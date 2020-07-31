EWS Announces Restructured 2020 and 2021 Seasons Including a New Round This September

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 precautions, safety for both event participants and local communities is of paramount importance. The restrictions on rider and spectator attendance are designed to limit unnecessary travel to the region as much as possible. With that in mind, the races slated to take place in Manizales, Colombia and Farellones, Chile in November have now been rescheduled to open the 2021 season. The rounds in Nelson, New Zealand and Derby, Tasmania which were due to raise the curtain next year have been repositioned as the opening rounds of the 2022 season. — EWS

This year has been incredibly tough for our local communities, venues, athletes and teams. What has been remarkable however is the work and commitment behind-the-scenes from all of our partners, striving towards hosting safe, responsible activity that provides moderated activity in safe outdoor spaces. This collective work has ultimately culminated in being able to turn those challenges into some much-needed positives for the incredible communities of Finale and Pietra with whom we have worked with for many years. There is no series championship this year and we’ll no doubt miss some nationalities attending and the spectators being trackside. However, we are looking forward to exploring the news trails around Pietra, supporting our local partners in Finale and bringing some safe pro-racing to our fans online and around the world from some brand-new stages. — Chris Ball

The EWS has announced today that there will now be an additional Italian round this year after a reshuffle of the race calendar for the next three years.On September 20 we will see a Pro rider only race take place in Pietra Ligure, a town just along the coast from Finale Ligure. One week later the series will head to Finale Ligure, this was to be the Trophy of Nations before the event was changed to a regular EWS.The organisers have also postponed the rounds in Columbia and Chile from the end of 2020 to the start of the 2021 season. This means that the original opening round of next years' EWS in New Zealand and Tasmania have been pushed back to 2022.With the new changes in place, this means that the 2020 EWS will now only take place in Europe, although with current travel restrictions it would have been a difficult task to hold races across the world. In their press release the EWS says "although we will miss some of our international racers who would normally take part as well as the crowds, this decision has been taken to ensure on-site safety whilst still providing our fans with as much racing as possible."EWS Zermatt - August 30EWS Pietra Ligure (Pro Only) - September 20EWS Finale Ligure and Rider’s Trophy - September 26/27EWS Petzen/Jamnica - October 3EWS Montagnes du Caroux - October 17EWS Manizales - March 19/20EWS Farellones - March 27/28EWS Tweed Valley - May 15EWS Val Di Fassa - June 26EWS Burke - July 17EWS Northstar - August 7EWS Whistler - August 14EWS Loudenvielle - September 18EWS Trophy of Nations - September 25EWS Tasmania - April 2/3EWS Nelson - April 9/10The new racing schedule will also see the second round of the EWS-E 2020 series come to Pietra Ligure, set to take place on Septemeber 22 and 23. The event was pushed to a mid-week slot to ensure that effective social distancing can be carried out at both the EWS and EWS-E races. The three Italian races will take place over ten days to give plenty of time for riders, staff and media to work safely and follow the local government guidelines.