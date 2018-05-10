Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 3, France

Commencal's Cecile Ravanel has spent the last two years utterly dominating the Enduro World Series by taking the win in fourteen of the sixteen events that she competed in during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, a record that's also netted her the EWS crown. You don't have that kind of performance without knowing how to choose the right type of gear for the terrain and conditions, and her bike for the race in Olargues is fitted with a coil-sprung RockShox unit with a remote lockout. The stages are long and rough, but every second spent on the punchy, short climbs and flat sprints are just as important.