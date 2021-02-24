EWS Racer Martha Gill has 2 Bikes Stolen in Van Break In

Feb 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

EWS racer and member of Gowaan Gals, Martha Gill, has had two Marin bikes stolen after thieves broke into her van.

The van was parked at the Tesco Superstore on Infirmary Road in Sheffield at 6:50 pm last night when 4 men smashed the side window, opened the side door and removed the bikes. They were later seen speeding away on two mopeds with the bikes carried on their backs.

Martha rides for Marin and had both an Alcatraz dirt jump bike and San Quentin enduro bike stolen. The Alcatraz has a blue and pink frame with purple pedals, blue hubs and a blue stem. The forks are black without decals and the tyres are tan wall without decals. The San Quentin has a grey and black frame with red pedals and cranks from Hope. Both bikes have some unique features so Martha is asking riders to keep an eye out for them on selling sites and to share her post on social media so that they become too hot to handle.


bigquotesI’ve just had my van broken into and 2 bikes stolen from the car park of Infirmary Road Tesco Superstore in Sheffield. I was in the shop for about 10 minutes and in that space of time 4 guys on 2 mopeds smashed my side window and took the bikes out the side door leaving it open. It happened at around 6.50pm (23/02). The bikes are as in these recent photos, my Marin Alcatraz and Marin Alpine Trail Carbon, not many about and completely custom specced, so they’re pretty unique! If you see one listed on eBay or some toerag rolling down the street on one or have any other info that could be helpful please send a DM to let me know!! Help me by sharing this post, especially if you’re in the Sheffield area/have Sheffield mates, let’s make them too hot to handle.

If you have any information on the bikes, get in touch with Martha on social media or contact the Police.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think we should start stamping big plate numbers on top of frames, so they are more difficult to sale when they are not the original owner. Of course they could still sale the parts but is more difficult than sale the whole bike hot. Opinions???
  • 2 0
 I’m here before someone says slaughter or decapitate all bike theifs
  • 2 0
 We should slaughter or decapitate all bike thieves.

Post a Comment



