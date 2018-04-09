EWS Kick-Off In South America with the Giant Factory Off-Road Team - Video



Held just one week apart from one another in South America, the first two rounds of the Enduro World Series offered starkly different terrain and track conditions, testing the riders from one extreme to the other.





Round #1: Lo Barnechea, Chile



The first EWS race of the year, held at the La Parva Ski Resort, 26km east of Santiago, challenged riders with its loose, rocky terrain and extreme track conditions. They faced six grueling stages over two days, and attrition played a role with crashes and mechanicals affecting many of the contenders.





It was a tough weekend to hold it all together and limit mistakes. I crashed on Stage 2 and messed up my pinky finger, which made Sunday’s racing even harder to manage. — Josh Carlson



Carlson raced well throughout the final three stages on Sunday. He taped up his finger and went on to post his best stage finish, eighth, on the final stage to climb into seventh overall for the weekend.



Mckay Vezina had a strong start on Saturday, including a seventh-place finish on Stage 3, but lost some time with a big crash and mechanical troubles on day two. After damaging his rear derailleur, Vezina was forced to finish a stage with no chain and then run 6km and 1500 vertical feet up a rocky, switchback trail, as fellow riders helped push his bike to the start of the next stage.



Rae Morrison, representing the women’s Liv brand, also had a strong performance with an eighth place overall. Morrison, who finished 10th overall in last year’s series, had two sixth-place stage finishes in Chile.











Round #2: Manizales, Colombia



Marcelo Gutierrez gave the home fans something to cheer for when he won the first stage and finished second overall at Round 2 in Manizales, Colombia.



With the EWS visiting Colombia for the first time, the seven-time DH national champion in this Central American country made a special appearance, taking a break from his downhill racing and training to give enduro racing a go. The two-day event started with a unique urban downhill on Day 1, then continued with more traditional enduro racing in wet, muddy jungle terrain on Day 2.





The energy and support of the people gave me the motivation to give everything. Having this event in my backyard is a dream. — Marcelo Gutierrez