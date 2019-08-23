EWS Announces Qualified Riders for the Trophy of Nations

Aug 23, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Isabeau Courdurier is no stranger to the podium in Finale - but will she be up there with her fellow Frenchwomen at the Trophy of Nations

The Enduro World Series has announced the riders who have qualified to compete in the Trophy of Nations race in Finale Ligure next month. Some of the teams are looking strong already and we can't wait to see who will come out victorious.

The team format is important because all 3 riders in the team will ride each stage together and their combined time on all special stages will be used to calculate the winner. Each team member will also be able to wear the rainbow jersey next year.

Below are the riders who have qualified on merit through their EWS ranking. Nations that do not have 4 riders in the rankings can submit a Wildcard application but the nation must have at least 1 qualified rider for a wildcard application to be considered. The full list including Wildcards will be revealed at the end of the month.

A * denotes the rider has achieved Nation team qualification but has not confirmed attendance.

Qualified Rider List

Team Andorra
MEN

1. Guillem Casal Valls*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Argentina
MEN

1. Jeremias Maio*
2. Gonzalo Serenelli*
3. Martin Raffo*
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Race run berm explosions from Sam Hill We think he even had a grin on his face when he rode past.

Team Australia

MEN

1. Sam Hill
2. Joshua Carlson
3. Connor Fearon
4. Reserve: Wildcard


WOMEN

1. Rowen Fry*
2. Laura Battista*
3. Leonie Picton*
4. Reserve: Wildcard



U21 Men

1. Roland Kyme*
2. Sam Walsh*
3. Jack Hewish*
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 WOMEN

1. Fenella Harris*
2. Laura Craft*
3. Wildcard
4.Reserve



Team Austria

MEN

1. Peter Mihalkovits
2. Matthias Stonig*
3. Maximilan Trafella*
4. Reserve: Wildcard


WOMEN

1. Sarah Gamsjaeger*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



U21 MEN

1. Max Fejer*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 WOMEN

1. Yana Dobnig*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Even a little rain on Saturday evening couldn t derail the Maes Train.

Team Belgium

MEN

1. Martin Maes
2. Bart De Vocht
3. Julien Soussigne*
4. Reserve: Olivier Bruwiere*


U21 MEN

1. Gilles Franck*
2. Jonas Debois*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Brazil
MEN

1. Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas*
2. Leonardo Miranda Laborne Mattioli*
3. Marcell Nunes*
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Bulgaria
MEN

1.Ivan Kolev*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Jesse Melamed only has one podium finish this season but his consistency has landed him 2nd in the overall.

Team Canada

MEN

1. Remi Gauvin
2. Rhys Verner
3. Jesse Melamed
4. Reserve: Wildcard


WOMEN

1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN)
2. Miranda Miller
3. Jennifer Mchugh
4. Reserve: Kayla Morin-blanchette



U21 MEN

1. Jacob Tooke
2. Kasper Woolley
3. Evan Wall
4. Reserve: Milton Mcconville*


U21 WOMEN

1. Lucy Schick*
2. Julia Long*
3. Chloe McKenzie*
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Chile

MEN

1. Pedro Burns
2. Antonio Ovalle Vergara*
3. Milciades Rodolfo Jaque Gonzalez*
4. Reserve: Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil


WOMEN

1. Florencia Espineira Herreros*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



U21 MEN

1. Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos*
2. Jose Pablo Paredas Moreno*
3. Pedro Errazuriz*
4. Reserve: Pedro Donoso


U21 WOMEN

1. Paz Gallo*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Colombia
MEN

1. Gabriel Carvajal
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Czech Republic

MEN

1. Milan Mysik
2. Premek Tejchman
3. Jakub Riha
4. Reserve: Matej Charvat*


WOMEN

1.Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova*
2. Dominika Durcakova
3. Andrea Drengubakova
4. Reserve: Misa Pacakova



U21 MEN

1. Vojtech Blaha
2. Martin Pestak
3. Maxim Adami
4. Reserve: Zdenek Fiedler*



Team Denmark

MEN

1. Frederik Leth*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


WOMEN

1. Jonna Johnsen*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Spain
MEN

1. Iago Garay Tamayo
2. Gabriel Torralba Garasa
3. Mariano Mari Mari*
4. Reserve: Guillem Sanz Casadevall*


Team Finland

MEN

1. Ville Huikuri*
2. Leo Kokkonen*
3. Jussi Honka*
4. Reserve: Matti Lehikoinen*


U21 MEN

1.Tarmo Ryynanen*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: wildcard



Three wins in a row for Isabeau Courdurier

Team France

MEN

1. Florian Nicolai
2. Kevin Miquel
3. Dimitri Tordo
4. Reserve: Adrien Dailly


WOMEN

1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Morgane Charre
3. Melanie Pugin
4. Reserve: Laura Charles*



U21 MEN

1. Antoine Vidal
2. Nathan Secondi
3. Francescu Camoin
4. Reserve: Erwan Bibollet


U21 WOMEN

1. Oceane Husson*
2. Margaux Raynaud*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Great Britain

MEN

1.Leigh Johnson
2.Mathew Stuttard
3.Mark Scott
4. Reserve: Elliott Heap


WOMEN

1. Becky Cook
2. Bex Baraona
3. Ella Conolly
4. Reserve: Katy Winton



U21 MEN

1. Thomas Wilson*
2. Ewan Calton-whitaker*
3. Harvey Rollason
4. Reserve: Louis Brooks


U21 WOMEN

1. Polly Henderson*
2. Harriet Harnden*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



On the podium in 3rd for Ines Thoma.

