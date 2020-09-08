EWS Olargues & Petzen Jamnica Cancelled, Italian Rounds to Bring Season to a Close

We’ve finished our season on the iconic coastal trails of Finale Ligure since the sport’s international launch in 2013. With the addition of a double EWS and EWS-E and a whole new trail network and community in Pietra Ligure, Liguria is going to provide some incredible racing later this month.



It’s with this positive spirit and support from our local and industry partners around the world that we have made the decision to wrap up a challenging year for everyone in what has become our spiritual home. We’ve shown that we can host international bike races in this era and learned a lot that has empowered us for 2021. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the support and we look forward to four great bike races here in Pietra and Finale to round out 2020. — Chris Ball