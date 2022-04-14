close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Evolve Previews Aluminum 170mm Prototype

Apr 14, 2022
by Evolve Bikes  
PHOTOS BY STERLING CHRISTENSON

PRESS RELEASE: Evolve Bikes

Two years in the making, Evolve Bikes has designed and engineered their first aluminum 170mm travel, pedal efficient enduro bike. The lightweight bike will be released in three sizes and is made from 6061 aluminum tubing and a dozen 7075 aluminum CNC parts. The bike features a flip chip to shorten the chainstay length for MX setup, SRAM Universal Hanger, barrel nut brake post thread inserts, a slack head angle, steep seat angle, super stiff rear, quiet internal cable routing, and has a generously low standover height.

Evolve will start taking pre-orders this year, and plan to have the first production batch ready to roll out of their headquarters in Squamish for spring 2023. More information to come at www.evolvebikes.ca.



















Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Evolve Evolve Protoype


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
72190 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
58311 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
51318 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
47478 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
39915 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39182 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37286 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
35790 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 That is one amazing looking bike
  • 1 0
 Looks good bobby

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010143
Mobile Version of Website