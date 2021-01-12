EWS Research on Injuries Published in International Journal of Sports Medicine

A study of more than 2,000 enduro racers, originally released by the EWS in June 2019, has been published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine. The study was conducted by the Edinburgh Napier University over three years using information from the 2017 and 2018 race seasons, and it was funded by the EWS to understand how to make enduro competition safer. It is the largest-ever study of injuries in mountain biking.
Pinkbike covered some key takeaways from the study
in 2019, including that shoulder and collarbone injuries are the most common injuries in enduro and that concussion rates are relatively low, alongside the more concerning finding that nearly a third of riders return to racing immediately after a concussion.
The study led EWS organizers to create a Concussion Pocket Guide for riders
and another version for race support staff
.
The International Journal of Sports Medicine article is available for free here
.
7 Comments
We want to know if all the Christmas prizes have been won....to lazy to go check that as well...
Post a Comment