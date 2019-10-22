EWS Adds East Coast USA Burke Mountain Round

Oct 22, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Adam Lukowski Photo
Adam Lukowski photo.

Today, the Enduro World Series (EWS) announced the addition of a round to their 2020 calendar, bringing the total number of EWS races to nine, including the Trophy of Nations.

Burke, Vermont, will be host to the sixth round of the EWS on August 1-2, a week before the EWS in Whistler, BC. This is the first time an EWS has been on the East Coast of the United States. Previously, Burke Mountain has hosted three EWS qualifiers and a round of the 2018 North American Enduro Series.

The mountain will have a brand new trail opening for the EWS in addition to current and revamped trails in an area already known for its technical rooty and rocky terrain. Trail builder and Burke local, Knight Ide says, “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to bring an event of this caliber to my home town. To be involved and watch it all come together, there is no greater satisfaction in my opinion.”

bigquotes“The trails at Burke Mountain are famous across North America and I can’t think of anywhere better to host the first East Coast EWS. The USA dominated the men’s competition at the Trophy of Nations in Italy last month, testament to the growing enduro scene across the States, so it seemed only right that we include a stop on next year’s calendar.Chris Ball, Managing Director - EWS

According to the EWS, the 2020 Burke EWS is also the start of an annual competitive mountain bike festival in the Northeast. It will include live music, pro-athlete signings, centered around the main village and the Burke Mountain Hotel, "providing an easy landscape for lodging, food, exhibitors and, of course, bikes."

Entries for the 2020 EWS in Burke will go live in December 2019.

More information can be found at: www.enduroworldseries.com

Regions in Article
Burke Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


21 Comments

  • 14 0
 This is great news!
  • 16 2
 Beast Coast!!!!!
  • 7 0
 Anyone want to bet against a win by Rude here?
  • 5 0
 I'm booking campsites today
  • 1 0
 Good call. See ya there.
  • 4 1
 Just saw Richie in my hometown of Burlington this weekend (1.5 hours away from Burke). Maybe he had some inside info, and was doing some preemptive scoping?
  • 3 0
 I think he knows that mountain pretty well. They did build him a trail.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz7Qxme36Tg
  • 5 0
 Riders will be in for a ... Rude Awakening! (Sorry. I'll see myself out.)
  • 4 0
 This is great, hopefully the shuttle is figured out
  • 1 1
 for an EWS? those guys are pedaling allllllllll day.
  • 1 0
 lol. .
  • 1 0
 Upper J-Bar is truly an EWS worthy trail. It is incredibly technical, rowdy, steep, and fun. Looking forward to them building a new trail off the top as well!! Can't wait to have a race so close to home.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely agree! i did upper J bar-lower J bar - Wayne's world, what a blast that was. Super happy for east coast to have this event in such a fantastic place such as Burke-Kingdom trails.
  • 3 0
 fuck ya!!! better start making plans
  • 3 0
 STOKED. My home mountain has come so far.
  • 2 0
 Holy crap, awesome!!! Nearby Kingdom Trails are spectacular and worth a visit.
  • 1 0
 Burke is getting better each year, EWS in VT is a great choice, going to be gnarly.
  • 1 0
 Ho-lee crap ballz. This is going to be amazing. Congrats Knight and all involved. See you there!
  • 1 0
 Campground was just booked
  • 1 0
 I'll be a local by then! Planning to move there early next year.
  • 1 0
 Congrats, Knight and others! This is going to be exciting

