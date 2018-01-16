PRESS RELEASES

Enduro World Series Organiser Launches New Continental Enduro Series

Jan 16, 2018
by Enduro World Series  
PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series

The team behind the EWS have launched a new Continental Enduro Series

The Enduro World Series (EWS) this week launches a completely new round of competition with the introduction of the Continental Series.

Taking place across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the series will incorporate at least nine events in its first year, with plans to expand to South America and Africa in development.

Bridging the gap between qualifying events and the main EWS races, these events allow up and coming riders to compete in existing events closer to home, gain ranking points and the chance to win a completely new Championship title; North American, European or Asia-Pacific Enduro Champion.

bigquotesEveryone at the EWS is really excited about the potential of the Continental Series. There’s an ever-growing field of talented riders out there and we’re glad to be able to offer them more chances to earn spots in the World Series. We recognise that most amateurs and privateers can’t afford to fly around the world to compete, but this new Continental Enduro Series allows them a platform closer to home to hone their skills and show what they can do. For the first year of the Continental series we’re working with select partners we already have a relationship with, but next year we’ll be accepting new bids and really hope to see Continental events in South America and Africa as well. It’s great to see the evolution and globalisation of the sport and it’s good to see a new title for racers to aspire to – we look forward to crowning our North American, Asia-Pacific and European Champions later this year.Chris Ball, EWS Managing Director

The new global ranking structure for the 2018 EWS events

Continental Series races will feed into a new global points structure, allowing EWS members to gain ranking points. Ranking points can also be earned through the qualifier races and these will be combined with any Continental and main EWS races competed in to give an overall EWS ranking. Full details about the new points structure can be found here.

The North America Continental Enduro series kicks off this summer with three rounds in the USA

The North America Series kicks off in Aspen Snowmass in August with our friends at Big Mountain Enduro in Colorado, before moving to Northstar with the California Enduro Series three weeks later. The series will conclude in Vermont in September with the Clif East Enduro Burke Mountain/Victory Hill.

The European Continental Enduro Series takes in France Italy Switzerland and Scotland

The Europeans start their season with the organisational powerhouse that is Superenduro in the Italian Dolomites in Canazei in June, before heading to Les Orres with the Enduro Series French Cup in July, before taking on the high mountains of Switzerland in Zermatt in September. October sees the last European event of the year which will take place won the iconic trails of Fort William in Scotland, organised by No Fuss Events.


The first outing for the Asia-Pacific Enduro Series will be in November and it’s back to Tasmania for some more of the Derby goodness that proved so popular at round two in 2017 of the EWS. Derby will closely be followed by a trip to Mt Buller in Australia in December, with both events run by EMS Enduro. There are plans for more Asia Pacific events to be included in the series, details of which will be released very soon.

To find out more about the Continental Enduro Series and for details of how to enter head to the event page on enduroworldseries.com here

49 Comments

  • + 53
 Very excited for the CLIF ENDURO EAST NORTH AMERICAN FINALS event. Two days 8-10 timed sections, 2000' climbs at two venues that we'll traverse back and forth from. Brought to you by the same crew that manages the Eastern States Cup Enduro's
  • - 1
 See you at Victory Hill! **happy dance** **mash potato** **fax machine** **q-tip.......throw it away**
  • + 36
 Love how EWS is growing without the UCI.
  • + 29
 Its great to see how much the ews is developing.
  • + 21
 More like American continental Championship
  • + 5
 I would guess they reached out to some Canadian events and they either didn't want to deal with all the crap that comes with stuff like this or they didn't have the infrastructure to handle it. But yes, it does seem a bit short sighted to not have any in Canada.
  • + 2
 A little surprised not seeing Whistler in there, especially with the quality of racing last year
  • + 8
 Im guessing the reason actually has something to do with the fact that most of the "premier" enduro events in Canada are already qualifiers and part of the NAET or CNES. Maybe they already agreed to be qualifier stops before this came about
  • + 2
 No Canada, no Mexico
  • - 2
 NFL - World Chamipionships, NBA - World Champions. Only america counts! Looks like they are trying to screw over the North American Enduro Series big time! Dude - there was already a NA series!

www.naetmtb.com

What about the Canadian Enduro Series eh?
  • + 4
 @dr-airtime: C'mon, you have the Raptors, what more do you want?
  • + 5
 "Taking place across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the series will incorporate at least nine events in its first year, with plans to expand to South America and Africa in development."

