Privateer Life on the Enduro Race Scene: EWS or Bust in Chile - Video

Apr 3, 2018
by Remap  
With a fresh season comes new races and the EWS season would once again kick off in South America starting in Chile and heading on to Colombia. For privateer racer Rich Payne it was another big start to the season on what he hoped would be his biggest Enduro World Series season to date and with a year full of amazing venues and an offseason of training he was more than ready to kick things off in La Pava ski resort Chile.


Chile would throw up some big numbers for the racers with the max altitude reaching around 3650 meters and riders having to tackle stages up to 11km long (the longest in EWS history) it was going to be a race of survival as much as anything.

Day 1 of practice and everyone looking on tentatively as they get ready to drop into stage 1 and tackle the "Antigrip"

Where all good privateer stories start, waiting, bored at the airport.

Nothing wrong with that backdrop, the Ande's were simply incredible and reminded you of just how small you were.

With a High starting number meaning setting off at the beginning of the order and having to pull some moves Rich didn't just have to contend with overtaking riders but the local wildlife as well with a wild horse venturing pretty close to the trail causing one of those "oh shit" moments.

A big thanks to everyone who has supported Rich through season one of EWS or Bust and now into season two and a big shout out to all the privateers out there riding and racing. Listen to all the in's and out's of what happened with everything a little more in-depth on the Hookit Podcast.

18 Comments

  • + 13
 89th. Top man! Great video. Thank god that horse ran away from you and not towards you! Hope you do some more vids if you ride some more stages.
  • + 5
 Thanks dude was definitely made to work for it this time lol. The iull series will be out this year again of every race I attend (hopefully all the remainder)
  • + 1
 Been following Rich on Social Media and YouTube for a couple of years (since he raced with Chemical) and its great to see the life of a privateer in these big events! All the best for the season mate will be watching! big respect!
  • + 3
 Just listened to the Hookit podcast. You and Davey crack me up. I imagine Rich as like James Acaster down the pub with his best mate.
  • + 3
 YEWWWW!! Thanks everybody and we hope you also enjoy the podcasts this year too!
  • + 1
 What are the podcasts called?

edit: nevermind, the comment above names it...
  • + 3
 YES dude! keep up the amazing work!
  • + 3
 Amazing video. Keep more of these coming please!!!
  • + 2
 Thanks man much appreciated. Keep your eyes peeled on the youtube channel as there will be vids from every round I do which should be all the remaining rounds.
  • + 4
 it's COLOMBIA!
  • + 1
 I'm a little worried to see how brutal the mud of Colombia was from the privateers perspective. Maybe being from the UK will have helped you (I hope)!
  • + 3
 Go get um
  • + 1
 Does this guy pull in any money based on results or just pure pay to play status?
  • + 4
 All pay to play dude, doing it for the love of it.
  • + 1
 I know Him ???? Well done dud ????
  • + 1
 And he knows you Wink
  • + 2
 PAYNER!!
  • + 1
 Congrats Rich!!

