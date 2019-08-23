EWS Announces Qualified Riders for the Trophy of Nations

The Enduro World Series has announced the riders who have qualified to compete in the Trophy of Nations race in Finale Ligure next month. Some of the teams are looking strong already and we can't wait to see who will come out victorious.
The team format is important because all 3 riders in the team will ride each stage together and their combined time on all special stages will be used to calculate the winner. Each team member will also be able to wear the rainbow jersey next year.
Below are the riders who have qualified on merit through their EWS ranking. Nations that do not have 4 riders in the rankings can submit a Wildcard application but the nation must have at least 1 qualified rider for a wildcard application to be considered. The full list including Wildcards will be revealed at the end of the month.A * denotes the rider has achieved Nation team qualification but has not confirmed attendance.Qualified Rider ListTeam AndorraMEN1.
Guillem Casal Valls*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team ArgentinaMEN1.
Jeremias Maio*2.
Gonzalo Serenelli*3.
Martin Raffo*4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Australia
MEN
1. Sam Hill
2. Joshua Carlson
3. Connor Fearon
4. Reserve: Wildcard
WOMEN
1. Rowen Fry*
2. Laura Battista*
3. Leonie Picton*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 Men
1. Roland Kyme*
2. Sam Walsh*
3. Jack Hewish*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 WOMEN
1. Fenella Harris*
2. Laura Craft*
3. Wildcard
4.Reserve
Team Austria
MEN
1. Peter Mihalkovits
2. Matthias Stonig*
3. Maximilan Trafella*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
WOMEN
1. Sarah Gamsjaeger*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Max Fejer*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 WOMEN
1. Yana Dobnig*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Belgium
MEN
1. Martin Maes
2. Bart De Vocht
3. Julien Soussigne*
4. Reserve: Olivier Bruwiere*
U21 MEN
1. Gilles Franck*
2. Jonas Debois*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team BrazilMEN1.
Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas*2.
Leonardo Miranda Laborne Mattioli*3.
Marcell Nunes*4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team BulgariaMEN1.
Ivan Kolev*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Canada
MEN
1. Remi Gauvin
2. Rhys Verner
3. Jesse Melamed
4. Reserve: Wildcard
WOMEN
1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN)
2. Miranda Miller
3. Jennifer Mchugh
4. Reserve: Kayla Morin-blanchette
U21 MEN
1. Jacob Tooke
2. Kasper Woolley
3. Evan Wall
4. Reserve: Milton Mcconville*
U21 WOMEN
1. Lucy Schick*
2. Julia Long*
3. Chloe McKenzie*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Chile
MEN
1. Pedro Burns
2. Antonio Ovalle Vergara*
3. Milciades Rodolfo Jaque Gonzalez*
4. Reserve: Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil
WOMEN
1. Florencia Espineira Herreros*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos*
2. Jose Pablo Paredas Moreno*
3. Pedro Errazuriz*
4. Reserve: Pedro Donoso
U21 WOMEN
1. Paz Gallo*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team ColombiaMEN1.
Gabriel Carvajal2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Czech Republic
MEN
1. Milan Mysik
2. Premek Tejchman
3. Jakub Riha
4. Reserve: Matej Charvat*
WOMEN
1.Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova*
2. Dominika Durcakova
3. Andrea Drengubakova
4. Reserve: Misa Pacakova
U21 MEN
1. Vojtech Blaha
2. Martin Pestak
3. Maxim Adami
4. Reserve: Zdenek Fiedler*
Team Denmark
MEN
1. Frederik Leth*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
WOMEN
1. Jonna Johnsen*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team SpainMEN1.
Iago Garay Tamayo2.
Gabriel Torralba Garasa3.
Mariano Mari Mari*4. Reserve
: Guillem Sanz Casadevall*
Team Finland
MEN
1. Ville Huikuri*
2. Leo Kokkonen*
3. Jussi Honka*
4. Reserve: Matti Lehikoinen*
U21 MEN
1.Tarmo Ryynanen*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: wildcard
Team France
MEN
1. Florian Nicolai
2. Kevin Miquel
3. Dimitri Tordo
4. Reserve: Adrien Dailly
WOMEN
1. Isabeau Courdurier
2. Morgane Charre
3. Melanie Pugin
4. Reserve: Laura Charles*
U21 MEN
1. Antoine Vidal
2. Nathan Secondi
3. Francescu Camoin
4. Reserve: Erwan Bibollet
U21 WOMEN
1. Oceane Husson*
2. Margaux Raynaud*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Great Britain
MEN
1.Leigh Johnson
2.Mathew Stuttard
3.Mark Scott
4. Reserve: Elliott Heap
WOMEN
1. Becky Cook
2. Bex Baraona
3. Ella Conolly
4. Reserve: Katy Winton
U21 MEN
1. Thomas Wilson*
2. Ewan Calton-whitaker*
3. Harvey Rollason
4. Reserve: Louis Brooks
U21 WOMEN
1. Polly Henderson*
2. Harriet Harnden*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Germany
MEN
1. Christian Textor*
2. Leonhard Putzenlechner
3. Christian Derkum
4. Reserve: Oliver Dorn
WOMEN
1. Ines Thoma
2. Raphaela Richter*
3. Sofia Wiedenroth
4. Reserve: Magdalena Preusser*
U21 Men
1. Max Hartenstern*
2. Valentin Schleicher
3. Laurin Voth
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team HungaryWOMEN1.
