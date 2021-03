EWS Publishes 2021 Team List

EWS Teams

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the EWS rumors season is coming to a close. The EWS has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and official teams that will be participating in EWS events.Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including multiple teams that have yet to have their rider lists announced including Specialized Enduro, Forbidden Synthesis, Juliana Free Agents, Yeti / OneUp PRO Team and the Yeti / Fox Factory Team could be seeing some new faces as their roster has also not been revealedCheck out the full list of teams here Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Jose Borges, Fabien Barel, Loris RevelliKelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Sam Hill, Nigel PageCedric Ravanel, Alex Rudeau, Antoine Vidal, Jack Piercy, Alizée LassusZakarias Blom Johansen, Bex Baraona, Cole Lucas, Robin Wallner, Louise PaulinIsabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly, Chloe Gallean, Lisandru Bertini, Kevin Marry, Antoine Rogge, Nico VouillozIsabella Naughton, Riley Miller, Rae Morrison, Leonie PictonLachlan Blair, Joe Connell, Tom WilsonEdgar Carballo, Damien Oton, Vid Persak, Gabriel Torralba, Evan Wall, Laura CharlesRemi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse MelamedMark Scott, Iago GarayTeam announcement coming soonTheo Galy, Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud, Lucas FrigoutGusti Wildhaber, Jonas Goeweil, Veronika Bruechle, Claus WachsmannGreg Callaghan, Keegan Wright, Georgia AstleTeam announcement coming soonYoun Deniaud, Mckay Vezina, Josh CarlsonMartin Maes, Noga Korem, Wyn MastersTeam announcement coming soonMiranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Noah HoffmanAnita Gehrig, Caro Gehrig, Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Henry FitzgeraldMorgane Charre, Matt Walker, Eddie MastersJoe Nation, Leigh Johnson, Leo KokkonenEstelle Charles, Clement CharlesRemy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon, Elliot TrabacChristian Textor, Marc OppermannYannick Pontal, Mathieu Ruffray, Morgane JonnierPedro Burns, Harriet Harnden, Florian NicolaiTeam announcement coming soonTeam announcement coming soonJerome Gilloux, Olivier Giordenango, Diego Giordenango, Kenny MullerAlex FayolleEmanuel Pombo, Tiago Ladeira, Nuno ReisLevy Batista, Irenee MenjouNadine Ellecosta, Nicola Grotti, Matteo Saccon, Mirco VendemmiaNathan Secondi, Matteo BaruffiStefano Giacobini, Francesco Giacobini, Andrea Fantino, Francesco MarcheseRemy Allemann, Yana Dobnig, Bernd Dorrong, Max Fejer, Reinhard MayrhofferNic Bean, Julie Duvert, Daniel Self, Brady Stone, Alexis IcardoMathieu Calvez, Axel Fresquet, Luca Fourcade, Justine Henry, Justin Linon