Video: Ride Big, Chill Hard at the Evo Bike Park

Oct 10, 2018
by Thomas Di Giovanni  

The EVO Bike Park held its second EVO JAM this year.

The program was simple: Shred time with friends, barbecue and some music.

Over 2 days the French southern bike park welcomed many famous riders who could share some runs with the customers.

