EWS Start List for Zermatt Confirms Absence of Richie Rude, Josh Carlson, Pedro Burns & More

Due to the Covid situation around the world, I have made the decision to stay home in Australia for the remainder of 2020. Bummed to miss the first ever EWS-E @world_enduro event in Zermatt this weekend but excited to be in Australia for some racing over the spring and summer 🤞 @giantfactoryoffroadteam @giantbicycles