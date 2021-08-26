EWS Cancels First 3 Rounds of 2022

Aug 26, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Duncan Nason heads down the final rock slab of Trouty and the end of the final stage.
Tasmania's unique terrain made for an excellent EWS race in 2019. The series hopes to return soon.

The Enduro World Series announced today that the first three rounds of 2022 will be canceled, hopefully to return in 2023.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the EWS and local committees have decided that the three Australia and New Zealand rounds scheduled to take place in Maydena, Derby, and Nelson cannot take place.

bigquotesWe’re obviously disappointed not to be visiting New Zealand and Tasmania in 2022, but it’s the right decision in light of the current situation.

I personally thank the hard work and support of our Nelson and Tasmanian organisers and we look forward to bringing the EWS back to those venues as soon as possible.EWS Managing Director Chris Ball

Nelson built new trails for the event and the whole bike community was looking forward to hosting riders from around the world, so the Nelson Mountain Bike Club plans to figure out when a Nelson event is feasible in the future, club chair Melanie Schroder said.

Depending on how the Covid situation changes between now and the end of 2021, a decision will be made in January 2022 as to whether the EWS can visit those venues in 2023.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


20 Comments

  • 23 0
 I’m the furthest thing from a covid denier/antivaxxer but this is getting to be too much…the event is in 6 months, outdoors, in the Southern Hemisphere summer, when the vaccination rate should be well over 50%, and when we’ve had larger events with larger support staffs in more concentrated areas for the past year. Formula 1, the Olympics & Paralympics, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Tour de France, and other massive sporting events have gone on with case loads lower than the general population.

All that said, I’m all for the localities deciding when it’s safe to have to get back to normal. This sucks all around.
  • 14 3
 Covid Deaths New Zealand- 26.

Covid Deaths USA- 633,000

Come again?
  • 6 3
 Totally sucks but theres no way we could have held them all in Quarantine for 2 weeks imagine how many people it would be, and its booked out for ever. Our Queen is gonna keep us all locked away for the rest of our lives so I wouldnt anticipate anything every happening here again until shes deposed.
  • 7 0
 I think lots of people at this point are willing to sacrifice others just to get back to doing their regular activities.
  • 3 3
 @lefthandohvhater:

That shows that that part of Oceania cares about its people while the USA cares about the fvcking dollar.
  • 3 0
 Here in BC we have 68% of our population with both doses, and Covid numbers have still been spiking for weeks. I wouldn't hold that 50% vax rate as the goal for future success.
  • 1 0
 @dkendy1: You obviously don't work in healthcare...
  • 1 0
 @mammal: Israel is the same apparently. Is this thing ever going to burn it self out?
  • 8 0
 Australia and New Zealand did a good job of stopping the spread, but unfortunately it seems like its impossible to stop so now they're probably a year behind the rest of the world when it comes to opening up.
  • 1 0
 More like a light year ahead of the rest of us in terms of dealing with outbreaks...
  • 12 3
 The big news outlets aren't carrying it but Australia is going full on dystopian tyranny lately.
  • 1 0
 www.economist.com/asia/2021/08/28/australia-is-ending-its-zero-covid-strategy
  • 2 0
 pretty savage
  • 1 0
 Only death is real
  • 2 0
 maybe try 2037? should be ok then
  • 1 0
 No surprises at all. It was always ambitious to hold the Tasmanian rounds next year.
  • 2 0
 Wow
  • 3 4
 Well to be fair I think NZ got 3 cases last week and Aus might have had a couple dozen. Let's not take any stupid risks.
  • 1 0
 Auckland has 120 right now its coming out the wazoo
  • 1 0
 Sad

Post a Comment



