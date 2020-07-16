EWS Announces Changes to Championship Points and the Trophy of Nations

There will be no individual EWS Championship title this season to ensure that those riders that can’t attend races aren’t left at a disadvantage. Instead, the victors of each round will be celebrated with a new custom Winners' Jersey, provided by Giro, to be awarded at each race. This new tradition will be continued throughout 2021 and beyond, with these elusive jerseys only available to those that make it on to the top step of the podium.



The Enduro World Series Championship will, however, continue this season for Official EWS Teams. In the event that Team riders can’t make it to an event, teams will be allowed to field alternative riders in order to score Team points. This will not only allow Teams to keep their championship hopes alive and uncover new talent in each region, but also offer an incredible opportunity for up and coming local riders to experience international racing at the highest level. The winning Team will be awarded the Championship at the final round of the series.



Event cancellations due to Coronavrius mean there will also be no European Enduro Series title this year. However, the last round of the series, Enduro X Race, will still go ahead on September 19-20 in the Czech Republic and has been designated as an EWS Qualifier. — EWS