Full 2017 EWS Season Recap - Video

The EWS this year was one of the best pro mountain bike race series ever! It had everything: Sam Hill dominating on flat pedals, exciting to watch wet races and a race all the way to the end...apart from Cecile dominating with races to spare at the end...but she's super fast so...
Check out the team's end of season recap that summarises everything that happened this year in to one easy to consume 20-something minute episode. Easy!
MENTIONS: @enduroworldseries
27 Comments
Stoked for 2018. Also can’t wait to participate in some enduro races myself this coming year.
Where's Nino???
You want to see more world cup XC, in a recap about the EWS.
You do see how those two aren't the same thing right?
Idiots. I'm surrounded by idiots.
