Evolve Announces Canadian Made Origin LT

Sep 2, 2022
by Evolve Bikes  
ORIGIN LT
Photo by Kaleb Trozzo


PRESS RELEASE: Evolve

After two years of design and prototyping the Origin LT has finally become a reality. Not only have the capabilities of the Origin exceed all expectations, the superior craftsmanship from our Canadian fabricators will pave the way for a new lineup of high end Canadian made mountain bikes.

Photos by Sterling Christenson

Although the frames would have been much cheaper to produce in Taiwan, we've decided to bring manufacturing home for several reasons. Our manufacturing partner has been producing high end aluminum frames for over 30 years and the attention to detail, treatment processes, and quality control of the frames will be superior to any aluminum frames on the market.





The Origin LT 170mm ( 29" or mullet) will be our first launch and the Origin ST 140mm will follow shortly after. Production will begin this fall and the first batch is estimated to deliver early 2023. We are now taking deposits for our first batch of 50 and will have 10 Limited Editions builds that will include full custom paint, component customization, factory tour, and bike build experience at Evolve HQ in Squamish, BC.

Photo by Alenka Mali





Photos are of Taiwanese prototypes, the Canadian made frames will have a hydro formed downtube, water bottle mounts, built in frame protection, modified cable routing, and head tube badge. They will be available in raw aluminum, or painted grey or black.

Frames start at $2900 and complete bikes start at $6000. More information can be found at www.evolvebikes.ca.

19 Comments

  • 11 0
 So pivot shock point pointing one way evolve shock pointing the other way Where is Ja Rule to help me make sense of all this!
  • 1 0
 Yup redflag!
  • 7 0
 Under $3K for a boutique frame made in North America, sweet.
  • 2 1
 Love to see it. We've come full circle where the major companies are charging so much for their Chinese shit that clever upstarts are figuring out "well, people are willing to pay $$$, why don't we just build these here, create some jobs, some industrial capacity, not support autocrats and slave labor?" It's a beautiful thing.
  • 2 0
 Originally, my view of these bikes was unsettled, but it has evolved to be favorable.
  • 2 0
 Keep it up. Would love to see more of this from local company!
  • 2 0
 Beautiful
  • 2 0
 Looking good.
  • 2 0
 Geo looks perfect
  • 1 0
 Yep, well done down to the details. Short seat tube, reasonably slack actual STA. I'd personally prefer longer chainstays on my XL long travel bike but at least they picked a middling length that works ok for the 3 sizes.
  • 1 0
 Good looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Great work Evolve!!
  • 1 0
 I see a hint of Session
  • 4 4
 Looks great except for the X2. f*ck X2’s.
  • 3 1
 Preach it brother
  • 1 0
 Look like an EXT coil on the 2D CAD drawing
  • 1 0
 There are other Fox options on the website.
  • 1 0
 Sign me the fuck up.
  • 1 0
 Dope. DT?





