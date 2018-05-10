Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France

Galy is on a medium-sized Kern LT, and while some racers will bump their fork travel up to 170mm for rocky tracks, he's kept his Formula Selva at 160mm to match the rear of the bike. Also, have a look at the rare Fast Suspension 'Holy Grail' shock. The French racer didn't have his suspension settings on hand to share, but this is one bike that I'd like to take for a spin.
It's no surprise to see the big meat up front, with a 2.5'' wide Hutchinson Toro at 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) and a 2.35'' Squale out back at 1.7 bar (24.6 psi). Better safe than sorry, Galy says. He also has Look's new X-Track En-Rage trail pedals on his Sunn.
All the colors.
