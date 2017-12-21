Full 2017 EWS Season Recap - Video

VIDEOS

Dec 21, 2017
The EWS this year was one of the best pro mountain bike race series ever! It had everything: Sam Hill dominating on flat pedals, exciting to watch wet races and a race all the way to the end...apart from Cecile dominating with races to spare at the end...but she's super fast so...

Check out the team's end of season recap that summarises everything that happened this year in to one easy to consume 20-something minute episode. Easy!

27 Comments

  • + 21
 Listening to Josh Bryceland is hilarious, I have no idea what he is saying but it cracks me up every time.
  • + 11
 This is great! I find it hard to keep track of the standings during the season due to the insane amount of media coverage that flood the feed. So a recap like this is very good.
  • + 14
 I can't wait until 2018!!! I need at least one dose per week
  • + 8
 Not bad for a “participation sport” as Minaar puts it.

Stoked for 2018. Also can’t wait to participate in some enduro races myself this coming year.
  • + 7
 Looking forward to seeing Gee Atherton racing enduro.
  • + 3
 Man to think the last few years Rude was just as dominant in the men's as Ravanel was this year in women's and he barely broke the top ten. Loved watching Sam Hill pull it together in his his first full year! 2018 can't come soon enough
  • + 5
 Was a great season to watch! Bring on 2018!
  • + 4
 Hmmmmmm 23:00 video for Enduro and 3:00 video for DH...
  • + 1
 I'm pretty sure theyshowed them doing the exact same courses though...
  • + 3
 There's a one hour dh video on red bull
  • + 4
 My son will never ride clipless now.
  • + 2
 Aspen looked like the most boring course of them all. Is this a sign of poor camera shots or just how cool the trails are in other countries?
  • + 2
 How does Sam Hill do it? I mean he doesn't even wear goggles...
  • + 2
 anybody understood what rude said? was it "f*ck-off"?
  • + 2
 I think he just said "I don't know... okay"
  • + 1
 Nice vid, Can't wait for next season.....good luck to all teams and riders.
  • + 1
 oh man! we´re so lucky!! what a great coverage of the EWS we have!! congrats!!
  • + 1
 Great recap video. Wish you did the DH recap video.
  • + 1
 Is Rick McLaughlin related to Jules Buckley? They look like twins?
  • + 2
 Bikes FTW!!1!
  • + 1
 TasMinion!
