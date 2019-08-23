EWS Announces Qualified Riders for the Trophy of Nations

Qualified Rider List

Team Andorra

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Argentina

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Australia



MEN



1. Sam Hill

2. Joshua Carlson

3. Connor Fearon

4. Reserve: Wildcard





WOMEN



1. Rowen Fry*

2. Laura Battista*

3. Leonie Picton*

4. Reserve: Wildcard







U21 Men



1. Roland Kyme*

2. Sam Walsh*

3. Jack Hewish*

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 WOMEN



1. Fenella Harris*

2. Laura Craft*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve





Team Austria



MEN



1. Peter Mihalkovits

2. Matthias Stonig*

3. Maximilan Trafella*

4. Reserve: Wildcard





WOMEN



1. Sarah Gamsjaeger*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard







U21 MEN



1. Max Fejer*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 WOMEN



1. Yana Dobnig*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Belgium



MEN



1. Martin Maes

2. Bart De Vocht

3. Julien Soussigne*

4. Reserve: Olivier Bruwiere*





U21 MEN



1. Gilles Franck*

2. Jonas Debois*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Brazil

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Bulgaria

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Canada



MEN



1. Remi Gauvin

2. Rhys Verner

3. Jesse Melamed

4. Reserve: Wildcard





WOMEN



1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN)

2. Miranda Miller

3. Jennifer Mchugh

4. Reserve: Kayla Morin-blanchette







U21 MEN



1. Jacob Tooke

2. Kasper Woolley

3. Evan Wall

4. Reserve: Milton Mcconville*





U21 WOMEN



1. Lucy Schick*

2. Julia Long*

3. Chloe McKenzie*

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Chile



MEN



1. Pedro Burns

2. Antonio Ovalle Vergara*

3. Milciades Rodolfo Jaque Gonzalez*

4. Reserve: Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil





WOMEN



1. Florencia Espineira Herreros*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard







U21 MEN



1. Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos*

2. Jose Pablo Paredas Moreno*

3. Pedro Errazuriz*

4. Reserve: Pedro Donoso





U21 WOMEN



1. Paz Gallo*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Colombia

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Czech Republic



MEN



1. Milan Mysik

2. Premek Tejchman

3. Jakub Riha

4. Reserve: Matej Charvat*





WOMEN



1. Fejola Stepanka Nestlerova*

2. Dominika Durcakova

3. Andrea Drengubakova

4. Reserve: Misa Pacakova







U21 MEN



1. Vojtech Blaha

2. Martin Pestak

3. Maxim Adami

4. Reserve: Zdenek Fiedler*





Team Denmark



MEN



1. Frederik Leth*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





WOMEN



1. Jonna Johnsen*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Spain

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Finland



MEN



1. Ville Huikuri*

2. Leo Kokkonen*

3. Jussi Honka*

4. Reserve: Matti Lehikoinen*





U21 MEN



1. Tarmo Ryynanen*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: wildcard





Team France



MEN



1. Florian Nicolai

2. Kevin Miquel

3. Dimitri Tordo

4. Reserve: Adrien Dailly





WOMEN



1. Isabeau Courdurier

2. Morgane Charre

3. Melanie Pugin

4. Reserve: Laura Charles*







U21 MEN



1. Antoine Vidal

2. Nathan Secondi

3. Francescu Camoin

4. Reserve: Erwan Bibollet





U21 WOMEN



1. Oceane Husson*

2. Margaux Raynaud*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Great Britain



MEN



1. Leigh Johnson

2. Mathew Stuttard

3. Mark Scott

4. Reserve: Elliott Heap





WOMEN



1. Becky Cook

2. Bex Baraona

3. Ella Conolly

4. Reserve: Katy Winton







U21 MEN



1. Thomas Wilson*

2. Ewan Calton-whitaker*

3. Harvey Rollason

4. Reserve: Louis Brooks





U21 WOMEN



1. Polly Henderson*

2. Harriet Harnden*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Germany



MEN



1. Christian Textor*

2. Leonhard Putzenlechner

3. Christian Derkum

4. Reserve: Oliver Dorn





WOMEN



1. Ines Thoma

2. Raphaela Richter*

3. Sofia Wiedenroth

4. Reserve: Magdalena Preusser*







U21 Men



1. Max Hartenstern*

2. Valentin Schleicher

3. Laurin Voth

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Hungary

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Indonesia



MEN



1. Yoris Sahara*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 MEN



1. Pahraz Salman Alparisi*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Ireland

1.

2.

3.

4.



U21 MEN



1. Drew Armstrong

2. Jack Devlin

3. Ross Ennis

4. Reserve: Harry Byrne*





U21 WOMEN



1. Leah Maunsell*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Israel

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Italy



MEN



1. Marcello Pesenti

2. Mirco Vendemmia

3. Erwin Ronzon

4. Reserve: Nicola Casadei*





WOMEN



1. Laura Rossin

2. Irene Savelli

3. Jessica Bormolini

4. Reserve: Alia Marcellini







U21 MEN



1. Matteo Saccon

2. Simone Pelissero

3. Hannes Alber

4. Reserve: Nicola Grotti*





U21 WOMEN



1. Nadine Ellecosta*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Japan

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Korea



MEN



1. Sangmok Lim*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 MEN



1. Junho Kim*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Mexico



MEN



1. Ricardo Francisco Peredo Torres*

2. Tomas Montiel Avendano*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 MEN



1. Juan Bosco Mastretta

2. Victor Marin

3. Jose Manuel Munoz

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Netherlands

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Norway

1.

