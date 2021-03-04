EWS Podium Contender Raphaela Richter to Represent Intend Suspension

Juliana team rider Raphaela Richter will partner with German suspension company Intend and will race EWS full-time in 2021. She has raced as a privateer over the last few years while training as an optician, and has earned some impressive results including a 2nd place at the EWS Les Orres in 2019 and several German national titles. in after racing several EWS races as a privateer over the last few years. She was also the best-placed German at the 2020 Leogang World Champs with a 6th in the elite women’s field.
|2021 is a big year for me. After completing my training as an optician, I want to concentrate full-time on racing again and feel really hungry for it. In addition to Juliana as the frame sponsor, Levelnine as sponsor for the cockpit and Schwalbe for the tires, there is also a sponsor from outside the industry, Dallmayr Kaffee from Munich. I used the winter to choose the remaining parts according to my wishes and needs. I came into contact with Intend at the EWS round in Zermatt last year and fell in love with the technology. Extensive test rides on various models on the Freiburg tracks then made it clear where the journey was going. Intend gives me the best support for the setup and the function was clear right after the first ride: you can win races with it. The suspension responds extremely sensitively, which suits me as a relatively light middle-grown person. In addition to that, the easy-to-adjust chassis simply leads directly to the goal: feel good and ride fast.—Raphaela Richter
Raphaela is now the second German rider to represent Intend, joining her friend and Juliana teammate Tanja Naber. Intend products are hand-built in Germany by Cornelius Kapfinger.
|The sponsorship of Raphaela fulfills a long-cherished dream for me. I know that Rapha can ride right at the front, and I want nothing more than to see my babies (= suspension forks, editor's note) on the podium in the world's largest enduro racing class. Rapha didn’t miss anything during the test ride in Freiburg and instantly overtook me without knowing the tracks. That's how it has to be and that's how I hoped it would be. In addition to her athletic abilities, she is just as down-to-earth, natural person, so she fits Intend exactly. I look forward to a positive and good cooperation for the next few years.—Cornelius Kapfinger
Raphaela’s results so far as a privateer are remarkable. We are excited to see her receive more industry support and look forward to seeing what she can achieve in the future.
