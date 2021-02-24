EWS Racer Martha Gill has 2 Bikes Stolen in Van Break In

I’ve just had my van broken into and 2 bikes stolen from the car park of Infirmary Road Tesco Superstore in Sheffield. I was in the shop for about 10 minutes and in that space of time 4 guys on 2 mopeds smashed my side window and took the bikes out the side door leaving it open. It happened at around 6.50pm (23/02). The bikes are as in these recent photos, my Marin Alcatraz and Marin Alpine Trail Carbon, not many about and completely custom specced, so they’re pretty unique! If you see one listed on eBay or some toerag rolling down the street on one or have any other info that could be helpful please send a DM to let me know!! Help me by sharing this post, especially if you’re in the Sheffield area/have Sheffield mates, let’s make them too hot to handle.