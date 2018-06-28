VIDEOS

Course Preview Video: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Jun 28, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

It's the halfway point of the 2018 EWS season, so what better way than to celebrate than with a brand new venue. The Black Hole Enduro Petzen/Jamnica takes place in both Austria and Slovenia, crossing the border mid race. With six big stages and an underground liaison thrown into the mix, it looks like round four may just be one of the most unique races to date. Let Ric McLaughlin and Chris Ball be your guides as they take you on a journey through some fresh cut, prime singletrack.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


4 Comments

  • + 2
 Damn, this video really want's me to back to Jamnica/Petzen. Rode there for a week last september and can honestly say it was the best riding I've done so far in my life. Really really fun watching you guys fuzz up on bits I struggled with my self!
  • + 2
 Great coverage, looks like some sick trails!

Chris ball rips; always nice to have pov of proper riding.
  • + 2
 Long, steep, hand-built descents, awesome!
  • + 2
 Looks amazing!

