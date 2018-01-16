Enduro World Series Organiser Launches New Continental Enduro Series

PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series
The Enduro World Series (EWS) this week launches a completely new round of competition with the introduction of the Continental Series.
Taking place across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the series will incorporate at least nine events in its first year, with plans to expand to South America and Africa in development.
Bridging the gap between qualifying events and the main EWS races, these events allow up and coming riders to compete in existing events closer to home, gain ranking points and the chance to win a completely new Championship title; North American, European or Asia-Pacific Enduro Champion.
|Everyone at the EWS is really excited about the potential of the Continental Series. There’s an ever-growing field of talented riders out there and we’re glad to be able to offer them more chances to earn spots in the World Series. We recognise that most amateurs and privateers can’t afford to fly around the world to compete, but this new Continental Enduro Series allows them a platform closer to home to hone their skills and show what they can do. For the first year of the Continental series we’re working with select partners we already have a relationship with, but next year we’ll be accepting new bids and really hope to see Continental events in South America and Africa as well. It’s great to see the evolution and globalisation of the sport and it’s good to see a new title for racers to aspire to – we look forward to crowning our North American, Asia-Pacific and European Champions later this year.—Chris Ball, EWS Managing Director
Continental Series races will feed into a new global points structure, allowing EWS members to gain ranking points. Ranking points can also be earned through the qualifier races and these will be combined with any Continental and main EWS races competed in to give an overall EWS ranking. Full details about the new points structure can be found here
The North America Series kicks off in Aspen Snowmass in August with our friends at Big Mountain Enduro in Colorado, before moving to Northstar with the California Enduro Series three weeks later. The series will conclude in Vermont in September with the Clif East Enduro Burke Mountain/Victory Hill.
The Europeans start their season with the organisational powerhouse that is Superenduro in the Italian Dolomites in Canazei in June, before heading to Les Orres with the Enduro Series French Cup in July, before taking on the high mountains of Switzerland in Zermatt in September. October sees the last European event of the year which will take place won the iconic trails of Fort William in Scotland, organised by No Fuss Events.
The first outing for the Asia-Pacific Enduro Series will be in November and it’s back to Tasmania for some more of the Derby goodness that proved so popular at round two in 2017 of the EWS. Derby will closely be followed by a trip to Mt Buller in Australia in December, with both events run by EMS Enduro. There are plans for more Asia Pacific events to be included in the series, details of which will be released very soon.
To find out more about the Continental Enduro Series and for details of how to enter head to the event page on enduroworldseries.com here
What about the Canadian Enduro Series eh?
So they are getting started and will expand in the next year or two. It seems very wise to me as nothing would ever happen if they only took action when they had organised the perfect schedule. I'm amazed they have managed to get so many events running under their umbrella, it highlights a positive attitude from the local people that run these races.
We tried really hard to get a stop for 2018, working towards 2019, however, there are some logistical hurdles we need to sort-out, namely, we need some more financial support to bring that kind of event.
With that being said, we're super pumped to have three EWSQ's in 2018!!!
Cheers
As far as I understood the rules, for continental rounds the same points are awarded as for a normal EWS Round, which would mean more points for winning an EWS Continental Round than for a EWS Qualifier Round.
All the points collected are added and put together for a Global Ranking, which is stated to be used for Qualifying for the following year. So are the three best results (points wise) taken for the ranking, be it a Qualifier or a Continental Round?
Or do the TOP80 Qualifiers still qualify regardless of the Global Ranking?
EWS please clarify for us, great move though!
If they can make it work, a tie up with the currently running Asian Enduro Series (that has a round in Nepal) or the massive Induro (Indonesian Enduro Series) would be amazing.
It's almost criminal the lack of international mtb events Queenstown gets considering what it offers. Rotorua is proven, and Nelson has trails that equal anywhere else in NZ, or better depending who you talk to. I'm guessing the organisers had a good pitch from Mt Buller and Derby, and that they're offering good financial incentives around accommodation and logistics to hold them there. That's what probably holds Queenstown back, it'd be damn expensive to hold an event there. Nelson would be dirt cheap in comparison.
From small acorns from mighty trees grow, so this could be the start of something good.
Has Malaysia or any other South East Asian country ever hosted the Oceania Games? My mind just keeps thinking it's always turn about between Aussie and NZ, but I could be wrong....Gooooooglllleeeee!!!!
Perhaps Q-Town is happy being the default Nationals DH / XC venue???? Well, Cardrona, but you know what I mean...
We definitely need to put some more work into it; although I only have the Aussie trails and Rotorua to compare to as a benchmark, it's feasible.
@Pennyrisk love Chiang Mai in Thailand, a real possibility I think. They're also part of the Asian Enduro Series
