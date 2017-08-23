EWS Champ Cecile Ravanel To Make Her Downhill World Cup Debut

With the 2017 EWS series overall wrapped up and in the bag, Cecile has swapped her Meta and is jumping aboard the slightly unfamiliar Supreme this week. Having only been on the bike for one day and her only previous downhill race experience being confined to a single race (which resulted in a trip to the hospital) Cecile certainly faces a steep learning curve this weekend in Val di Sole. That said, her fitness and descending capabilities speak for themselves so it'll be intriguing to see how she gets on against the series regulars. So, be honest. Who saw this coming? We certainly didn't!
|It's really for fun! I came back on Saturday from Whistler, built the bike on Sunday, tried it Monday and arrived here today. Certainly not enough time on the bike with only one day. I'm a little bit scared of the track, everyone has been saying that it isn't an easy track to start on but with my calendar, it's the best plan. I'm enjoying being here, being able to watch the other riders and follow the race.
She's shown her downhill prowess over the EWS field. How will that translate to World Cup Downhill?
|"I've only done one downhill race, and not with a downhill bike. I tried one a long time ago, I did only the first run of practice before finishing in the hospital... So it'll be fun! I'm staying in the SRAM pits this weekend as Commencal have Myriam fighting for the overall but they will help me if I need any pieces for my bike. It's cool, we'll see how it goes!"
Ravanel's weapon of choice for this weekend.
