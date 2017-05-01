The EWS Madeira Film Festival is Coming - Trailers

For the past few years, Madeira has been a hot spot for many well-known cinematographers and riders for film productions like the 2015 Santa Cruz Bronson launch video with Rat Boy to the most awaited mountain bike film of 2017, DEATHGRIP
. As a bike holiday company, we have been a part of the production of over fifteen mountain bike films on the island having the pleasure to work side by side with some of the best professionals in the industry promoting Madeira as a unique mountain bike destination.
From the 8th to 14th of May, we're proud to organize the Enduro World Series Madeira
that will take place on the Eastern part of the island, but there's always so much to explore. Because we love to show the best of Madeira to those who visit us we were inspired to organize the Enduro World Series Film Festival with the concept of showing the four sides of the island on each film, allowing everyone to understand that Madeira has various riding areas all different from another and that makes us a destination famous for the incredible variety of terrain, landscapes and vegetation.
With the support of the Madeira Tourism
, we were able to invite four teams of three elements each to produce a short edit during this Winter and Spring. Each team had a week to shoot and we took them to some of the best trails around the four sides of the Island. Every edit was shot on different trails that were chosen according to the riders style of riding. The premier of the four films will be on the evening of the 9th of May in Machico, during the Enduro World Series official presentation where a cinema room will welcome over two hundred people and where they will be able to vote for their favorite film. On that evening the films will also go live here on Pinkbike where the world wide community will also be able to vote for their favorite. We will have a Pinkbike winner and a Film Festival winner announced here on the 14th of May.Vote for your favourite video starting May 9th to May 14th. There is 1000€ on the line for the winning team!
Vink and Anderson Shredding Madeira
by Bart Cautaertst
Lonely Island
by Ettienne Van Rensburg
Four Corners
by Jacob Gibbins
Each team was invited with the criteria of gratification for passed collaborations with Freeride Madeira
. We would like to thank the filmmakers and riders for their hard work. A special thanks to Pinkbike and Visit Madeira
for making this project a reality. We can't wait to welcome you in Madeira!
See you on May 9 when voting begins!
