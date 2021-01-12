EWS Research on Injuries Published in International Journal of Sports Medicine

Jan 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Not the happiest of Birthdays for Mark Scott on stage 1

A study of more than 2,000 enduro racers, originally released by the EWS in June 2019, has been published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine. The study was conducted by the Edinburgh Napier University over three years using information from the 2017 and 2018 race seasons, and it was funded by the EWS to understand how to make enduro competition safer. It is the largest-ever study of injuries in mountain biking.

Pinkbike covered some key takeaways from the study in 2019, including that shoulder and collarbone injuries are the most common injuries in enduro and that concussion rates are relatively low, alongside the more concerning finding that nearly a third of riders return to racing immediately after a concussion.

The study led EWS organizers to create a Concussion Pocket Guide for riders and another version for race support staff.

The International Journal of Sports Medicine article is available for free here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
103377 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
76445 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
72225 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
70098 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
65628 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
59834 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
50998 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
44438 views

7 Comments

  • 14 0
 My own personal study can confirm, crashing hurts more when not on video.
  • 10 1
 So why is EWS/UCI not having riders take a baseline test before every season? This is basic protocol for highschool contact sports, it isn't rocket science, and could even be done remotely. Simple method for screening after a high speed crash.
  • 1 0
 Because liability only increases when the people affected by the safety issue have legal resources with which to hold the profiteers accountable, and circumstances are favorable for lawsuits. Enduro athletes comprise a fleeting group of semi-dedicated athletes, with really a small number at the very top, and thus less commitment as a group to following up on damages they suffer while participating in events designed solely to increase profits to event coordinators and sponsors. Once you have a stable group of athletes, participating under controlled circumstances (including practice), then the lawyers will line up to hold "the sport" accountable. Until then, expect half-measures and efforts to avoid any acknowledgment of risk any greater than when people ride their bikes on personal time. Improvement in protocols is driven by legal liability, not by some great humanistic concern for athlete well-being.
  • 1 0
 Too lazy to go read the article or go find the PB summanry from last year.....can someone " let me google that for you", read it and give me a summary of what the average PB reader needs to know....I didn't need to know that the information got " reposted" in a credible medical journal. Is there a youtube video so that I dont even need to read...

We want to know if all the Christmas prizes have been won....to lazy to go check that as well...
  • 1 0
 In other words never mind the potential risk and please continue to ride and purchase more bikes and bike parts.
  • 1 0
 Summary: they hurt like ouchies.
  • 1 0
 Comment withdrawn.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007206
Mobile Version of Website