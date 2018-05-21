Video: EWS or Bust - Episode 2 Olargues, France

Round 3 of the Enduro World Series took place in the south west of France around the small town of Olargues not too far from Millau which was the host of an EWS last year. Typically French with technical riding and long liaisons it was always going to be a tough race but as always it was one that definitely delivered the goods. Greeted with a mixture of stages from the flowing more jumpy stage of 2 to the second ever time the EWS had used an urban stage for 4 to the wild steep rockiness of 7 it had something to challenge everyone. Throw into that mix more weather madness and you've got yourself a right race on.
Shout out to all who support the privateer race life and to all the other privateer racers our there.
remapclothing.com
@remapclothing@payner22
0 Comments
Post a Comment