Team Germany

MEN

1. Christian Textor*
2. Leonhard Putzenlechner
3. Christian Derkum
4. Reserve: Oliver Dorn


WOMEN

1. Ines Thoma
2. Raphaela Richter*
3. Sofia Wiedenroth
4. Reserve: Magdalena Preusser*



U21 Men

1. Max Hartenstern*
2. Valentin Schleicher
3. Laurin Voth
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Hungary
WOMEN

1. Judit Seffer*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Indonesia

MEN

1. Yoris Sahara*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 MEN

1. Pahraz Salman Alparisi*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Kelan Grant glides over the roots on stage four.

Team Ireland
MEN

1. Kelan Grant
2. Greg Callaghan
3. Killian Callaghan
4. Reserve: Daniel Wolfe*


U21 MEN

1. Drew Armstrong
2. Jack Devlin
3. Ross Ennis
4. Reserve: Harry Byrne*


U21 WOMEN

1. Leah Maunsell*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Israel
WOMEN

1. Noga Korem*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Italy

MEN

1. Marcello Pesenti
2. Mirco Vendemmia
3. Erwin Ronzon
4. Reserve: Nicola Casadei*


WOMEN

1. Laura Rossin
2. Irene Savelli
3. Jessica Bormolini
4. Reserve: Alia Marcellini



U21 MEN

1. Matteo Saccon
2.Simone Pelissero
3.Hannes Alber
4. Reserve: Nicola Grotti*


U21 WOMEN

1.Nadine Ellecosta*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Japan
MEN

1. Junya Nagata*
2. Daisuke Kurosawa*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Korea

MEN

1. Sangmok Lim*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 MEN

1. Junho Kim*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Mexico

MEN

1. Ricardo Francisco Peredo Torres*
2. Tomas Montiel Avendano*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 MEN

1. Juan Bosco Mastretta
2. Victor Marin
3. Jose Manuel Munoz
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Netherlands
U21 MEN

1. Manu Warnet*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: wildcard


Team Norway
MEN

1. Espen Johnsen*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 MEN

1. Ola Javold Landmark
2. Magnus Slinger Sorli
3. Albin Littorin-sandbu
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 WOMEN

1. Anna Littorin-sandbu*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



On fire and untouchable all day Eddie Masters flew to his first career EWS win and now sits second in the championship

Team New Zealand

MEN

1. Edward Masters
2. Matthew Walker
3. Cole Lucas
4. Reserve: Keegan Wright*


WOMEN

1. Rae Morrison*
2. Jennifer Makgill*
3. Melissa Newell*
4. Reserve: Phoebe Coers*



U21 MEN

1. Brady Stone*
2. Nils Heiniger
3. John Richardson
4. Reserve: Fletcher Sharman*


U21 WOMEN

1. Zoe Nathan*
2. Frances James*
3. Courtney Ross*
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Philippines
MEN

1. Gabriel III Amigo*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: wildcard


Team Poland
MEN

1. Robert Piekara*
2. Michal Kollbek*
3. Mateusz Balinski*
4. Reserve: Mariusz Jarek*


Team Portugal

MEN

1. Jose Borges*
2. Emanuel Pombo*
3. Joao Carlos Costa Rodrigues*
4. Reserve: Wildcard


U21 MEN

1. Tiago Ladeira*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team South Africa

MEN

1. Matthew Lombardi
2. Jason Boulle
3. Martin Zietsman
4. Reserve: Luke Dinkel*


WOMEN

1.Frankie Du Toit*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



U21 MEN

1. Sharjah Jonsson*
2. Keira Duncan*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Slovenia
MEN

1. Vid Persak*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


14th today for Caro Gehrig.

Team Switzerland

MEN

1. Maxime Chapuis
2. Gustav Wildhaber
3. Patrick Luthi
4. Reserve: Silvan Marfurt*


WOMEN

1. Anita Gehrig
2. Carolin Gehrig
3. Carina Cappellari
4. Reserve: Sidonie Jolidon*



U21 MEN

1. Liam Seydoux*
2. Robin Janser
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Slovakia
MEN

1. Martin Knapec*
2. Michael Kolar*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


Team Sweden

MEN

1. Robin Wallner
2. Zakarias Blom Johansen
3. Alexander Kangas
4. Reserve: Adrian Hornqvist


WOMEN

1. Josefine Bjorkman*
2. Jessica Enlund*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



U21 MEN

1. Jacob Ekstrom
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Team Taiwan

MEN

1. Dan Sheng-Shan Chiang*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard


WOMEN

1. Chia-Lun Chang*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard



Richie Rude and Shawn Neer blasting down Stage 7.

Team USA

MEN

1. Richie Rude
2. Shawn Neer
3. Cody Kelley
4. Reserve: Marco Osborne*


WOMEN

1. Porsha Murdock
2. Jill Kintner*
3. Clare Hamilton*
4. Reserve: Alexandra Pavon*



U21 MEN

1. Duncan Nason
2. Nicolas Bean
3. Damon Sedivy*
4. Reserve: David Kahn*


U21 WOMEN

1. Isabella Naughton*
2. Lauren Bingham*
3. Syra Fillat*
4. Reserve: Kaia Jensen*




