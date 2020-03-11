EWS Rounds 1 and 2 Postponed due to Coronavirus

In order to best protect all staff, riders, fans and act in the most responsible way possible in the world’s current situation, we have made the decision to postpone our first two rounds. We hope the early decision of this date change helps to remove stress from a situation that is causing us all a great deal of difficulty. We look forward to getting our season started in May and thank all of our partners and staff for their support in these challenging times. — Chris Ball, Managing Director of the EWS