Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France

May 10, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Imagine being a top-flight EWS racer and having the series come to your hometown. Unreal, right? Well, that's exactly what Théo Galy's upcoming weekend is looking like. The French enduro competitor is a new addition to Sunn's team for 2018, and he's hoping that his skill and 160mm-travel Kern LT will take him to a podium at home.


Galy is on a medium-sized Kern LT, and while some racers will bump their fork travel up to 170mm for rocky tracks, he's kept his Formula Selva at 160mm to match the rear of the bike. Also, have a look at the rare Fast Suspension 'Holy Grail' shock. The French racer didn't have his suspension settings on hand to share, but this is one bike that I'd like to take for a spin.


It's no surprise to see the big meat up front, with a 2.5'' wide Hutchinson Toro at 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) and a 2.35'' Squale out back at 1.7 bar (24.6 psi). Better safe than sorry, Galy says. He also has Look's new X-Track En-Rage trail pedals on his Sunn.


Lockout on Cecile Ravanel s rear shock. Even though the stages here are long and rough there are a few with punchy clips and flat sprints were this will come in quite handy.
Commencal's Cecile Ravanel has spent the last two years utterly dominating the Enduro World Series by taking the win in fourteen of the sixteen events that she competed in during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, a record that's also netted her the EWS crown. You don't have that kind of performance without knowing how to choose the right type of gear for the terrain and conditions, and her bike for the race in Olargues is fitted with a coil-sprung RockShox unit with a remote lockout. The stages are long and rough, but every second spent on the punchy, short climbs and flat sprints are just as important.


Sam Hill s Nukeproff is undefeated in 2018.
And speaking of champions and dominating, Sam Hill and his rather sharp-looking Nukeproof Mega are undefeated in 2018. A lot can happen in racing, and there are plenty of events left, but I know who my money is on this year. Flat pedals, big rotors, and big tires for a rowdy track that surely suits the quiet Aussie.


The new Maxxis Assegai seems to be a popular tire of choice on many bikes this weekend.
There are plenty of Assegais to be found in France, with the new rubber looking to be quite popular with racers sponsored by Maxxis.


Color matching ENVE s on the Orbea Team s bikes add a classy finishing touch.
Lots of colorful Guide calipers have been showing up on riders bikes this week.
All the colors.


With all the rocks on track lots of riders are going for some proper super body protection.
Rocks are generally less forgiving than human flesh, and the abundance of them here in Olargues has more than a few racers wearing some serious protection.


8 Comments

  • + 13
 “There are plenty of Assegais to be found in France..”

Ah, the French.
  • + 2
 You win.
  • + 7
 Crap no Cable Cap on Cecile's Commencal, Criminal.
  • + 2
 Superleggera...
  • + 2
 Moto hand guards?
  • + 1
 Its because Sam Hill is so fast that the friction from the wind will burn his hands without them.
  • + 2
 I like bikes!
  • + 2
 Sopumpedforthisrace.

