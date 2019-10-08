Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

EWS Launches E-MTB Race Series for 2020

Oct 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
EWS E-MTB Test Event

The EWS is the latest organising body to try their hand at an ebike racing series. Working with the UCI, the EWS-E series will kick off next year with three rounds in France, Switzerland and Italy.

EWS-E races will be held on different courses to regular EWS races and they will feature timed uphill as well as downhill special stages with tighter liaisons to keep the races challenging. The first event will be a standalone in Vallberg in July, however the next two will run alongside the EWS finals in Zermatt and the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure, so don't expect many riders to double up between the two series.

EWS E-MTB Test Event

It sounds like the EWS has been planning this move for a while and it even held an under-the-radar test event in Finale Ligure in October last year. A number of top EWS teams attended but the EWS decided to hold off on launching the series until now so they could fine-tune the format and find "a solution to the monitoring of motor assistance."

This means there are now three competing ebike race series, The FIM E-Bike Enduro World Cup, which we all had a good laugh at in August; the WES World E-Bike Series, which ran in 2019 and was won by Sofia Wiedenroth and Nicolas Quéré, and now the EWS-E.

EWS E-MTB Test Event

Full details are yet to be revealed but everything we know so far is in the full release below:

PRESS RELEASE: EWS

The Enduro World Series (EWS) is excited to announce it is extending its partnership with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to include the management and development of e-bike enduro racing from 2020 onwards.

The Enduro World Series will develop the format and growth of e-bike enduro internationally alongside the UCI and will launch a new flagship international series in 2020, Enduro World Series-E (EWS-E). The series will feature three rounds across Europe in France, Switzerland and Italy - with the overall winners crowned the Enduro World Series.

The EWS first held an e-bike test event in Finale Ligure in Italy in 2018, but delayed launching a full series until both the format of racing could be fine tuned, and a solution to the monitoring of motor assistance could be answered. Two years later the EWS now believe it is time to bring this new format to the highest level, beginning in Europe.

This new format will retain the core values of existing Enduro World Series races but held on separate courses that will challenge riders on a vast variety of terrain and feature racing on a mix of uphill and downhill highly technical Special Stages. The addition of technical climbing will not be the only difference to traditional EWS enduro racing though, as EWS-E will also bring the Liaison Stages into the challenge with tighter times and more singletrack than ever before. This combination will push both the rider’s physical and bike handling limits to the max in a multi-loop and intense course, driving forwards the development of e-bike technology and e-bike trail management and design.

"Based on the experience and know-how of the Enduro World Series (EWS), this innovative format of competition will offer spectacular racing while ensuring the highest standard of sporting integrity." David Lappartient, UCI President

For the past two years the EWS has also been working behind the scenes to develop the technology that can monitor e-bike power output, to ensure EWS-E can offer truly fair competition. More information about this new system will be available in early 2020.

The first EWS-E race will take place as a stand alone event in Valberg, France over July 17-18 2020, followed by a race alongside the existing EWS finals in Zermatt, Switzerland (August 29 - 30), finishing in Finale Ligure, Italy alongside the Trophy of Nations on a big final weekend of racing for the season on September 25-26, 2020.

A statement from the Enduro World Series Board of Directors said: “We have always aimed to innovate within the EWS and so we are delighted to begin an exciting journey in the development of an e-bike enduro format that will push riders and technology and create a whole new form of exciting enduro-format racing”.

“We are motivated to help drive technological development, including the launch of electronic monitoring of E-bike motors for fair sport and work to make sure trail access and important developments for the future of this discipline are carefully managed. Starting in central Europe in 2020, we will work to expand the EWS-E to new countries when the time is right”

UCI President David Lappartient said: “The UCI is looking forward to the introduction of an electric-powered version of Enduro with the launch of the EWS-E from 2020. Based on the experience and know-how of the Enduro World Series (EWS), this innovative format of competition will offer spectacular racing while ensuring the highest standard of sporting integrity. This new series confirms the current status of E-MTB as a fast-moving cycling discipline.”

Specific rules and regulations for EWS-E will be released in early 2020.


Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Enduro World Series


47 Comments

  • 29 0
 This is going to be like that fight scene from Anchorman.
  • 3 0
 Brick Tamland: I love e-bikes
Ron Burgundy: Brick, are you just looking at things on Pinkbike and saying you love them?
Brick Tamland: I love e-bikes.
Ron Burgundy: Do you really love the e-bikes or are you just saying it because you saw it?
Brick Tamland: I love e-bikes, I love bikes.
  • 3 0
 @bigtim: After reading this article, I feel like i'm in a glass cage of emotion
  • 32 10
 Just call it what it is. A showcase of ebikes so we can sell more of them.

