EWS Start List for Zermatt Confirms Absence of Richie Rude, Josh Carlson, Pedro Burns & More

Due to the Covid situation around the world, I have made the decision to stay home in Australia for the remainder of 2020. Bummed to miss the first ever EWS-E @world_enduro event in Zermatt this weekend but excited to be in Australia for some racing over the spring and summer 🤞 @giantfactoryoffroadteam @giantbicycles
Hey guys, I’m sure you’ve all heard. It’s not a decision I have taken lightly but I’m unfortunately not going to be at the upcoming EWS races this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation around the world. Traveling across the world right now is not a risk I want to put myself or my family through. Here in Western Australia we have tough traveling restrictions with returning home and I have been advised not to travel. It’s a very tough decision to make as I love racing and being with my team and the fans, but I feel it’s the right choice for myself at this time. Hopefully next year things can get back to normal and I will be ready to chase another title 🤞🏼 I want to thank my team @teamchainreactioncycles my sponsors @nukeproofbikes @chainreactioncycles @monsterenergy for the support and always having my back with decisions I have made throughout the years. I hope everyone across the world stays safe during these tough and unusual times. Keep shreddin 🤙🏼 and I’ll be back! ✊🏼
So I made the call a few days ago to sit out the 1st @world_enduro of the year at Zermatt. Racing bikes is life but with Covid always lurking around the corner I don’t feel like it’s worth the risk with travelling etc, I will prioritise keeping myself safe and ready to race again properly when it’s safe to do so. Special thanks to everyone around me that’s supporting and helped me make the call, hopefully I will be between the tapes soon 🤘 @polebicycles @sweetprotection @fidlockbike @spankbikes
Absolutely gutted to not be hitting the road with the @pivot_cyclesusa team this season, a small whoopsie a few weeks back left me with a blown ACL and other bits, Surgery to fix it is booked in and looking forward to getting back riding properly! Much love to the team and good luck 🙏 PC @maddogboris @svenmartinphoto
