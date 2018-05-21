Video: EWS or Bust - Episode 2 Olargues, France

Olargues provided some stunning scenery with massive panoramic views across the valley from the stages, it always amazes me some of the places we go to and just how picture perfect they can be. Olargues provided some stunning scenery with massive panoramic views across the valley from the stages, it always amazes me some of the places we go to and just how picture perfect they can be.

And when you've got scenery that good sometimes you need to just stop and take it in realising how lucky you are that you get to ride your bike in these awesome places.

Privateer life in full effect. It costs a load to have a legit pit setup in the main arena so we managed to squeeze the gazebo up in our little area on the campsite and work out of there which in the end proved an awesome spot as all the other privateer racers would come by, say hi and we'd have a good old chat about the race.

That last minute moment to get an Instabanger before the carnage of race day would set in.

Well happy to be running the lower number plate just a shame it wasn't done justice but that's racing. Olargues proved to be some savage racing with the weather providing its usual challenges on top of the already wild stages. Still some positives to be taken from it and onwards to the next round.

Round 3 of the Enduro World Series took place in the south west of France around the small town of Olargues not too far from Millau which was the host of an EWS last year. Typically French with technical riding and long liaisons it was always going to be a tough race but as always it was one that definitely delivered the goods. Greeted with a mixture of stages from the flowing more jumpy stage of 2 to the second ever time the EWS had used an urban stage for 4 to the wild steep rockiness of 7 it had something to challenge everyone. Throw into that mix more weather madness and you've got yourself a right race on. Shout out to all who support the privateer race life and to all the other privateer racers our there.