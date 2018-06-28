Course Preview Video: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

It's the halfway point of the 2018 EWS season, so what better way than to celebrate than with a brand new venue. The Black Hole Enduro Petzen/Jamnica takes place in both Austria and Slovenia, crossing the border mid race. With six big stages and an underground liaison thrown into the mix, it looks like round four may just be one of the most unique races to date. Let Ric McLaughlin and Chris Ball be your guides as they take you on a journey through some fresh cut, prime singletrack.