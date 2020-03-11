EWS Rounds 1 and 2 Postponed due to Coronavirus

Mar 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Sam Hill eyes at nearly bar level on the urban stage.

The EWS has today announced it will be postponing the first two rounds of the 2020 series until November.

Although South America has not been too affected by the virus, Colombia has this morning announced it will be asking visitors from France, Spain, Italy and other affected countries to self-isolate when they arrive in the country. With no end in sight for the spread of the virus, the decision has been taken to postpone the events until the end of the year.

Round 3, due to take place at France's Montagnes du Caroux on May 23, is still scheduled to go ahead.

The full release from the EWS is below:

Press Release: EWS

The Enduro World Series (EWS) has announced that the first two rounds of the 2020 season in Colombia and Chile have been postponed in an effort to help contain the global spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Round one scheduled to take place in Manizales, Colombia at the end of the month has been moved to the weekend of 7-8 November whilst round two that was due to take place on April 4-5 in Farellones, Chile will now take place on 14-15 November 2020.

South America currently has a very low incidence of confirmed cases of Coronavirus, but with riders travelling to the events from across the globe the decision has been made to delay the races until later in the year in the interest of everyone’s safety.

bigquotesIn order to best protect all staff, riders, fans and act in the most responsible way possible in the world’s current situation, we have made the decision to postpone our first two rounds. We hope the early decision of this date change helps to remove stress from a situation that is causing us all a great deal of difficulty. We look forward to getting our season started in May and thank all of our partners and staff for their support in these challenging times.Chris Ball, Managing Director of the EWS

bigquotesThe planet faces a fairly delicate health situation. This situation has globally affected multiple massive events, mainly sports. For the global well-being of athletes and spectators, and for recommendations of local, national and world authorities it is out of our hands and we have no choice but to delay the EWS Manizales. The party is postponed!Jorge Mario Jaramillo, round one Race Director

bigquotesWe as Montenbaik see this as an opportunity, since we will have the last race of the year of the Enduro World Series. This gives us more time to surprise everyone even more with the best trails and a high-level event.Ignacio Barboas,round two Race Director

More details about the postponed races will be available in the coming days on www.enduroworldseries.com.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


47 Comments

  • 56 1
 Pinkbike is going to be struggling hard to find content this spring/summer. I'm waiting for the first kickstand review to pop up on here.
  • 15 0
 Or they could do another field test with other models of bikes...
  • 11 0
 @jfcarrier:

Banshee Titan vs Raaw Madonna V2 vs Privateer 161 please!
  • 16 2
 Grim donut? Wink
  • 3 0
 It's time for another round of hucks to flat...
  • 19 0
 @jfcarrier, you might be on to something.... Stay tuned.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: more hardtails please :-)
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: v Nicolai G1
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: you are a filthy tease...
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: Your wishes might be granted.
  • 47 4
 Its very obvious what caused this outbreak. Cough cough... E-bikes.
  • 12 0
 Sucks for all those privateers and small teams who will have to rebook flights etc!
  • 9 0
 Organized and booked for a group of 4 us in total. Was looking forward to racing this all winter. Going to be a massive headache to attempt to reorganize this late. Not even sure if we’ll be able to get all of our money back or make it happen for the rescheduled date. Devastated to say the least.
  • 11 1
 I get it but man this sucks :'|
  • 10 4
 Probably it is for the best, there are only 9 cases in Colombia and 17 in Chile. However, athletes sharing water bottles could increase these numbers.
  • 3 0
 I split time living between the USA and Manizales, Colombia and I just flew home to Colombia yesterday and Immigration was already screening everybody entering with written forms on where you have been the last 14 days as well as Temperature checks for fever before being allowed to enter. This country will soon be on lockdown for anybody traveling from abroad so it was a good idea to make this decision now.
  • 2 1
 We'll have to wait and see if they let you into Durango for the Tribe event. Wink
  • 4 3
 At this point UCI and EWS may as well cancel the race seasons for 2020. If the reason for these cancelations of races is due to the whole Travel scare, why in the f*ck would it be any different by November?

This is just getting silly at this point.
  • 1 0
 I suppose they are hoping this will have all ‘gone away’ by November.

At the moment, nobody has any absolutely solid info and each country seems to be treating this differently - the only thing that is clear is Italy’s death rate is over 800 out of 12000 confirmed cases so it seems the right thing to do to cancel / postpone stuff like bike racing.
  • 2 0
 This thing starts to interfere with Rampage and Hardline. I never got why they started with this Zwift racing thing, but now I get it...
  • 3 0
 I saw the first DH race was cancelled as well.
  • 2 0
 To be expected under the current situation I suppose . Pity for all involved though.
  • 4 3
 This will not be gone by November. Forget 2020 for traveling anywhere - better stay healthy.
  • 3 1
 Post the ride video of the grim donut!!!
  • 1 0
 PINKBIKE Your latest Coronavirus news source and how it affects the bike racing world.
  • 2 0
 I blame wheel size... damn 29ers = koruna viruz !!!111!!1 Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Nananananananananananana BAT AAIIIIIDS!!!!
  • 2 0
 wow
  • 2 0
 Bummer.
  • 1 0
 Ah ah ah ahtishoooooo
