Enve Announces $2100 M Series Wheels

Jun 25, 2019
by ENVE Composites  

Through an expansion of a strategic partnership with American hub manufacturer Industry Nine, we are proud to announce that the benchmark-setting M Series carbon mountain wheel line is now available with Industry Nine’s all new 101 hubs at an MSRP of $2100.

The addition of Industry Nine 101 hubs to the lineup means that upgrading to proven ENVE M Series rim technologies - such as Wide Hookless Bead and Protective Rim Strip, is easier than ever before.

So if you’re looking for a new carbon wheelset and want to squeeze every ounce of value out of your hard earned dollars, here’s why ENVE + I9 101 can’t be beat.

Why ENVE M Series

● 5 Year Warranty and Lifetime Incident Protection- In reality, warranties are nice, deliver piece of mind, and allow you to rest assured that we’ve got your back. But with ENVE, the technologies in the new M Series means you’re more unlikely to ever need to use it and here’s why:

● Wide Hookless Bead (M5 and M6 Series) and Protective Rim Strip (M7 and M9 Series) are two proprietary technologies that are the result of more than 12 years of carbon mountain wheel development. We’ve learned, while obvious as it may seem, that broken carbon rims are more likely when you attempt to ride your wheels with flat tires. Flat tires that are a result of pinch flatting. Sure, our rims can take that kind of beating, but with ENVE, we’ve evolved beyond that point. Our anti-pinch flat technologies promise to eliminate the dreaded pinch flat, protecting your rim, tires and ride time without the extra cost, weight, and complexity of cumbersome tire inserts or the compromised ride of over inflated tires.

● Made in the USA- Sure, just because something is made in the US doesn’t inherently guarantee its quality. But any product bearing the ENVE name does - regardless of where it is manufactured. Ultimately, we are riders making the products we want to ride. Made in the USA means we get to try more concepts, tune more laminates, make more prototypes, and deliver a better ride experience overall. If you need to use our Warranty or have a question about your wheel, tire or bike set up, we’re a phone call away.


Why Industry Nine 101

● Made in the USA - 101 hubs are machined, anodized, and assembled in Industry Nine’s Asheville, NC headquarters and manufacturing facility. Our ability to source hubs from another US brand streamlines our supply chain and eliminates costly import duties, ensuring more performance for the dollar to you.

● High engagement hubs in an innovative package -The all new I9 101 hub features leading engagement and durability without compromising quality and long term reliability

○ 90 Points of Engagement with 4 Degrees of Engagement

● 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty - 101 hubs are covered under Industry Nine’s Alloy Product Warranty

The M Series paired with I9 101 hub sets are now shipping. Please contact your local ENVE Ride Center, Authorized Retailer, or ENVE Customer Service for more information.

28 Comments

  • + 9
 I'd rather buy 2 apple computer stands
  • + 10
 straight to the comments
  • + 6
 Ok so let’s get this straight..
ENVE US made,i9 hubs, 5 year warranty $2100usd
WeAreOne CAD made, i9 hubs, lifetime no questions warranty, $1000usd.
NEAT
  • + 4
 I wish I could 10x upvote this very non-Canadian response, both for its sarcasm and accuracy! Well played sir!
  • + 2
 with enve getting onboard with the "no questions asked" replacement thing, the only real question is how long of a turn around time is it for a new wheel/rim? do they make you go through a shop or work directly with the consumer?
  • + 1
 When the marketing department doesn’t communicate with the marketing department. Last week « lifetime warranty ». This week « 5-year warranty ».

So. Embarrassing. This company is a disaster.
  • + 3
 Stop asking questions. Their policy has nothing to do with them not asking questions, it has to do with you not asking questions.
  • + 2
 The turn around has been an average of 1 week for me. The down time is no issue for me since I take the stock wheels off right away and save them for when I break mine. And no, you do not have to go through a shop. All you have to do is contact them online/email or a quick call to get the help you need. You'll need to provide a pic of damage, proof of purchase and S/N. Super simple process and the people that work there are extremely friendly. Can't recommend them enough.
  • + 1
 @ProChargedZ28: lol you have to keep the stock wheels for when you break them
  • + 1
 I 9 wheels have life time warranty. These two years. I dent rims but I dont destroy them. If I was destroying rims I dont think 500 dollar rims are a good idea. With Uber wheels like this i may not dent the rims but it would leave a huge dent in my bank account. I love to look at this stuff I 9 hubs with Stans rims and sapim race spokes and labor . 600 for the hubs 300 for the rims 150 for spokes 50 for labor. 1100 bucks. Canadian. Stans Mk3 27.5 rims weigh 490 grams. Im guessing these carbon rims are about 400 grams. You get a significant weight savings at a cost .
  • + 1
 "So if you’re looking for a new carbon wheelset and want to squeeze every ounce of value out of your hard earned dollars, here’s why ENVE + I9 101 can’t be beat."

Value≠$2850 wheel set

Best of luck with the wheels.
  • + 1
 When you have both Bontrager and we are one with approximately 1300 cad. Wheelsets 2800 seems pretty steep
  • + 1
 This is cheaper than regular enve wheels, right? I mean, once you're forking over the price of a YT for a set of wheels, the prices all sorta run together for me.
  • + 1
 It seems like the people who would spend that much money on wheels, wouldn't keep their bikes for more than 5 years.
  • + 1
 These will be handy to fit on a new Flow Motion frame to reach that elusive $10,000.00 price tag so much faster.
  • + 2
 ENVE PR team makes announcement and braces for impact.
  • + 1
 I'll stick with We Are One when it comes to carbon rims.
  • + 1
 How do they not come with the hydra hubs at that price point??
  • + 1
 Here comes a plethora of Pual Ashton and we are one comment's.
  • + 2
 Mein Gott!
  • + 1
 Sick. Can we get a Project 321 offering soon?
  • + 1
 2K? Sweet, I'll head right to the bank... Be back in minute, promise.
  • + 1
 Yeah, probably not....
  • + 0
 we can put a man on the moon...but not evne wheels I would pay for.
  • + 6
 Why would you want to put Enve wheels on the moon?
  • + 3
 @incubus: Less gravity=less chance of breakage. Lots of gnar features on the moon.
  • - 2
 Please contact me when you get down to 3 degrees of engagement, until then I'll stick to my fixed gear mountain bike.
  • + 2
 already there buddy - hydra, onyx. id ride 10 degree before fixed lol

Post a Comment



