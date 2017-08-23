RACING

EWS Champ Cecile Ravanel To Make Her Downhill World Cup Debut

Aug 23, 2017
by Ross Bell  
With the 2017 EWS series overall wrapped up and in the bag, Cecile has swapped her Meta and is jumping aboard the slightly unfamiliar Supreme this week. Having only been on the bike for one day and her only previous downhill race experience being confined to a single race (which resulted in a trip to the hospital) Cecile certainly faces a steep learning curve this weekend in Val di Sole. That said, her fitness and descending capabilities speak for themselves so it'll be intriguing to see how she gets on against the series regulars. So, be honest. Who saw this coming? We certainly didn't!

Cecile Ravanel has began to stretch out from the chasing pack.

bigquotesIt's really for fun! I came back on Saturday from Whistler, built the bike on Sunday, tried it Monday and arrived here today. Certainly not enough time on the bike with only one day. I'm a little bit scared of the track, everyone has been saying that it isn't an easy track to start on but with my calendar, it's the best plan. I'm enjoying being here, being able to watch the other riders and follow the race.

Cecile Ravanel putting the power down on stage three. Ravanel holds a 38 second lead at the end of day one.
She's shown her downhill prowess over the EWS field. How will that translate to World Cup Downhill?

bigquotes"I've only done one downhill race, and not with a downhill bike. I tried one a long time ago, I did only the first run of practice before finishing in the hospital... So it'll be fun! I'm staying in the SRAM pits this weekend as Commencal have Myriam fighting for the overall but they will help me if I need any pieces for my bike. It's cool, we'll see how it goes!"

SRAM s race support are looking after a certain French World Champ this weekend... Cecile Ravanel is making her WC DH debut
Ravanel's weapon of choice for this weekend.

MENTIONS: @mdelorme / @rossbellphoto


11 Comments

  • + 5
 How does this work? I thought you need UCI points before you can compete in a WC race. Or doesn't that go if you're on a trade team. Her EWS performance probably doesn't count as it isn't UCI sanctioned, does it?
  • + 1
 I'm curious as well. When Peaty had surgery and was out for a season he had to earn points to get back to UCI levels again.
  • + 3
 Trade teams only get you in if you're a junior. If you're elite, then each country is allotted a few positions for riders who petition, and said riders race in their countries jersey. You'll see a lot of Americans do this because it's easier to petition and qualify to get points than it is to get points nationally
  • + 1
 Maybe she can just "race for fun" if there is no accounting of UCI points. Just a guess...
  • + 1
 Maybe wildcard and riding with french jersey.
  • + 1
 National cycling bodies can support rider entries if they feel that a rider can handle the race without enough points, so in this case the french cycling body probably approached the UCI and supported Cecile's entry so she could race without the usual points needed.
  • + 4
 Hell yeah! Now if you could finish that run with one of your sick wheelies..
  • + 1
 I can see that she was holding off until Rachael had finished her winning streak, and now with mahnon out of the game too, she has a much better chance than anyone would have in 2016
  • + 3
 YEAH! thats really good news... i am really looking forward to see this..
  • + 2
 Wouldn't it be amazing if she competed for top spot!
  • + 1
 Why not world champ?