So they are getting started and will expand in the next year or two. It seems very wise to me as nothing would ever happen if they only took action when they had organised the perfect schedule. I'm amazed they have managed to get so many events running under their umbrella, it highlights a positive attitude from the local people that run these races.
  • + 14
 @j-t-g, @ianswilson815, @YouHadMeAtDrugs, @VPS13, @dr-airtime

We tried really hard to get a stop for 2018, working towards 2019, however, there are some logistical hurdles we need to sort-out, namely, we need some more financial support to bring that kind of event.

With that being said, we're super pumped to have three EWSQ's in 2018!!!
  • + 1
 @dr-airtime: CNES does have qualifier events
  • + 1
 @dr-airtime: pretty sure there is no more NAET ? or at least their webpage has not been updated to any events in 2018 ???? did you follow the link you pasted ? or maybe you are in the know and can let us know which events will be part of NAET in 2018...
Cheers
  • + 11
 EWS will become greater than UCI ! Thank GOD ! Hope of more events in Europe!
  • + 1
 Especially in Romania! haha. Cheers!
  • + 1
 @FloFlorin: hope so ! cheers !
  • + 4
 I don't get it, is the points structure different than the qualifiers? What need is this series fulfilling as far as rider development goes? Is this just another series for the sake of having a series?
  • + 3
 Correct me if I am wrong:
As far as I understood the rules, for continental rounds the same points are awarded as for a normal EWS Round, which would mean more points for winning an EWS Continental Round than for a EWS Qualifier Round.

All the points collected are added and put together for a Global Ranking, which is stated to be used for Qualifying for the following year. So are the three best results (points wise) taken for the ranking, be it a Qualifier or a Continental Round?

Or do the TOP80 Qualifiers still qualify regardless of the Global Ranking?

EWS please clarify for us, great move though!
  • + 2
 I guess it's following along the lines of UCI continental championships, i.e. there is a European Championships for XC and DH, there is the Oceania Championships for XC and DH. I am also fairly certain that on the road side at least, there are African Championships too. If anything, this will put EWS more in line with UCI, making homologation in a few years easier. For budding riders, and those with the financial wherewithall, they can race in other races and be rewarded with a continental title to go with their EWS qualifier points. Some are already country hopping to amass points, but they aren't tied together to say that they are the best rider in the region. Some people may be more than happy to aspire to being a continental champion, as they can afford to run that as a privateer, and never do a complete EWS as that is cost prohibitive for privateers.
  • + 1
 @handynzl: yes
  • + 2
 @Eastern-States-Cup: If it looks like this series is going to be dialled I would be stoked to come out and race, the trails in Burke look sweet! My big question is doesn't this type of series already exist as NAET? Having raced most of the NAET series last year as well, it seems like this is another series for the sake of EWS having another series. It will be interesting to see what type of coverage it gets, as in the past it has been sparse and I think NAET (and as a racer, results in the NAET overall) are under-recognized as a result of this. The rounds were super well run, and the tracks amazing (shoutout to Blue Mountain for blowing me away!), but the pro turnout was just not there. Coverage seems to be the secret sauce, Ted at CNES does an excellent job with coverage and pro turnout is strong, especially given there is no prize purse!
  • + 1
 @mdhorner: The NAET is a great series from the reports I've read but it's regional and does not represent North America. The new EWS North American Continental Championships will evolve into a true continental series with the superior guidance from the EWS. We're stoked to be able to offer events like these to our racers and will continue to strive to host the best MTB Gravity racing available.
  • + 2
 @Eastern-States-Cup: But... this series is not continental, it is entirely based in the States no? NAET in the previous season was BC, Ontario, Colorado, California, a decent spread across North America. I'm only being critical as it's going to be very hard to pick a single series to focus on with limited resources as a privateer. Though at the end of the day, racing is fun and any series will kick ass. That said, I really want to see a true continental series take form!
  • + 1
 @mdhorner: I assume it will take time to grow the continental series organically - maybe give it a year and see where it goes. No doubt Ted and his crew will bring a continental stop to CAN next year and we all know its hard to say no to race in sunny Mexicoooo....its still a young discipline in NA...it needs time to grow instead of sprout and then explode...as we have seen a few series do so far...
  • + 4
 Why isn’t there a Fantasy Enduro league for us dildos with Jobs? I would love to be pretending to work while watching EWS rounds with the boys.
  • + 4
 I think we should re-name Mt Buller “Mt Bueller” - has a better ring to it. BUELLER!!!
  • + 1
 What a logistical nightmare the African legs would be. You either got to have it all down south (RSA, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, etc) or make it prohibatively expensive to get to all the events by spreading it out some. But that would make it very exclusionary... I think they'll be pretty much screwed which ever way they go with that. But stoked to see there's a plan in place.
  • + 5
 TBC for Asia Pacific. One of them really should be Nelson, New Zealand.
  • + 1
 Agree totally (although not ridden there myself). Would work best with one in the North Island, and one in the South Island. There are enough areas of good riding to move it to different forests, ie one year do Rotorua (make the Enduro with Crankworx worth something) and Nelson (Mammoth event), then next year Wellington and Dunedin (Kashi's event), etc etc.
  • + 3
 One of them should be in Asia. Awkward as it is looking at APAC region represented by 2 rounds both in south east-ish end of Australia.
If they can make it work, a tie up with the currently running Asian Enduro Series (that has a round in Nepal) or the massive Induro (Indonesian Enduro Series) would be amazing.
  • + 2
 They definitely need a round somewhere in Asia, however I'm only really familiar with the riding in Bali myself but hear Thailand has some good spots too and Nepal like you say @Doowaroda.

