EWS Releases Largest Full Event Calendar to Date

The EWS has released its full calendar today and it encompasses more races than ever before. As well as the flagship Enduro World Series
, the Trophy of Nations and the EWS-E
races we've already covered, the series will be buttressed by 48 Qualifier events and a further 20 races that will comprise the European, Asia-Pacific and North American Enduro Series. This takes the total number of races in next year’s calendar to 80 across 35 countries and four continents.
Both the Qualifier races and continental level events offer riders the chance to earn EWS Global ranking points, giving them the chance to qualify for the main EWS races in 2021. This means there are more chances than ever before for riders to earn a spot in the big leagues. Qualifier winners are automatically granted EWS qualification, as are the entire podium from each of the European, Asia-Pacific and North American Series races. With each of the continental series having a minimum of six rounds in 2020, the point structure has also changed. Racers’ best four results from the Series will be totaled to calculate their series ranking, so competitors have a fighting chance at the title without having to commit to traveling to each round.
The EWS has expanded to more countries now as well with Iceland, Russia, Greece and Israel all gaining qualifying events and Finland, Belgium and Mexico being added to their respective Continental series.
An EWS spokesperson said: "This year’s line up of Qualifier and continental level races is a true reflection of the diversity and health of enduro racing across the globe. This is the largest calendar we’ve ever produced and its testament to the incredible organisers we work with around the world. Now that the EWS is qualification only, these races are more important than ever as they help propel the next generation of riders on to the international stage.”
View the full calendar here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment