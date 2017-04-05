Evoc Offers Free Crash Replacement

Apr 5, 2017 at 14:57
Apr 5, 2017
by EVOC Sports GmbH  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

SM Chilcotins14 8088

We all know that you have to replace bike helmets once they've gone through a fall affecting the head because protection capability could be significantly reduced in the next fall. This is no different for a back protector. Our Liteshield Protector technology complies with the standard for personal protection equipment (CE 1621-2). All protectors in this category, whether it's from our protector backpacks or protection wear, should be replaced after a serious fall.

PROTECTOR REPLACEMENT

by evocsports
Views: 495    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

As we feel very strongly about the safety of our customers, we offer this service free of charge as part of our crash replacement.

EVOC FREE LITESHIELD CRASH REPLACEMENT

So how do I replace my broken back protector?

1. If you have a broken or permanently deformed Evoc Liteshield (air) back protector, register on our website.

2. The request is directed to our customer service, who will then contact the customer.

3. The customer sends the protector to Evoc, we then check the protector and send the customer a new Evoc Liteshield (air) back protector in the appropriate size, where necessary. And all at no extra charge!

For customers outside of the EU, our Evoc distributor will handle the processing. Ride on!

Replacement form in the warranty-section on www.evocsports.com - or click here:
Free Liteshield protector replacement

MENTIONS: @evocsports
Must Read This Week
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
80911 views
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
80313 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
77858 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
74204 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
73090 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
72642 views
Do Wheels Need to Cost So Much? – Interview – Sea Otter 2017
68728 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
67253 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025909
Mobile Version of Website