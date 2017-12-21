Full 2017 EWS Season Recap - Video



The EWS this year was one of the best pro mountain bike race series ever! It had everything: Sam Hill dominating on flat pedals, exciting to watch wet races and a race all the way to the end...apart from Cecile dominating with races to spare at the end...but she's super fast so...



Check out the team's end of season recap that summarises everything that happened this year in to one easy to consume 20-something minute episode. Easy!



MENTIONS: @enduroworldseries





