RACING

EWS Giant Toa Enduro Results: Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
***Ongoing

Rain is really mixing things up here in Rotorua! Provisional results for Stage 1, below:


Pro Men’s Results – Stage 1

1. Adrien Dailly (FRA) 03:07.01
2. Wyn Masters (NZL) 03:16.65
3. Joe Smith (GBR) 03:19.74


Pro Women’s Results – Stage 1

1. Cecile Ravanel (FRA) 04:09.01
2. Camille Balanche (SUI) 04:17.54
3. Vanessa Quin (NZL) 04:32.74





Stay tuned for more results and action from today.

Richie Rude wearing the number one on his back and looking seriously fast here in Rotorua.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries / @officialcrankworx / @giantbicycles


18 Comments

  • + 11
 Ratboy 5th & not too far behind.. Would love to see him on the podium... Go on... Smash it.....
  • + 1
 Same here but what was all that B/S about him stopping DH because of his concern for the environment over too much traveling? Friggen rat trolled us.
  • + 3
 Been watching the 50-01 Cedric vlogs for the past few days, and I really want Ratboy to kill it. Dude just seems like he's always having a blast on his bike, and it's contagious!
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: Rat has never said that in print or video--it was a Claudio comment during Rat's last DH race. It's Claudio that trolled us. Or Rat trolled Claudio : )
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: Didn't we learn that that was just Claudio speculating? I don't think Josh himself ever mentioned it at all.
  • + 1
 I don't know what to think anymore..... Damn you Claudio!!!
  • + 4
 Why with the Scribd? Does their CEO give blowjobs to Pinkbike staff?

I'd rather download a pdf.
  • + 3
 first year in elite and already winning the first stage?!
Great job Adrien!
  • + 1
 The timing on EWS site is bizzare. It has several riders' results for all 5 stages, some for 4, some 3, some 2 and several (Rude among others) only for one stage. Was there a weird staggered start or something?
  • + 1
 you can find the latest race feed on www.enduroworldseries.com/live
Looks like the men outside the top 30 rode stage 1 in the dry and then the rain came
  • + 3
 Go on Ratboy my son!!!
  • + 3
 Ratboy?!?!
  • + 2
 Where's Richie?
  • + 1
 wow. some of the local lads putting time into the pros. EPIC
  • + 2
 waaaaaat
  • + 1
 Joe smith n Ratboy on flats?
  • + 1
 Comon sam hill! Let's do it!!
  • + 0
 enduro is boring !!

Post a Comment