2.

3.

4.



U21 MEN



1. Ola Javold Landmark

2. Magnus Slinger Sorli

3. Albin Littorin-sandbu

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 WOMEN



1. Anna Littorin-sandbu*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team New Zealand



MEN



1. Edward Masters

2. Matthew Walker

3. Cole Lucas

4. Reserve: Keegan Wright*





WOMEN



1. Rae Morrison*

2. Jennifer Makgill*

3. Melissa Newell*

4. Reserve: Phoebe Coers*







U21 MEN



1. Brady Stone*

2. Nils Heiniger

3. John Richardson

4. Reserve: Fletcher Sharman*





U21 WOMEN



1. Zoe Nathan*

2. Frances James*

3. Courtney Ross*

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Philippines

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Poland

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Portugal



MEN



1. Jose Borges*

2. Emanuel Pombo*

3. Joao Carlos Costa Rodrigues*

4. Reserve: Wildcard





U21 MEN



1. Tiago Ladeira*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team South Africa



MEN



1. Matthew Lombardi

2. Jason Boulle

3. Martin Zietsman

4. Reserve: Luke Dinkel*





WOMEN



1. Frankie Du Toit*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard







U21 MEN



1. Sharjah Jonsson*

2. Keira Duncan*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Slovenia

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Switzerland



MEN



1. Maxime Chapuis

2. Gustav Wildhaber

3. Patrick Luthi

4. Reserve: Silvan Marfurt*





WOMEN



1. Anita Gehrig

2. Carolin Gehrig

3. Carina Cappellari

4. Reserve: Sidonie Jolidon*







U21 MEN



1. Liam Seydoux*

2. Robin Janser

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Slovakia

1.

2.

3.

4.

Team Sweden



MEN



1. Robin Wallner

2. Zakarias Blom Johansen

3. Alexander Kangas

4. Reserve: Adrian Hornqvist





WOMEN



1. Josefine Bjorkman*

2. Jessica Enlund*

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard







U21 MEN



1. Jacob Ekstrom

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team Taiwan



MEN



1. Dan Sheng-Shan Chiang*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





WOMEN



1. Chia-Lun Chang*

2. Wildcard

3. Wildcard

4. Reserve: Wildcard





Team USA



MEN



1. Richie Rude

2. Shawn Neer

3. Cody Kelley

4. Reserve: Marco Osborne*





WOMEN



1. Porsha Murdock

2. Jill Kintner*

3. Clare Hamilton*

4. Reserve: Alexandra Pavon*







U21 MEN



1. Duncan Nason

2. Nicolas Bean

3. Damon Sedivy*

4. Reserve: David Kahn*





U21 WOMEN



1. Isabella Naughton*

2. Lauren Bingham*

3. Syra Fillat*

4. Reserve: Kaia Jensen*





The Enduro World Series has announced the riders who have qualified to compete in the Trophy of Nations race in Finale Ligure next month. Some of the teams are looking strong already and we can't wait to see who will come out victorious.The team format is important because all 3 riders in the team will ride each stage together and their combined time on all special stages will be used to calculate the winner. Each team member will also be able to wear the rainbow jersey next year.Below are the riders who have qualified on merit through their EWS ranking. Nations that do not have 4 riders in the rankings can submit a Wildcard application but the nation must have at least 1 qualified rider for a wildcard application to be considered. The full list including Wildcards will be revealed at the end of the month.Guillem Casal Valls*WildcardWildcard: WildcardJeremias Maio*Gonzalo Serenelli*Martin Raffo*: WildcardAndre Luiz Ramos Bretas*Leonardo Miranda Laborne Mattioli*Marcell Nunes*: WildcardIvan Kolev*WildcardWildcard: WildcardGabriel CarvajalWildcardWildcard: WildcardIago Garay TamayoGabriel Torralba GarasaMariano Mari Mari*: Guillem Sanz Casadevall*Judit Seffer*WildcardWildcard: WildcardKelan GrantGreg CallaghanKillian Callaghan: Daniel Wolfe*Noga Korem*WildcardWildcard: WildcardJunya Nagata*Daisuke Kurosawa*Wildcard: WildcardManu Warnet*WildcardWildcard: wildcardEspen Johnsen*WildcardWildcard: WildcardGabriel III Amigo*WildcardWildcard: wildcardRobert Piekara*Michal Kollbek*Mateusz Balinski*: Mariusz Jarek*Vid Persak*WildcardWildcard: WildcardMartin Knapec*Michael Kolar*Wildcard: Wildcard