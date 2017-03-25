EWS Giant Toa Enduro Results: Crankworx Rotorua 2017

***Ongoing
Rain is really mixing things up here in Rotorua! Provisional results for Stage 1, below:
Pro Men’s Results – Stage 1
1. Adrien Dailly (FRA) 03:07.01
2. Wyn Masters (NZL) 03:16.65
3. Joe Smith (GBR) 03:19.74
Pro Women’s Results – Stage 1
1. Cecile Ravanel (FRA) 04:09.01
2. Camille Balanche (SUI) 04:17.54
3. Vanessa Quin (NZL) 04:32.74
Stay tuned for more results and action from today.
Looks like the men outside the top 30 rode stage 1 in the dry and then the rain came
