EWS Adds East Coast USA Burke Mountain Round

Today, the Enduro World Series (EWS) announced the addition of a round to their 2020 calendar, bringing the total number of EWS races to nine, including the Trophy of Nations.
Burke, Vermont, will be host to the sixth round of the EWS on August 1-2, a week before the EWS in Whistler, BC. This is the first time an EWS has been on the East Coast of the United States. Previously, Burke Mountain has hosted three EWS qualifiers and a round of the 2018 North American Enduro Series.
The mountain will have a brand new trail opening for the EWS in addition to current and revamped trails in an area already known for its technical rooty and rocky terrain. Trail builder and Burke local, Knight Ide says, “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to bring an event of this caliber to my home town. To be involved and watch it all come together, there is no greater satisfaction in my opinion.”
|“The trails at Burke Mountain are famous across North America and I can’t think of anywhere better to host the first East Coast EWS. The USA dominated the men’s competition at the Trophy of Nations in Italy last month, testament to the growing enduro scene across the States, so it seemed only right that we include a stop on next year’s calendar.—Chris Ball, Managing Director - EWS
According to the EWS, the 2020 Burke EWS is also the start of an annual competitive mountain bike festival in the Northeast. It will include live music, pro-athlete signings, centered around the main village and the Burke Mountain Hotel, "providing an easy landscape for lodging, food, exhibitors and, of course, bikes."
Entries for the 2020 EWS in Burke will go live in December 2019.
More information can be found at: www.enduroworldseries.com
21 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz7Qxme36Tg
Post a Comment