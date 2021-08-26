EWS Cancels First 3 Rounds of 2022

Tasmania's unique terrain made for an excellent EWS race in 2019. The series hopes to return soon.

The Enduro World Series announced today that the first three rounds of 2022 will be canceled, hopefully to return in 2023.Because of the ongoing pandemic, the EWS and local committees have decided that the three Australia and New Zealand rounds scheduled to take place in Maydena, Derby, and Nelson cannot take place.Nelson built new trails for the event and the whole bike community was looking forward to hosting riders from around the world, so the Nelson Mountain Bike Club plans to figure out when a Nelson event is feasible in the future, club chair Melanie Schroder said.Depending on how the Covid situation changes between now and the end of 2021, a decision will be made in January 2022 as to whether the EWS can visit those venues in 2023.