EWS Publishes 2021 Team List

Mar 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Hill was so close to his first win but would have to settle for second by .8 of a second.

After months of speculation, teasing, and trolling, the EWS rumors season is coming to a close. The EWS has released the team list, which lists all of the athletes and official teams that will be participating in EWS events.

Most of the big news has already been announced but there are some more moves to dig into as well including multiple teams that have yet to have their rider lists announced including Specialized Enduro, Forbidden Synthesis, Juliana Free Agents, Yeti / OneUp PRO Team and the Yeti / Fox Factory Team could be seeing some new faces as their roster has also not been revealed

Check out the full list of teams here.

EWS Teams

Canyon Collective: Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Jose Borges, Fabien Barel, Loris Revelli
Chain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof: Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Sam Hill, Nigel Page
Commencal Enduro Pro Racing Team: Cedric Ravanel, Alex Rudeau, Antoine Vidal, Jack Piercy, Alizée Lassus
Ibis Enduro Team: Zakarias Blom Johansen, Bex Baraona, Cole Lucas, Robin Wallner, Louise Paulin
Lapierre Zipp Collective: Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly, Chloe Gallean, Lisandru Bertini, Kevin Marry, Antoine Rogge, Nico Vouilloz
Liv Racing: Isabella Naughton, Riley Miller, Rae Morrison, Leonie Picton
Orange Factory Racing: Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell, Tom Wilson
Orbea Fox Enduro Team: Edgar Carballo, Damien Oton, Vid Persak, Gabriel Torralba, Evan Wall, Laura Charles
Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team: Remi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Jesse Melamed
Santa Cruz x SRAM: Mark Scott, Iago Garay
Specialized Enduro: Team announcement coming soon
Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez: Theo Galy, Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud, Lucas Frigout
Cube Action Team: Gusti Wildhaber, Jonas Goeweil, Veronika Bruechle, Claus Wachsmann
Devinci Global Racing: Greg Callaghan, Keegan Wright, Georgia Astle
Forbidden Synthesis: Team announcement coming soon
Giant Factory Off-Road Team: Youn Deniaud, Mckay Vezina, Josh Carlson
GT Factory Racing: Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Wyn Masters
Juliana Free Agents: Team announcement coming soon
Kona Factory Racing: Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Noah Hoffman
Norco Enduro Racing: Anita Gehrig, Caro Gehrig, Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Henry Fitzgerald
Pivot Factory Racing: Morgane Charre, Matt Walker, Eddie Masters
Pole Enduro Race Team: Joe Nation, Leigh Johnson, Leo Kokkonen
Rad Bandits Factory Team: Estelle Charles, Clement Charles
Scott SR Suntour: Remy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon, Elliot Trabac
Team BULLS: Christian Textor, Marc Oppermann
Team Cycles Peugeot: Yannick Pontal, Mathieu Ruffray, Morgane Jonnier
Trek Factory Racing: Pedro Burns, Harriet Harnden, Florian Nicolai
Yeti / Fox Factory Team: Team announcement coming soon
Yeti / OneUp PRO Team: Team announcement coming soon

EWS-E Teams

E-Team Moustache Bikes: Jerome Gilloux, Olivier Giordenango, Diego Giordenango, Kenny Muller
Husqvarna E-Bicycles Racing: Alex Fayolle
Miranda Factory Team: Emanuel Pombo, Tiago Ladeira, Nuno Reis
Tribe Rocky Mountain Power Play: Levy Batista, Irenee Menjou


Development Teams

Fastlight-Abetone: Nadine Ellecosta, Nicola Grotti, Matteo Saccon, Mirco Vendemmia
Fulgur Factory Team Nathan Secondi, Matteo Baruffi
Mad Wheels Enduro Team: Stefano Giacobini, Francesco Giacobini, Andrea Fantino, Francesco Marchese
Team Dorrong Enduro: Remy Allemann, Yana Dobnig, Bernd Dorrong, Max Fejer, Reinhard Mayrhoffer
Theory Global Enduro Team: Nic Bean, Julie Duvert, Daniel Self, Brady Stone, Alexis Icardo
Urge Pyrenees Gravity: Mathieu Calvez, Axel Fresquet, Luca Fourcade, Justine Henry, Justin Linon

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Enduro World Series


16 Comments

  • 13 0
 So Specialized, Forbidden, Juliana or Yeti for Winton then?
  • 1 0
 Hoping one of them pick her up
Would be a damn shame if she was left out this year unless it’s her call
  • 9 2
 Still waiting for Viathon Walmart Team.
  • 6 0
 Yeti / OneUp PRO headlined by Kasper Wooley!
  • 5 0
 What is a development team?
  • 3 0
 So, Cecile is not going to race anymore, is she? So sad ...
  • 4 0
 "Her doctors tell her that were she to suffer another big crash that added mass would likely mean that the fused vertebrae would impact either above or below causing a clean break, killing her, or leaving her tetraplegic - with no sensation below the neck." — Jun 30, 2020 by Matt Wragg
  • 5 0
 @dolores: sounds like a solid reason to stop racing
  • 1 0
 so sad, such a champion! She didnt slightly win, she totally dominated. I hope she feel that she achieved what she wanted in her career at least. Hopefully she can guide/teach/manage younger riders.
  • 3 0
 Kevin Miquel will be in a top team in 2021.
  • 2 0
 Surprised that kilian bron isn’t racing.
  • 2 0
 And joe Barnes on orange!
  • 1 0
 Where is Charlie Murray on pivot???
  • 1 0
 He's going to be on a different team (one of the ones that hasn't been announced yet). I have a feeling it's going to be Specialized Enduro. I would have though Yeti, but on Downtime podcast, he talks about riding a DH bike nonstop lately, which would exclude YETI and Forbidden.
  • 1 0
 Jose Borges to canyon, i missed some news
  • 1 0
 Melanie Pugin?
Matt Stuttard??

