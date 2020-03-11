EWS Rounds 1 and 2 Postponed due to Coronavirus

The EWS has today announced it will be postponing the first two rounds of the 2020 series until November.
Although South America has not been too affected by the virus, Colombia has this morning announced it will be asking visitors from France, Spain, Italy and other affected countries to self-isolate when they arrive in the country. With no end in sight for the spread of the virus, the decision has been taken to postpone the events until the end of the year.
Round 3, due to take place at France's Montagnes du Caroux on May 23, is still scheduled to go ahead.
The full release from the EWS is below:Press Release: EWS
The Enduro World Series (EWS) has announced that the first two rounds of the 2020 season in Colombia and Chile have been postponed in an effort to help contain the global spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).
Round one scheduled to take place in Manizales, Colombia at the end of the month has been moved to the weekend of 7-8 November whilst round two that was due to take place on April 4-5 in Farellones, Chile will now take place on 14-15 November 2020.
South America currently has a very low incidence of confirmed cases of Coronavirus, but with riders travelling to the events from across the globe the decision has been made to delay the races until later in the year in the interest of everyone’s safety.
|In order to best protect all staff, riders, fans and act in the most responsible way possible in the world’s current situation, we have made the decision to postpone our first two rounds. We hope the early decision of this date change helps to remove stress from a situation that is causing us all a great deal of difficulty. We look forward to getting our season started in May and thank all of our partners and staff for their support in these challenging times.—Chris Ball, Managing Director of the EWS
|The planet faces a fairly delicate health situation. This situation has globally affected multiple massive events, mainly sports. For the global well-being of athletes and spectators, and for recommendations of local, national and world authorities it is out of our hands and we have no choice but to delay the EWS Manizales. The party is postponed!—Jorge Mario Jaramillo, round one Race Director
|We as Montenbaik see this as an opportunity, since we will have the last race of the year of the Enduro World Series. This gives us more time to surprise everyone even more with the best trails and a high-level event.—Ignacio Barboas,round two Race Director
More details about the postponed races will be available in the coming days on www.enduroworldseries.com
.