Judit Seffer*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Indonesia
MEN
1. Yoris Sahara*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Pahraz Salman Alparisi*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team IrelandMEN1.
Kelan Grant2.
Greg Callaghan3.
Killian Callaghan4. Reserve
: Daniel Wolfe*
U21 MEN
1. Drew Armstrong
2. Jack Devlin
3. Ross Ennis
4. Reserve: Harry Byrne*
U21 WOMEN
1. Leah Maunsell*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team IsraelWOMEN1.
Noga Korem*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Italy
MEN
1. Marcello Pesenti
2. Mirco Vendemmia
3. Erwin Ronzon
4. Reserve: Nicola Casadei*
WOMEN
1. Laura Rossin
2. Irene Savelli
3. Jessica Bormolini
4. Reserve: Alia Marcellini
U21 MEN
1. Matteo Saccon
2.Simone Pelissero
3.Hannes Alber
4. Reserve: Nicola Grotti*
U21 WOMEN
1.Nadine Ellecosta*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team JapanMEN1.
Junya Nagata*2.
Daisuke Kurosawa*3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Korea
MEN
1. Sangmok Lim*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Junho Kim*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Mexico
MEN
1. Ricardo Francisco Peredo Torres*
2. Tomas Montiel Avendano*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Juan Bosco Mastretta
2. Victor Marin
3. Jose Manuel Munoz
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team NetherlandsU21 MEN1.
Manu Warnet*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: wildcard
Team NorwayMEN1.
Espen Johnsen*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Ola Javold Landmark
2. Magnus Slinger Sorli
3. Albin Littorin-sandbu
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 WOMEN
1. Anna Littorin-sandbu*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team New Zealand
MEN
1. Edward Masters
2. Matthew Walker
3. Cole Lucas
4. Reserve: Keegan Wright*
WOMEN
1. Rae Morrison*
2. Jennifer Makgill*
3. Melissa Newell*
4. Reserve: Phoebe Coers*
U21 MEN
1. Brady Stone*
2. Nils Heiniger
3. John Richardson
4. Reserve: Fletcher Sharman*
U21 WOMEN
1. Zoe Nathan*
2. Frances James*
3. Courtney Ross*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team PhilippinesMEN1.
Gabriel III Amigo*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: wildcard
Team PolandMEN1.
Robert Piekara*2.
Michal Kollbek*3.
Mateusz Balinski*4. Reserve
: Mariusz Jarek*
Team Portugal
MEN
1. Jose Borges*
2. Emanuel Pombo*
3. Joao Carlos Costa Rodrigues*
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Tiago Ladeira*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team South Africa
MEN
1. Matthew Lombardi
2. Jason Boulle
3. Martin Zietsman
4. Reserve: Luke Dinkel*
WOMEN
1.Frankie Du Toit*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Sharjah Jonsson*
2. Keira Duncan*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team SloveniaMEN1.
Vid Persak*2.
Wildcard3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Switzerland
MEN
1. Maxime Chapuis
2. Gustav Wildhaber
3. Patrick Luthi
4. Reserve: Silvan Marfurt*
WOMEN
1. Anita Gehrig
2. Carolin Gehrig
3. Carina Cappellari
4. Reserve: Sidonie Jolidon*
U21 MEN
1. Liam Seydoux*
2. Robin Janser
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team SlovakiaMEN1.
Martin Knapec*2.
Michael Kolar*3.
Wildcard4. Reserve
: Wildcard
Team Sweden
MEN
1. Robin Wallner
2. Zakarias Blom Johansen
3. Alexander Kangas
4. Reserve: Adrian Hornqvist
WOMEN
1. Josefine Bjorkman*
2. Jessica Enlund*
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
U21 MEN
1. Jacob Ekstrom
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team Taiwan
MEN
1. Dan Sheng-Shan Chiang*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
WOMEN
1. Chia-Lun Chang*
2. Wildcard
3. Wildcard
4. Reserve: Wildcard
Team USA
MEN
1. Richie Rude
2. Shawn Neer
3. Cody Kelley
4. Reserve: Marco Osborne*
WOMEN
1. Porsha Murdock
2. Jill Kintner*
3. Clare Hamilton*
4. Reserve: Alexandra Pavon*
U21 MEN
1. Duncan Nason
2. Nicolas Bean
3. Damon Sedivy*
4. Reserve: David Kahn*
U21 WOMEN
1. Isabella Naughton*
2. Lauren Bingham*
3. Syra Fillat*
4. Reserve: Kaia Jensen*
