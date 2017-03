Fox Racing - EWS Rotorua Fantasy Contest

How to Enter

Contest closes at 12:00pm PST on March 25, 2017. Winner to be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Start List

Think you've got an eye for a champ?With the Rotorua round of the Enduro World Series coming up this weekend, Fox Racing would like to reward a Proframe helmet to two lucky contestants. All you need to do is choose your top three finishers, (Pro Men and Pro Women) in order and you will be entered for a chance to win.Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *