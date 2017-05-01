The EWS Madeira Film Festival is Coming - Trailers

When I first heard the plan to hold the EWS Film Festival in Madeira last year I was secretly hoping that I’d get an invite to compete! I’ve been out to Madeira to shoot mountain bike content twice now, both in 2016 and both were amazing experiences. With the Film Festival edit, I wanted to shoot something which was more like a personal project, where I had creative control and where I could produce something a little bit different to the normal type of video I produce. Coming from a Downhill background I decided that it would be cool to take some of my close friends from home and shoot more of an adventure style edit, documenting their experiences in a new and exotic mountain bike environment. The guys at 661 were stoked on the idea and we were all excited to get out shooting for the week.



Overall I’m really happy with how the video came out. It was tricky to know beforehand whether the concept was going to work, especially with riders who aren’t used to shooting for 6 days straight! In that respect it was a bit of a leap of faith but it turned out that Ash and Haby did a great job and we all had an incredible time riding and shooting. Even though I’ve been out to Madeira three times now, every time I’ve been to new tracks and locations and the charm and variety of this small island continues to blow my mind! A big thank you to all that believed in the project and supported us! — Aaron Bartlett