Video: Tomas Lemoine, Vincent Tupin, Antoine Bizet and Reed Boggs Go Big at the Evo Bike Park Jam Session

The Evo Bike Park and Hutchinson were stocked to celebrate the annual EVO Jam Session Together last September 21st..For this edition, the french tire brand has been particularly involved in the event with the creation of an XXL track in its name, the Griffus Line.He's is the video of Reed Boggs sending it on the Griffus Line:This track is now considered as one of the biggest in Europe, with jumps ranging from 12 to 19 meters long. More than 20 pro riders sent it on the new Griffus Line during the Jam session, with some amazing tricks, for the biggest pleasure of the 700 persons who came to see the show..Riders: Tomas Lemoine, Vincent Tupin, Antoine Bizet, Reed Boggs, Romain Baghe, Pierre Edouard Ferry, Louis Reboul, Makken, Hugo Schoonheere, Xavier Barnetto, Camille Blanchard, Jérôme Caroli, Olivier Cuvet, Franck Chauvet, Paul Couderc, Marc Diekmann, Stephane Huchet, Pierrick Lannes, Vincent Pernin, Elie Robert, William Robert, Anthony Rocci, Antoni Villoni.Full Line Vidéo with Tomas Lemoine and Antoni Villoni