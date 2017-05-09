EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice - Vote Now

The Enduro World Series Madeira Film Festival saw four production teams assigned the mission of filming one of the four sides of the Island each. Their films showcased the diversity of terrain, landscapes, and forests Madeira is famous for.
The whole Enduro World Series industry had the opportunity to watch the premier of these short edits live in Machico and voted for their favorite. Now the world wide mountain bike community has the opportunity to choose their favorite as well! Even though Madeira is a small island, we still find that there's so much more to discover and so much more to ride.
Cast your vote! The winning team will be announced on Sunday night on Pinkbike, there's 1000€ up for grabs!
