EWS Olargues & Petzen Jamnica Cancelled, Italian Rounds to Bring Season to a Close

Sep 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Ruaridh Cunningham pushed hard this week and the pieces all came together. Fourth here in Slovenia Austria.

The EWS has announced today that the Orlargues and Petzen Jamnica Rounds, which were originally scheduled to take place in October, have been cancelled and the rounds in Pietra Ligure (September 19/20) and Finale Ligure (September 26/27) will now bring the season to a close.

The EWS kicked off the international race season in Zermatt with a joint EWS and EWS-E race and it will now run a three round series that will be finished by the end of September. The decision to cancel the rounds in France and Austria / Slovenia was made in agreement with the local organising committees of each venue, where it was mutually decided that the two Italian rounds are a natural end point for the 2020 season.

Isabeau Courdurier navigates the tight street of Olargues on Stage 4.

Before the end of the month, Pietra Ligure will make its EWS debut with a pro-only round of the EWS and EWS-E then Finale Ligure will reclaim its place as the traditional season ender with a round of the EWS and the Rider Trophy. Neither of these rounds will count towards overall titles as these have already been postponed this year.

bigquotesWe’ve finished our season on the iconic coastal trails of Finale Ligure since the sport’s international launch in 2013. With the addition of a double EWS and EWS-E and a whole new trail network and community in Pietra Ligure, Liguria is going to provide some incredible racing later this month.

It’s with this positive spirit and support from our local and industry partners around the world that we have made the decision to wrap up a challenging year for everyone in what has become our spiritual home. We’ve shown that we can host international bike races in this era and learned a lot that has empowered us for 2021. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the support and we look forward to four great bike races here in Pietra and Finale to round out 2020.Chris Ball

Riders entered into the Montagnes du Caroux and Petzen Jamnica races will be contacted directly.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus Enduro World Series


14 Comments

  • 7 0
 It's a minor miracle we got any EWS races at all. At least the racers will get to enjoy nice weather and gelato.
  • 6 0
 Sam Hill can see into the future and made the right choice.
  • 11 0
 Sam Hill goes 88 miles an hour.
  • 2 0
 @glasvagas: Sam Hill is the new Chuck Norris.
  • 1 0
 @glasvagas: 1.21gigawatts of electricity!!!!!
  • 1 0
 @jimoxbox: 1.21 gigawatts is Sam Hill's Power Meter reading!
  • 5 0
 Enduro Europe Couple
  • 2 0
 Was it all because of covid? Or was as small part of it due to weather concerns?
  • 2 0
 Now let see if the Sunn Epic Enduro (planned the day before the EWS, also in Olargues) will be maintained ...
  • 1 1
 I think EWS and DH races are relatively easy to manage.. Zermatt was easy to manage.. now.., I saw as an espectator an Ironman race that just took place in Les Sables D'Olonne.. that was irresponsible IMO...
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: says someone who never managed a race
Below threshold threads are hidden

