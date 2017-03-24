PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Photo Epic: EWS Round 1 - Return to the Jungle

Mar 24, 2017
by Matthew DeLorme  

The views from the liaison to stage 3 are not half bad and the trails in those woods are even better.
RETURN TO THE JUNGLE
Words & Photography // Dave Trumpore & Matthew Delorme

It’s amazing how quickly five months and change can go by. Here we are at the start of a new Enduro World Series season and if you think about it, we are starting off in the season we left off. It’s fall in New Zealand and we are in Rotorua for round one. The weather looks like it may get a bit wet, and last time we were in New Zealand, it was slicker than a greased weasel when wet. This should make for some interesting racing if we get the forecasted inch of rain on Sunday.

So many questions need to be answered. How fit is Richie Rude and will he come out and dominate from the start? Sam Hill was on a mission last year, and took a win, rumour has it he has a massive amount of fitness. Martin Maes could be a contender if he is healthy. Then we have Oton, Clementz, and Graves. Graves just had a smash up of a time at Oceania's and could give Richie a run for his money. On the Women's front Cecile Ravanel looks like she will be back in commanding form. Isabeau Courdurier is on the hunt for the top step of the podium and Anita Gehrig is a strong contender as well. Let's dive in and look at the tracks, and see what Rotorua has to offer before the action starts.

Dave taking the plunge in the steeps of the jungle.

The thick canopy overhead traps in moisture and blocks out much of the light, so it's almost always a little dark and a little slick in the woods no matter the weather.

Fraser Britton rides through a brief bit of open air before plunging back into the jungle.

Media recce shuttle. The old fashioned way.

EWS Round One 2017 Rotorua

The man behind all the EWS video edits, Nico Turner, had himself a proper "OH SH*T" moment on the second lap of the day. At least the dirt is pretty soft here, and rocks few and far between.

Tall straight pines and massive ferns. The forest here has a mystical quality about it.

Fearless leader of the Squid Squad Chris Ball, showing us all how it's all done down here in the Southern Hemisphere.

Have we mentioned how fun the tracks are and how good the dirt is? If we didn't, it's incredible. Just so ya know.

Brown dirt and vibrant green vegetation on each and every stage.

Into the deep and dark.

Dave enjoying a fine slice of Rotorua single track.

Despite what looks like tight trees everywhere you look, the trails in Rotorua are actually extremely fast in many spots, and are never lacking on flow.

Find the rider. Sven Martin throws some shapes on the media recce.

The bottom of stage 5 quite literally goes through a jungle.

Rotorua has all the green.

#doyouevenDanAthertonbro?

Sven Martin rolling some big wheels through some even bigger trees.

The golden boy for the last two seasons. Can Richie make it three in a row?

Jerome steadies his stead for an EWS photo op.

Katy Winton has been chomping at the bit to get things started here in Rotorua. All that energy will be unleashed when practice gets going tomorrow.

Casey Brown gets all handy with a knife setting up a helmet cam before things get rolling tomorrow.

Nigel and Todd Schumlick listen in on the riders meeting Thursday.

Getting familiar with the tracks on the map means laying out a solid plan of attack for practice.

The main men go over the details at the riders meeting.

Riders at the first meeting of the season, anxious to get out on the tracks.

It's great to see Rae Morrison back up to full health and excited to mix it up in this weekends series opener.


7 Comments

  • + 11
 2017, Never thought it'd happen, but I'm more hyped for the EWS than the UCI DH WC
  • + 4
 Not sure I can bear looking at these pictures of wonderful landscape and amazing trails while sat in the office on a grim, grey Oxfordshire day. May have to top myself if I accidentally see any more of this.
  • + 4
 Clementz's new Jekyll is sexy af
  • + 2
 I would do unspeakable things to ride there.....
  • + 2
 Sam Hill! Bish bash bosh!
  • + 1
 Anyone know how we can watch it in the UK? Is there online streaming somewhere?
  • + 1
 That guy edited his face pretty good!

