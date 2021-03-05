EWS Publishes 2021 Team List

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the EWS rumors season is coming to a close. The EWS has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and official teams that will be participating in EWS events.
Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including multiple teams that have yet to have their rider lists announced including Specialized Enduro, Forbidden Synthesis, Juliana Free Agents, Yeti / OneUp PRO Team and the Yeti / Fox Factory Team could be seeing some new faces as their roster has also not been revealed
Check out the full list of teams here
.EWS TeamsCanyon Collective:
Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Jose Borges, Fabien Barel, Loris RevelliChain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof:
Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Sam Hill, Nigel PageCommencal Enduro Pro Racing Team:
Cedric Ravanel, Alex Rudeau, Antoine Vidal, Jack Piercy, Alizée LassusIbis Enduro Team:
Zakarias Blom Johansen, Bex Baraona, Cole Lucas, Robin Wallner, Louise PaulinLapierre Zipp Collective:
Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly, Chloe Gallean, Lisandru Bertini, Kevin Marry, Antoine Rogge, Nico VouillozLiv Racing:
Isabella Naughton, Riley Miller, Rae Morrison, Leonie PictonOrange Factory Racing:
Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell, Tom WilsonOrbea Fox Enduro Team:
Edgar Carballo, Damien Oton, Vid Persak, Gabriel Torralba, Evan Wall, Laura CharlesRocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team:
Remi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse MelamedSanta Cruz x SRAM:
Mark Scott, Iago GaraySpecialized Enduro:
Team announcement coming soonSunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez:
Theo Galy, Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud, Lucas FrigoutCube Action Team:
Gusti Wildhaber, Jonas Goeweil, Veronika Bruechle, Claus WachsmannDevinci Global Racing:
Greg Callaghan, Keegan Wright, Georgia AstleForbidden Synthesis:
Team announcement coming soonGiant Factory Off-Road Team:
Youn Deniaud, Mckay Vezina, Josh CarlsonGT Factory Racing:
Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Wyn MastersJuliana Free Agents:
Team announcement coming soonKona Factory Racing:
Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Noah HoffmanNorco Enduro Racing:
Anita Gehrig, Caro Gehrig, Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Henry FitzgeraldPivot Factory Racing:
Morgane Charre, Matt Walker, Eddie MastersPole Enduro Race Team:
Joe Nation, Leigh Johnson, Leo KokkonenRad Bandits Factory Team:
Estelle Charles, Clement CharlesScott SR Suntour:
Remy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon, Elliot TrabacTeam BULLS:
Christian Textor, Marc OppermannTeam Cycles Peugeot:
Yannick Pontal, Mathieu Ruffray, Morgane JonnierTrek Factory Racing:
Pedro Burns, Harriet Harnden, Florian NicolaiYeti / Fox Factory Team:
Team announcement coming soonYeti / OneUp PRO Team:
Team announcement coming soonEWS-E TeamsE-Team Moustache Bikes:
Jerome Gilloux, Olivier Giordenango, Diego Giordenango, Kenny MullerHusqvarna E-Bicycles Racing:
Alex FayolleMiranda Factory Team:
Emanuel Pombo, Tiago Ladeira, Nuno Reis Tribe Rocky Mountain Power Play:
Levy Batista, Irenee MenjouDevelopment TeamsFastlight-Abetone:
Nadine Ellecosta, Nicola Grotti, Matteo Saccon, Mirco VendemmiaFulgur Factory Team
Nathan Secondi, Matteo BaruffiMad Wheels Enduro Team:
Stefano Giacobini, Francesco Giacobini, Andrea Fantino, Francesco MarcheseTeam Dorrong Enduro:
Remy Allemann, Yana Dobnig, Bernd Dorrong, Max Fejer, Reinhard MayrhofferTheory Global Enduro Team:
Nic Bean, Julie Duvert, Daniel Self, Brady Stone, Alexis IcardoUrge Pyrenees Gravity:
Mathieu Calvez, Axel Fresquet, Luca Fourcade, Justine Henry, Justin Linon
