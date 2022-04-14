Evolve Previews Aluminum 170mm Prototype

PRESS RELEASE: Evolve Bikes
Two years in the making, Evolve Bikes has designed and engineered their first aluminum 170mm travel, pedal efficient enduro bike. The lightweight bike will be released in three sizes and is made from 6061 aluminum tubing and a dozen 7075 aluminum CNC parts. The bike features a flip chip to shorten the chainstay length for MX setup, SRAM Universal Hanger, barrel nut brake post thread inserts, a slack head angle, steep seat angle, super stiff rear, quiet internal cable routing, and has a generously low standover height.
Evolve will start taking pre-orders this year, and plan to have the first production batch ready to roll out of their headquarters in Squamish for spring 2023. More information to come at www.evolvebikes.ca
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment