review their bikes, and it doesn't matter if a company is just one dude in a garage or a global behemoth - all relevant bikes are eligible for review.
  • - 7
flag AlexS1 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @aaronfpeet: Yeah, if say everyone else are paying (one way or another), there's no reason pb should do it for them free.
  • + 6
 @AlexS1: does PB give good reviews to not good bikes in anyone's opinion?
  • + 7
 @mikekazimer: tinfoil hats are strong today!

Thanks for all the hard work publishing and doing articles man.
  • + 1
 @mhurt5712: I'm listening
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: there was a rumor floating around for a long time, based off an old contract for Bontrager that leaked. I’m sure you guys remember it. But when individual companies are left out of the largest MTB site on the internet, it rings that bell.

read.dmtmag.com/i/450545-february-1-2015/23?
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: why can't someone just go rent one and review it like a regular guy would??
  • + 4
 @mikekazimer: I’d love to know more about your review process; that would be a really cool content peice. About your selection process, how you work with the brands, your testing strategy, how you select which staff member for which bike... etc
  • + 3
 @Svinyard: because none of the pinkbike staff pay for their own bike parts. There is pretty much zero regular guy traits on staff.
  • + 5
 Thank you Norco for the new fluid.. Complete bike with a nice build cost less than this frame
  • + 6
 Cant differ that bike from other evils...
  • + 5
 2017 Wreckoning for sale....
  • + 7
 Shitttt Hightower LT for sale lol
  • + 5
 Doesn't look like a Session. I'm out.
  • + 2
 Evil was built on gaining publicity with top talent and then actively exploiting that talent for their own capital gain and the capital loss of anyone who invests time in the brand. Some interesting folks run that joint.
  • + 2
 www.pinkbike.com/video/392467 This video was a component in them getting this. www.forbes.com/sites/robreed/2018/08/13/mountain-bike-of-the-decade-the-following-by-evil-bikes/amp
  • + 4
 I'd have to sue them to get compensated. This was a business deal I did at 19. Not trying to say I was completely ignorant victim, but i was far less experienced. They used that to completely take advantage of me when they were much smaller and needed the help after they lost everything the first time.
  • + 2
 Working for Specialized now so who cares but I thought I'd enlighten the audience as to how some people in the industry choose to behave.
  • + 0
 @jasperwesselman: That's a shame. It's too bad they haven't squared up with you in regards to that video. Thanks for sharing.
  • + 1
 @Grimes1405: Tons of athletes have had tough goes with these guys as well. If management changed I'm sure the brand would be gigantic.
  • + 0
 Bikes are fucking incredible though. I have an undead in my living room.
  • - 1
 Apparently whoever thought eliminating the High/Low designation was an inspirational idea never considered this interpretation:

Low = clips roots and rocks
X-Low = ankle breaker
  • + 2
 Really cool edit nice riding and jumping
  • + 1
 Love my Wrecker! This one looks sweet! They thinned up the top and bottom tubes on this one compared to the Wreckoning.
  • + 1
 Even if I try really really hard, I can't see that 77 degree ST angle in the geo chart.
  • + 2
 Can you make an aluminum 26 inch version and call it the Evil retro.
  • + 4
 Don't forget -ing.
  • + 2
 THE one bike to rule them all!
  • + 2
 Beautiful machine, but I never imagined frames costing well over 3K.
  • + 2
 What is this new brand?
  • + 1
 Looks like a........actually no it doesn't! Breath of fresh air!
  • + 1
 Evil europe is now in Spain
  • + 1
 eh, who needs both kidneys anyway
  • + 1
 That edit was sick. So much shreddage.
  • + 1
 Looks like Evil has made me an Offering I can't refuse.
  • + 2
 Revelstoke is a calling
  • + 1
 Agreed
  • + 0
 That linkage is giving me a headache
  • - 2
 Most bikes these days are pretty good. These, just gave themselves a bad name.
  • + 5
 How could you give love a bad name? There's something evil calling, it's hard to wreckon with but what they're offering has built up quite a following.
  • + 1
 @Mtmw: you must be insurgent?
  • - 3
 Single pivot with some complicated looking linkage puts me off. 77° SA is spot on, though.
  • + 9
 Obviously hasn't pedaled one.
  • + 5
 oh look another jabroni who think every single pivot rides the same
  • + 2
 @andnyleswillriot: up voted for your use of jabroni.

Post a Comment



