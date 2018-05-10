VIDEOS

EWS France Course Preview - Video

May 10, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

The Enduro World Series is back in Europe for the third race of the year and there's two big days of racing coming up this weekend. The dust of Chile and the Colombian mud have been replaced with the steep, rocky trails of Olargues-Montagnes du Caroux in the South of France. Ric McLaughlin and Chris Ball take on what is undoubtedly the most relentlessly technical EWS race to date.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
56989 views
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
56174 views
3 Wild Cannondale Prototypes From the Vault - Video
56058 views
7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
46416 views
Archer Components' Wireless Electronic D1x Shifter - Review
38242 views
Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018
37545 views
Diamondback Release 3 - Review
35233 views
Online Deals - May 2018
34518 views

14 Comments

  • + 3
 Enduro, making happen. Just amazing terrain and such technical trails. Wyn Masters said it first, EWS is harder than WCDH.
  • + 4
 '' the romans made an inside line'' Priceless
  • + 2
 We need enrico the Italian who did the preview in finale last year yelling like caluori
  • + 1
 Getting Claudio doing the previews would be amazing
  • + 3
 Has to be one of the gnarliest bike races there is!
  • + 3
 This looks like a dream... Take me to France!
  • + 1
 Camped at Olargues and it was such a great place. Amazing trails
  • + 1
 enduro preview is F..G boring
  • + 2
 That was pretty cool!
  • + 1
 Camper guy at 3:47...
  • - 3
 Urban courses should be banned.
  • - 2
 Agreed
  • + 3
 Yeah, but they are great exposure for the racing. Personally, I think Enduro is the perfect place for Urban racing as it just adds another type of terrain for the riders, and it gives the spectators easy access to their favorites. Win Win and another Win.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029287
Mobile Version of Website