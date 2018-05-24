Video: The Ibis Enduro Team Takes On EWS France

MENTIONS:

A sad-eyed pensioner sits along a narrow cobbled road outside a small cafe paging through the French sports daily, L’Equipe, while sparrows scribe patterns in the sky above him. Ash slowly consumes the cigarette precariously set upon his lips as he reads about the recent embarrassment of his beloved Stade Toulousian at the hands of Clermont Auvergne.This scene indistinct from any other day in Olargues, a Medieval city in the L’Occitanie region of Southwestern France, is bound to be repeated again and again without exception save for a weekend in early May when the circus that is the Enduro World Series invaded the village like the Romans, the Vandals, and the Visigoths had long before - though, hopefully, with less dire consequences.Round 3 of this year’s EWS has come to this remote area for the Montagnes du Caroux with eight stages spread across two days along some of the tightest, rockiest, and frankly the most frightening tracks the riders have ever experienced, which is to say it was a classic French event.Following the first rounds in South America the Ibis Enduro Team was riding high with career-best finishes from Robin Wallner and Bex Baraona, and their lead in the team competition forbode well for them to defend their championship from last year.They also looked forward to returning to the more familiar conditions of continental Europe, and to their first event with the full squad - as young French rider Julie Duvert was scheduled to make her first EWS start for the team.As the saying goes - ‘be careful what you wish for’, and after settling into the team house in the even more remote hamlet of Pestous the riders set out to discover what the weekend held in store for them.Tight, technical tracks were a given for any high-level event in France, but even by French standards, the course exceeded expectations. A puzzle of rocks, narrow tree gaps, and steep chutes almost too difficult to navigate on foot were to be the test that laid ahead.Back within the ancient walls of the team house (constructed in 1651) the riders studied their helmet cam footage together, more for the keys to survival than the usual pursuit of competitive advantage. The consensus was that it was all good as long as it didn’t rain…On Day 1 the riders awoke to threatening skies, but - for now - no rain. Stage 1 sent the riders down a narrow funnel finishing in a stream bed barely wide enough for your handlebars to pass through. At slightly over 3 Km it proved to be a greater test than the riders expected.Following his podium finish at the first round in Chile, Robin Wallner had reason to believe that his good form could secure him a steady diet of top 10 stage finishes, but much to his surprise he came home on Stage 1 in 46th position, almost 21 seconds behind a resurgent Richie Rude. Lewis Buchanan continued his progress towards the sharp end of the field coming in 10th on the stage, and Bex Baraona confirmed her form coming in 5th.Stage 2 was challenging all around, as Lewis joined Robin with results below their expectations and along the trailside Ibis Sales Director, Mariano Gon, witnessed Jesse Melamed’s unfortunate conclusion to his race. After retrieving Jesse’s bike from the race course before it interfered with Robin Wallner and Sam Hill’s race runs, Mariano joined Ibis team mechanics Mats Pettersson and Jesse Patel to help Melamed down to an access road where they literally gave him a seat while the medics stabilized his broken collarbone.Stage 3 brought the rain, and perhaps a glimmer of hope as Robin posted a more reasonable 18th place finish. All the while, Bex Baraona maintained a steady pace to hold a top ten position - trading places here and there with her good friend Rae Morrison.Stage 4, a short urban stage from the citadel of Olargues to a finishing step down leap into the paddock area, was held under a steady downpour. There was not much time to be gained, but definitely the potential for loss in such conditions, convincing most of the riders to play it safe.The first day came to a close with the team feeling spent, and perhaps a little disappointed. Not surprising given their heightened expectations and the extra 10 Km of riding and 500 m climbing they encountered on the liaisons (over the race plan). The visiting contingent from Ibis HQ, Gon and company president - Tom Morgan, tried to ease their recovery by cooking dinner while Mats and Jesse got the bikes ready for Day 2.Fierce, wet and wind greeted the riders as they headed out for Day 2 and the four stages they had been fretting over since the practice days. On a track that the race book described as “astronomical speeds on a narrow path, sometimes steep, sometimes flowy, some parts are very sloppy” Robin and Lewis began their move towards the front of the race.Robin coming in 10th on the stage to move into 18th for the overall, and Lewis posting a solid 13th to move up to 11th. Bex Baraona continued to deliver a steady stream of top 10’s and Julie Duvert’s consistency had her moving up towards the top 10.“The Chute” on Stage 7 is destined to become the stuff of legends. This twisting, near vertical plunge through a labyrinth of trees and rocks determined the fate of many riders who pinballed down this treacherous bit, and the Ibis team was no different, but fortunately for all the right reasons.Coming in a second apart Wallner and Buchanan vaulted into 9th and 10th place in the overall, while Bex and Julie avoided the carnage that befell many of their competitors.With their legs and wits exhausted, Stage 8 became a challenge to avoid throwing away all that had already been gained. Both Duvert’s and Baraona’s parents had to come to Olargues to support their daughters and cheered the duo through to the finish.Despite going over-the-bars Robin managed to hold his place in the overall, as did Lewis Buchanan. It was a rough introduction to French racing for Dillon Santos. Who nonetheless persevered to finish the race in 67th. As the weekend came to a close the team brushed aside thoughts of what might have been, and instead took satisfaction in making it through unscathed.With his performance on Day 2, and his 9th place finish, Robin Wallner was able to maintain his 2nd place overall for the series, and Lewis Buchanan moved into the Top 10 both for the weekend and the series. Bex Baraona slipped to 6th in the overall, but only a few points adrift of Caro Gehrig and Ines Thoma. Julie Duvert posted a solid start to her EWS campaign - coming in 13th, and the team stayed in the hunt to defend their championship with a 2nd place finish on the weekend and 2nd place overall.With that, the invaders retreated, and the denizens of Olargues resumed their normal routines with another doppio espresso and a freshly lit Gauloises.