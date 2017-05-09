USER GENERATED

EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice - Vote Now

May 9, 2017
by FREERIDE MADEIRA  
The Enduro World Series Madeira Film Festival saw four production teams assigned the mission of filming one of the four sides of the Island each. Their films showcased the diversity of terrain, landscapes, and forests Madeira is famous for.

The whole Enduro World Series industry had the opportunity to watch the premier of these short edits live in Machico and voted for their favorite. Now the world wide mountain bike community has the opportunity to choose their favorite as well! Even though Madeira is a small island, we still find that there's so much more to discover and so much more to ride.

Cast your vote! The winning team will be announced on Sunday night on Pinkbike, there's 1000€ up for grabs!


'Four Corners' by Jacob Gibbins

FOUR CORNERS by Jacob Gibbins

by freeridemadeira
'Real Riders' by Aaron Bartlett

REAL RIDERS by Aaron Bartlett

by freeridemadeira
'Vink and Anderson Shredding Madeira' by Bart Cautaerts

VINK AND ANDERSON SHREDDING MADEIRA by Bart Cautaerts

by freeridemadeira
'Lonely Island' by Etienne Van Rensburg

LONELY ISLAND by Etienne Van Rensburg

by freeridemadeira
EWS Madeira Film Festival - Viewers Choice

The world wide mountain bike community now has the opportunity to choose their favorite film from the festival. Answer the poll and have your say!



Thanks for your vote and we hope to see you in Madeira someday!

  • + 2
 Olly Wilkins and Jacob Gibbins, for sure!
  • + 2
 Even bike-edit aspect-ratios are on the boost band wagon now...
  • + 1
 Got to be a vote for 'Real Riders' #DevonRepresent

