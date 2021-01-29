EWS Adds Crans-Montana Round to its 2021 Race Calendar

Jan 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The EWS has added an extra round to its 2021 calendar as they head to Crans-Montana for the first time.

After announcing their largest calendar to date in December last year, the EWS has already expanded their racing plans for 2021 with a new venue in Switzerland. The Crans-Montana round will be hosted by the EWS from Septemeber 9 to 12. This event will include EWS, EWS-E, EWS80 and EWs100 races.

With the addition of the Crans-Montana round the 2021 EWS schedule now features ten rounds alongside four EWS-E races and the Trophy of Nations team event will be returning after being put on hold last year.

bigquotesWe’re very excited to be heading to Crans-Montana for the first time.

The variety of trails amongst the stunning scenery of the Swiss Alps will offer riders an incredible setting for racing, and is a welcome addition to this packed calendar. The last half of the 2021 calendar is going to offer an intense, stacked five weeks of racing and we’re looking forward to watching it unfold. Chris Ball,

2021 EWS Calendar:

Rounds 1 & 2: Val Di Fassa, Italy // 23 - 27 June
Rounds 3 & 4: La Thuile, Italy // 8 - 11 July
Round 5: Whistler, Canada // 14 - 15 August
Rounds 6 & 7: Loudenvielle, France // 2 - 5 September
Round 8: Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 9 - 12 September
Round 9: Pietra Ligure, Italy // 18 - 19 September
Round 10: Tweed Valley, Scotland // 2 - 3 October


2021 EWS-E Calendar:

Round 1: Valberg, France // 19 - 20 June
Round 2: Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 11 - 12 September
Round 3: Finale Ligure, Italy // 24 - 26 September
Round 4: Tweed Valley, Scotland // 30 September


You can find out more about the latest addition to the 2021 EWS series here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


