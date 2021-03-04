EWS Podium Contender Raphaela Richter to Represent Intend Suspension

2021 is a big year for me. After completing my training as an optician, I want to concentrate full-time on racing again and feel really hungry for it. In addition to Juliana as the frame sponsor, Levelnine as sponsor for the cockpit and Schwalbe for the tires, there is also a sponsor from outside the industry, Dallmayr Kaffee from Munich. I used the winter to choose the remaining parts according to my wishes and needs. I came into contact with Intend at the EWS round in Zermatt last year and fell in love with the technology. Extensive test rides on various models on the Freiburg tracks then made it clear where the journey was going. Intend gives me the best support for the setup and the function was clear right after the first ride: you can win races with it. The suspension responds extremely sensitively, which suits me as a relatively light middle-grown person. In addition to that, the easy-to-adjust chassis simply leads directly to the goal: feel good and ride fast. — Raphaela Richter