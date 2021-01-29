EWS Adds Crans-Montana Round to its 2021 Race Calendar

The EWS has added an extra round to its 2021 calendar as they head to Crans-Montana for the first time.
After announcing their largest calendar to date in December last year
, the EWS has already expanded their racing plans for 2021 with a new venue in Switzerland. The Crans-Montana round will be hosted by the EWS from Septemeber 9 to 12. This event will include EWS, EWS-E, EWS80 and EWs100 races.
With the addition of the Crans-Montana round the 2021 EWS schedule now features ten rounds alongside four EWS-E races and the Trophy of Nations team event will be returning after being put on hold last year.
2021 EWS Calendar:Rounds 1 & 2:
|We’re very excited to be heading to Crans-Montana for the first time.
The variety of trails amongst the stunning scenery of the Swiss Alps will offer riders an incredible setting for racing, and is a welcome addition to this packed calendar. The last half of the 2021 calendar is going to offer an intense, stacked five weeks of racing and we’re looking forward to watching it unfold.— Chris Ball,
Val Di Fassa, Italy // 23 - 27 JuneRounds 3 & 4:
La Thuile, Italy // 8 - 11 JulyRound 5:
Whistler, Canada // 14 - 15 AugustRounds 6 & 7:
Loudenvielle, France // 2 - 5 SeptemberRound 8:
Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 9 - 12 SeptemberRound 9:
Pietra Ligure, Italy // 18 - 19 SeptemberRound 10:
Tweed Valley, Scotland // 2 - 3 October
2021 EWS-E Calendar:Round 1:
Valberg, France // 19 - 20 JuneRound 2:
Crans-Montana, Switzerland // 11 - 12 SeptemberRound 3:
Finale Ligure, Italy // 24 - 26 SeptemberRound 4:
Tweed Valley, Scotland // 30 September
You can find out more about the latest addition to the 2021 EWS series here
.
