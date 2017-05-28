Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland: Race Day Photo Epic









After a day of rain turned dust into mud, riders came into race day unsure of what they would find hiding in the Irish hills. Would it be tacky or maybe a bit slimy and sticky? The answer was all of the above. The ever-changing conditions made each stage a bit of a mixed bag full of unique challenges, and it was riders who could adapt and react on the fly that were able to exploit weakness from their rivals throughout the day. And that's not even taking into account the added pressure piled on by the Irish fans who came out in the thousands to both cheer and heckle all day long.



For Cecile Ravanel and Adrien Dailly the challenges on and off the track were no distraction and they put in nothing short of dominant performances. Cecile won each and every stage handily, and Adrien won three of the six (and finished 2nd, 3rd, and 6th in the other stages). The same could not be said for Ireland's golden boy and two-time winner here, Greg Callaghan. Even the massive Irish crowd that seemed to carry him to victory the previous two years was of little help, and when a rider has an off day there's really nothing one can do but try to survive...and survive Greg did. Despite finishing a few stages back in the teens and twenties he still rallied back hard enough to earn valuable points and leaves Ireland with his series lead intact, but only by the skin of his teeth.



With four rounds down and four to go, the EWS has come to its midpoint as we head into a short break before picking this back up in France next month. For the women it looks like Cecile will be hard to beat, but the remaining podium spots will certainly be up for grabs as riders like Katie Winton and Isabeau Courdurier continue to charge at the front. For the men, things are about as tight as they can get with only 60 points separating Greg Callaghan, Sam Hill, and Adrien Dailly, ensuring that this season things will most certainly come right down to the wire in Finale Ligure in October.





A day of rain turned the dusty trails to golden slime come race time. A day of rain turned the dusty trails to golden slime come race time.





Isabeau Courdurier takes a moment to get in the zone this morning. It wasn't her day but she has time to regroup before the next round in more familiar climes back home in France. Isabeau Courdurier takes a moment to get in the zone this morning. It wasn't her day but she has time to regroup before the next round in more familiar climes back home in France.





Greg Callaghan will always be the people's champion in Ireland whether he finishes first or last. Greg Callaghan will always be the people's champion in Ireland whether he finishes first or last.





With all the banter on the internet right now about 27.5" vs 29" wheels it's safe to say this is a fair statement. With all the banter on the internet right now about 27.5" vs 29" wheels it's safe to say this is a fair statement.





A win on Stage 3 had Jared Graves looking good, but a mechanical later in the day would dash his hopes. A win on Stage 3 had Jared Graves looking good, but a mechanical later in the day would dash his hopes.





Adrien Dailly is so effortless on the bike it tricks you into thinking he is taking it easy. The clock says otherwise. Adrien Dailly is so effortless on the bike it tricks you into thinking he is taking it easy. The clock says otherwise.





Katy Winton meant business today coming out the gate hard and fast. Katy Winton meant business today coming out the gate hard and fast.





Thomas Lapeyrie looking for leprechauns in all the wrong places on Stage 1. Thomas Lapeyrie looking for leprechauns in all the wrong places on Stage 1.





Another strong ride for Bergamont's Joe Nation who snuck into the top twenty. Another strong ride for Bergamont's Joe Nation who snuck into the top twenty.





Off her podium pace seen last round in Madeira, Noga Korem would end the day in 9th. Off her podium pace seen last round in Madeira, Noga Korem would end the day in 9th.





Unfortunately, Ines Thoma would add to a couple of knocks and bumps from practice. Unfortunately, Ines Thoma would add to a couple of knocks and bumps from practice.





After missing the first few rounds, Andreane Lanthier-Naeau was on fire today. After missing the first few rounds, Andreane Lanthier-Naeau was on fire today.





Chainsaws, flames, and helicopters buzzing overhead. That'll be stage 3 in Wicklow, Ireland, then. Chainsaws, flames, and helicopters buzzing overhead. That'll be stage 3 in Wicklow, Ireland, then.





Robin Wallner had his best ever EWS finish today with a 6th place. Robin Wallner had his best ever EWS finish today with a 6th place.





An up and down season for Isabeau Courdurier who slipped back to 7th today. An up and down season for Isabeau Courdurier who slipped back to 7th today.





Martin Maes dodged spectators left and right to get on the podium for the second round in a row. Martin Maes dodged spectators left and right to get on the podium for the second round in a row.





No one else was even close to Cecile Ravanel who won every stage this weekend. No one else was even close to Cecile Ravanel who won every stage this weekend.





After coming back from injury and it being her first race of the season, a 3rd place for ALN is perhaps the ride of the weekend. After coming back from injury and it being her first race of the season, a 3rd place for ALN is perhaps the ride of the weekend.





Jesse Melamed didn't linger on his Madeira heartbreak too long, a stage win and 4th place finish was a good day in the office for the Canadian. Jesse Melamed didn't linger on his Madeira heartbreak too long, a stage win and 4th place finish was a good day in the office for the Canadian.





Number one once again for Cecile Ravanel. Number one once again for Cecile Ravanel.





So close to both the win and the overall points lead. Sam Hill will surely turn that frustration into motivation when the series picks up next month in France. So close to both the win and the overall points lead. Sam Hill will surely turn that frustration into motivation when the series picks up next month in France.





It wasn't the end result Greg Callaghan had wished for having looked to take three wins in a row in Wicklow. He still retains the overall however. It wasn't the end result Greg Callaghan had wished for having looked to take three wins in a row in Wicklow. He still retains the overall however.





A day of nothing but crashes left Yoann Barelli a bit bloody and in need of a few stitches. A day of nothing but crashes left Yoann Barelli a bit bloody and in need of a few stitches.





After a day of racing the Gehrigs would finish back to back just 12 seconds apart. After a day of racing the Gehrigs would finish back to back just 12 seconds apart.





The battle scars of a hard fought win for Adrien Dailly, the youngster is really coming of age and limbering up for the overall tile battle. The battle scars of a hard fought win for Adrien Dailly, the youngster is really coming of age and limbering up for the overall tile battle.





The fastest ladies in Ireland. The fastest ladies in Ireland.





Cecile Ravanel's lead has begun to stretch out from the chasing pack. Cecile Ravanel's lead has begun to stretch out from the chasing pack.





The fastest teams at the Emerald Enduro making it rain in an otherwise dry day. The fastest teams at the Emerald Enduro making it rain in an otherwise dry day.





