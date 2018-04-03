Privateer Life on the Enduro Race Scene: EWS or Bust in Chile - Video

With a fresh season comes new races and the EWS season would once again kick off in South America starting in Chile and heading on to Colombia. For privateer racer Rich Payne it was another big start to the season on what he hoped would be his biggest Enduro World Series season to date and with a year full of amazing venues and an offseason of training he was more than ready to kick things off in La Pava ski resort Chile.









Chile would throw up some big numbers for the racers with the max altitude reaching around 3650 meters and riders having to tackle stages up to 11km long (the longest in EWS history) it was going to be a race of survival as much as anything.





Day 1 of practice and everyone looking on tentatively as they get ready to drop into stage 1 and tackle the "Antigrip"





Where all good privateer stories start, waiting, bored at the airport.





Nothing wrong with that backdrop, the Ande's were simply incredible and reminded you of just how small you were.





With a High starting number meaning setting off at the beginning of the order and having to pull some moves Rich didn't just have to contend with overtaking riders but the local wildlife as well with a wild horse venturing pretty close to the trail causing one of those "oh shit" moments.