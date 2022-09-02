Evolve Announces Canadian Made Origin LT

ORIGIN LT Photo by Kaleb Trozzo

PRESS RELEASE: Evolve

Photos by Sterling Christenson

Photo by Alenka Mali

After two years of design and prototyping the Origin LT has finally become a reality. Not only have the capabilities of the Origin exceed all expectations, the superior craftsmanship from our Canadian fabricators will pave the way for a new lineup of high end Canadian made mountain bikes.Although the frames would have been much cheaper to produce in Taiwan, we've decided to bring manufacturing home for several reasons. Our manufacturing partner has been producing high end aluminum frames for over 30 years and the attention to detail, treatment processes, and quality control of the frames will be superior to any aluminum frames on the market.The Origin LT 170mm ( 29" or mullet) will be our first launch and the Origin ST 140mm will follow shortly after. Production will begin this fall and the first batch is estimated to deliver early 2023. We are now taking deposits for our first batch of 50 and will have 10 Limited Editions builds that will include full custom paint, component customization, factory tour, and bike build experience at Evolve HQ in Squamish, BC.Photos are of Taiwanese prototypes, the Canadian made frames will have a hydro formed downtube, water bottle mounts, built in frame protection, modified cable routing, and head tube badge. They will be available in raw aluminum, or painted grey or black.Frames start at $2900 and complete bikes start at $6000. More information can be found at www.evolvebikes.ca.