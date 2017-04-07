VIDEOS

Is Narrow the New Wide? - EWS Round 2 - Video

Apr 7, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

Is narrow the new wide when it comes to bar width? With some pretty tight sections in Tasmania we sent Ric McLaughlin into the pits at the second round of the Enduro World Series to find out.

@EnduroWorldSeries


13 Comments

  • + 7
 I can't keep up, 680mm, 750mm, 800mm

Now it's going back again.... starts looking on eBay for old narrow bars.

#keepingupwiththejones's
  • + 3
 Not too surprised I did run 770 a couple of years ago then went 760 and then 750 last summer. That seems to be enough even with a 35mm stem for control but makes the tight stuff a bit more comfortable.
  • + 1
 Bars should be largely height / shoulder width dependent obviously +- personal preference - that's for max width.

E.g. 800mm bars at 5 foot 8 is plain stupid unless you have gorilla arms though most of the top DH guys don't run bars this side regardless of height.
  • + 3
 Good to see riders going for width relative to their size / build rather than what is trendy.
  • + 1
 Burgtec carbon, 800mm, best bars I've every had the pleasure of gripping, also on a sensible bike, I mean dh bike.
  • + 1
 Classic comment from Jerome: "I'm more worried about Ritchie's schoulder. I don't know if they can fit."
  • + 1
 not knowing what bar length you run is shocking. bar length probably depends on the sponsor as well
  • + 1
 Hardly if they have a mechanic, riders will give feed back and mechanics will just adjust as required. Some just don't retain numbers and will just ask for say 10mm off the bar, raise or lower stem 5mm ect without knowing the start point. To me its completely reasonable.
  • + 1
 I would suspect it depends on the trust level between the rider/mechanic also.

Mechanic: How do you like this x bar width?
Rider: it feels perfect
Mechanic: *sets bar width to that for next couple years*
Rider: *Doesn't get too worked up about bar width because they are happy with it & trust their mechanic.*
  • + 2
 Yess, Regnier is the man!
  • + 2
 Never will i cut my 915 mm bar!
  • + 1
 carbon 820mm bars all dayy
  • + 1
 Moir knows whats up!

Post a Comment



