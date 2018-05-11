EWS Practice Gallery: Rugged & Rocky in Olargues, France

Welcome to Olargues and the Montagne du Caroux Enduro. Welcome to Olargues and the Montagne du Caroux Enduro.

Matt Walker lays it back on one wheel through the centuries-old streets of Stage 4.

Pedro Burns gets his front wheel up while trying to adjust to the French landscape.

It's been dry and sunny for both days of training, but don't hold your breath for it to last through the weekend.

Local boy Theo Galy leads his teammate down Stage 5.

Noga Korem smashing rocks on the bottom of Stage 6.

Robin Wallner moving like a cruise missile on stage 3. Currently sitting second in the overall, you know he has his sights set on the podium here in France.

Iago Garay once again giving the Squids a show.

Rope-a-Dope gets full moto on Stage 2.

Greg Callaghan could be a real threat if the rains come, and they are scheduled to come.

Joe Barnes trying to find flow on some bone dry rocks. Perhaps a little rain and mud in France would make him feel right back at his Scottish home.

Just when you get up to speed on Stage 6 and let things roll, it seems like the trees just all of a sudden tighten up in the most awkward of ways.

Don't call it a comeback. Jerome Clementz is only riding here as a team support during practice and will be cheering from the sidelines on race day.

Stage 2 is a fresh cut loamy work of art. The crowd favorite by far.

Thomas Lapeyrie has had a mixed bag of a season, can he pull together a result her on home soil?

It is good to see Thomas Lapeyrie back in the pits this weekend after health problems kept him from racing the opening rounds in Chile and Colombia.

Isabeau Courdurier navigates the tight street of Olargues on Stage 4.

Zakarias Johansen boosts in through the trees on Stage 8.

It's always good to catch up after a long break.

Jesse Melamed seems to be getting on well with both the high-speed sections and the quirky French switchbacks.

Katie Winton rides the rock highway on Stage 1.

When French switchbacks punch back.

Youn Deniaud has finished consistently near the sharp end of things the past few rounds and is by far the fastest privateer of the 2018 season.

Theo Galy is as local as it gets in this region of France, and his family is actually responsible for bringing the EWS to Olargues. Needless to say, he will definitely be a podium threat this weekend.

Riche Rude, the man with the big question mark over his head. Is this going to be the round he turns it around?

Remi puts some style into it on Stage 8.

Ruaridh Cunningham could do well here in Olargues if the going gets wet.

Martin Maes is back after a shoulder injury in Colombia. Is he back to 100 percent? We will have a better idea after tomorrow.

Josh Carlson leans it in on Stage 6.

Rae Morrison getting close and comfortable in the tight trees on Stage 6.

The man to beat, Sam Hill, looking to make it a hat trick here in France.

Cecile is the favorite and we expect her to finish on the top step on home soil.

Mark Scott is always good for a top ten. Can he pull one off here?

Loving the rough and rocky terrain in France.

The Muscles From Brussels gets ready to face the day in the GT pits.

That's practice done, time for a coffee and a croissant.

Pray for sunshine.

Three rounds in and the Enduro World Series has found itself at another new venue in the small village of Olargues, France. Just as the first two rounds could not have been more opposite to each other, the conditions this week are like nothing the riders have faced yet this season. Once again stressing how strong racers have to be to be good in any conditions and any terrain if they hope to contend for the overall championship.Both Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel have shown no weakness thus far in 2018 on the moon dust of Chile and the slippery slop in Colombia, but will they have what it takes to dominate the never-ending rock gardens, loamy dirt, and unpredictable weather of Montagne du Caroux? Hot on their heels will be a host of local riders like Theo Galy and Damien Oton in the men's field and Cecile's French compatriot, Isabeau Courdurier in the women's. So far the conditions have been fairly similar to what has been seen in previous venues such as Ainsa, Spain, and Finale Ligure, Italy, but with some classic French flavor thrown in for good measure. Lots of tricky switchbacks and tight trees break up some flat-out sections on every stage. There's hero dirt when you actually find a section of trail free of rock, but on many stages it feels more like holding on to a jackhammer.Right now things have been dry and the sun has been shining through both of the training days, and while all the riders are loving the tracks now, the weather may throw a spanner in the works for the weekend. With possible thunderstorms in the forecast for late Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, there's a good chance all that rocks will get a bit wet and wild before this round is over.Stay tuned over the next two days as we bring you all the action from the Montagne du Caroux and the third stop of the 2018 Enduro World Series.