I get they will be part of the future of MTB, but in competition? Come on. At some point they are not cool bikes - they are lame motorcycles.
  • 3 5
 Exactly, this is just result of MTB vendors pushing on UCI to promote ebikes and increase sales.
  • 2 6
flag jcav5 (13 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Especially for the price... go get a moto, it'll be way more fun and you can find a used one and save some coin.

I seriously don't get e bikes. they are mopeds that everyone pretends are bikes.

There are already tons of resources online for folks wanting to "jailbrake" and replace the "assist" with a "throttle"
  • 2 2
 You see the dudes who ride E-bikes? Wouldn't describe their crowd as the cool kids...usually over weight 40+ year olds that have spent too much time watching red bull TV and think they're gonna go full send. Their wife won't let them get a Harley so this is as close as they can get, usually full kit also, often full face helmet
  • 2 0
 How do e-bikes help you on the descent? Are we now saying that Motocross/Supercross is a sport which doesn't require skill and it's just on the power of the bike? Those athletes are fitter than just about every athlete on the planet.

Man, just don't watch it. It's simple. E-bikes are getting more people in to riding, and for that - I'm thankful. This will enable more pros to get paid and a bigger market. How that can ever be seen as a negative is beyond me.

(No, I don't own an ebike)
  • 17 2
 So instead of watching riders get penalised/banned for taking perfromance enhancing drugs we'll now see them being done for hacking their motors for extra power?
  • 4 0
 They will have to take extra care in not mixing up the battery packs.
  • 2 0
 Good points. Are all participants to have the same motor and battery manufacturers to keep things as even as possible? Or is it: "these are the spec rules, have at it." It's going to be interesting to see how they try to keep it fair.

But yeah, they'll have to test for both biological and mechanical; because if you ain't "cheatin, you aint tryin!" lol
  • 1 0
 @camm67: seriously though, the amount of cheating this opens the door to is pretty incredible. So many ways to fiddle with programming that would be totally undetectable by the average UCI inspector
  • 13 0
 *puts popcorn in the microwave
  • 13 4
 screw this. looks like dh is back at the top of the list of good race formats.
  • 12 0
 Dude. Did you see the xc track in Japan?
  • 8 1
 UCI..I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed
  • 3 0
 It is the UCI..... at this point, I'm not even surprised.
  • 6 0
 "On season 3 of The Privateer..."
  • 3 0
 You mean the first season of Private E
  • 2 1
 I thought the point of Enduro was to make it an incredibly hard physical challenge while needing all the super tech elements that DH required basically. Now you just rev the throttle up the hill and zip down...seems to defeat the purpose
  • 1 0
 But it will sell them emtb... Imagine after one round and you have a "world champion" and corresponding bike. You put that on the tag and there will be so many buyers!
  • 4 1
 This is getting stupid, are they going to have an e-bike Tour de France next?
  • 2 0
 Won't be long, Spec has a 20k road bike that they're making all their top boys pimp on instagram non stop, made one of their tour teams do a promo on it during a rest day during hte TdF this year...I could see there being an E-stage or something...the Euros seem to be infatuated with E-bikes
  • 4 0
 Electric World Series...
  • 3 0
 One caveat, they have to ride the courses up hill.
  • 2 0
 Actually having suuuper technical transfers could make this competition valid. The mental toll of having to be completely focused up and down? A new kind of endurance
  • 1 0
 @Lookinforit: Transfers would be down fire roads to deincentivize not riding a real bike.
  • 3 0
 Please read this with AXS wireless Reverb review for maximum keyboard rage
  • 2 0
 I mean if EBike is taking over why not but there has to be a limit though they can’t have boost only eco mode
  • 1 0
 It used to be enough to tell kids to stay off the drugs if they want to ride....
  • 2 0
 This post is 143 days too early.
  • 2 0
 Can’t wait to read all the sarcastic responses
  • 2 0
 The EEWS, sponsored by Cane Creek EEWings
  • 2 0
 @ Chris Ball: This happens when you sell your soul to the devil...
  • 1 1
 I just wish someone in the US would start an Ebike series! I think it would actually level the playing field as far as riding skills.
  • 1 0
 Bahhhhhh!!! Ponte a entrenar Toño porque se te acabo el circo!!!
  • 1 0
 EWS is dead? EWS is dead. EWS is alive.
  • 1 0
 Pedal to the medal incl Robocop support ????‍♂️????
  • 2 0
 oh god no
  • 1 0
 Hoping WADA has a doping test for KrispyKreme/Monster..
  • 3 2
 Glad to see them moving with the times & embracing the future.
  • 1 0
 If it wasn't so pathetically sad I would laugh at the absurdity of it!
  • 1 0
 This is electrifying News
  • 1 0
 Fantastic!
  • 1 0
 Rabble rabble rabble
Below threshold threads are hidden