It's almost criminal the lack of international mtb events Queenstown gets considering what it offers. Rotorua is proven, and Nelson has trails that equal anywhere else in NZ, or better depending who you talk to. I'm guessing the organisers had a good pitch from Mt Buller and Derby, and that they're offering good financial incentives around accommodation and logistics to hold them there. That's what probably holds Queenstown back, it'd be damn expensive to hold an event there. Nelson would be dirt cheap in comparison.
  • + 1
 @Doowaroda: Yes. Malaysia would be a great place, and not too much more expensive than flying from AKL to Tasmania, even if the event was held up near Butterworth or somewhere like that.

From small acorns from mighty trees grow, so this could be the start of something good.

Has Malaysia or any other South East Asian country ever hosted the Oceania Games? My mind just keeps thinking it's always turn about between Aussie and NZ, but I could be wrong....Gooooooglllleeeee!!!!
  • + 1
 @Pennyrisk: Queenstown / Wanaka / South Otago definitely seems vacant of events. I say "seems" as I never see any information in North Island about events down there, but do see heaps for Nelson / Dunners etc. Agree though that accommodation is expensive.

Perhaps Q-Town is happy being the default Nationals DH / XC venue???? Well, Cardrona, but you know what I mean...
  • + 1
 @handynzl: SE Asia is not part of Oceania, so that's only fair Smile Would love for Malaysia to host, being based here and the local scene is awesome. Need to look up the details of on EWS organizing venues requirements are.

We definitely need to put some more work into it; although I only have the Aussie trails and Rotorua to compare to as a benchmark, it's feasible.

@Pennyrisk love Chiang Mai in Thailand, a real possibility I think. They're also part of the Asian Enduro Series
  • + 2
 if you put enough new series on the calendar, i might have a chance at actually winning one of them haha
  • + 1
 So the points from this series are the same as the points from any other qualifying event? Or is there some difference I'm missing?
  • + 0
 They should add the Grand Enduro in Grand Junction, CO (which is in June) to the NA series. Otherwise the series doesn't start until August, which seems late. As well, that would give the series 4 events like the others.
  • + 3
 No Antartican continental qualifier? Very unfair!
  • + 1
 Enduro in Zermatt?! That sounds huge! Wrong weekend for me though, bummer ????
  • + 1
 So, uh, is Continental Tire going to be the title sponsor by any chance? And have, like, the "Rubber Queen" opening stage?
  • + 1
 Kind of sucks the Aspen race is the same weekend as the US Open with their inaugural enduro race, but still rad.
  • + 2
 Great idea!
  • + 1
 Got excited! then read "in development".... what a downer
  • + 2
 MEXICO wasup,,,,,
  • - 1
 Translation: Hey NAET - we're screwing you over!!!!!

www.naetmtb.com
  • + 0
 Any plans in China?

Post a Comment



