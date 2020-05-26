EWS Confirms Rescheduled Dates for Olargues and Petzen/Jamnica

May 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Charging hard all the way to the finish of a 13 minute final stage Sam hill put it all on the line to take his 3rd EWS win of the season.

The EWS has finalised its rescheduled 2020 race calendar as Olargues and Petzen/Jamnica now have confirmed dates in October.

The series will still kick off on August 30 in Zermatt and then head to Finale for the Trophy of Nations at the end of September. Now those races will be followed by Petzen/Jamnica on October 3/4 then Olargues two weeks later on October 17/18. The rest of the season is still as before with a November jaunt to South America for Manizales on November 6/7 and Farellones on November 14/15. EWS E races will run in conjunction with the regular EWS races in Zermatt, Olargues and the Trophy of Nations.

Here's how the updated 2020 Enduro World Series calendar looks now:

Round 1: Zermatt, Switzerland - 30 August
Trophy of Nations: Finale Ligure - 26/27 September
Round 2: Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia - 3/4 October
Round 3: Olargues, France - 17/18 October
Round 4: Manizales, Colombia 6/7 November
Round 5: Farellones, Chile 14/15 November


Press Release: EWS

The Enduro World Series (EWS) in conjunction with the local organisers of the second and third rounds of the 2020 series and the governing body of cycling, the Union Cycliste International (UCI), are pleased to confirm the dates for the Austrian/Slovenian and French rounds as 3/4 and 17/18 October respectively.

Olargues FRA will now host the final EWS-E round of the debut season. This leaves the confirmed 2020 race season looking like this:

R1 (+EWS-E) Zermatt SUI - 30 August

Trophy of Nations (+EWS-E) Finale Ligure ITA 26/27 September

R2 Petzen/Jamnica AUS/SLO - 3/4 October

R3 (+EWS-E) Olargues FRA - 17/18 October

R4 Manizales COL - 6/7 November

R5 Farellones CHI - 14/15 November

The board of The Enduro Sports Organisation (ESO) would like to take this opportunity to thank the local organisers of all of our events alongside the governing body of cycling the Union Cycliste International (UCI) for all of their efforts in making this calendar possible. We look forward to seeing all our teams and racers in Zermatt at the start of the season.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
84691 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
71614 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
52533 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
52296 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
52164 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
51792 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
51341 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
45952 views

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 I wonder how many people will actually go? I know its some time away but even by then it could be an expensive logistical nightmare to make it to each event.
  • 2 0
 Hard to see the South American races happening at this stage, both Chile and Columbia have significant growth in cases at the moment, be great if we at least get some European racing, hopefully Aussies will be ok to go.
  • 1 0
 Growth was happening down South when I read this announcement and it's very hard to tell. WHO knows if it will stick around through October. I was told to consult a doctor if symptoms of significant growth persisted for more than four hours.
  • 2 0
 Yesss Austria is on! Can’t wait
  • 1 0
 Well that's a good news this morning.
  • 1 0
 Better late than never, but that's pretty late.
  • 1 0
 i want to see a winter edition EWS

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009124
Mobile Version of Website