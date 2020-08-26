EWS Start List for Zermatt Confirms Absence of Richie Rude, Josh Carlson, Pedro Burns & More

Aug 26, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Sam Hill announced he'll be sitting out the 2020 EWS season last week, and this week fellow Australian Connor Fearon announced that he'll also be sitting out the EWS and DH World Cup events scheduled to take place in Europe in the coming months as well.

Now, the Enduro World Series has published the official start list for EWS Zermatt, and there are some other notable riders missing from it as well including Richie Rude, Josh Carlson, Cody Kelley, Shawn Neer, Leigh Johnson, Pedro Burns, Matt Walker, and Keegan Wright.





View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, I’m sure you’ve all heard. It’s not a decision I have taken lightly but I’m unfortunately not going to be at the upcoming EWS races this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation around the world. Traveling across the world right now is not a risk I want to put myself or my family through. Here in Western Australia we have tough traveling restrictions with returning home and I have been advised not to travel. It’s a very tough decision to make as I love racing and being with my team and the fans, but I feel it’s the right choice for myself at this time. Hopefully next year things can get back to normal and I will be ready to chase another title 🤞🏼 I want to thank my team @teamchainreactioncycles my sponsors @nukeproofbikes @chainreactioncycles @monsterenergy for the support and always having my back with decisions I have made throughout the years. I hope everyone across the world stays safe during these tough and unusual times. Keep shreddin 🤙🏼 and I’ll be back! ✊🏼

A post shared by S A M H I L L (@samhill13) on





While the field of racers may be reduced and the individual overall championship titles won't be awarded this season, we're still excited for some EWS action!

29 Comments

  • 39 10
 I know it's a bummer, but I'm glad that riders are acknowledging that there are more important things than bike racing.

Want more bike racing? Vote and push for better testing, contract tracing, and wear a damn mask.
  • 5 0
 @kitagawasan - I couldn't agree more. The protective measures aren't in place to shut everything down, they are in place to keep as much as possible open until we can get a vaccine or otherwise control the pandemic.
  • 3 5
 How does one vote for better testing?
  • 9 2
 @jwdenver: vote for people who will put in place better testing / contact tracing infrastructure.
  • 8 0
 @jwdenver: Don't vote for the fake tan, fake hair, science denying con man who has failed at everything related to the pandemic.

m.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=219590
  • 1 0
 Are they talking about the german enduro nationals?
  • 19 7
 Probably could stand to change the "W" in EWS to an "E" for Europe - Enduro Europe Series. It's EESie ... (I'll see myself out ... thank you very much.)
  • 8 0
 Except all the Canadians will be there...
  • 23 3
 @Jvhowube: I've been to Quebec. It's basically Europe.
  • 1 0
 A whaaa yuh seh? Canada representing.
  • 1 0
 McKay is not going...@Jvhowube:
  • 1 0
 @roma258: Sounds like I need to visit Quebec. Thanks for the heads up.
  • 1 0
 @dualsuspensiondave: totally Quebec is a cheap scaled down Europe.
  • 2 0
 @dualsuspensiondave: Montreal is super rad. And there's apparently some great riding out by Quebec City, but I have yet to sample.
  • 11 0
 You're missing the point: Scribd is Back.
  • 6 1
 At what point do you basically not have a season because all of the top guys are not participating? I am glad there is still racing, however, and the guys and gals who can make it to the races safely should still have the opportunity.
  • 2 0
 I'm following the Motogp championship, and i remember Jack Miller (Aus) saying sunday that he was going to take Dorna's charter after the race to see his family. He's going to check back in Italy on the 9th Sep. I don't know how those travel restrictions apply to him. But we need to respect those EWS riders having to put their safety and their families first. kudos for them. Be safe.
  • 2 0
 Well, the list of people not racing throws a spanner in my Fantasy lineup. Time to throw it out the window.
  • 1 0
 Solid use of a bike-appropriate cliche.
  • 3 0
 Nick Bean, you sneaky Yank. How DID you do it?
  • 1 0
 I see a couple American riders on the list. Did they just post up in Europe this whole time?
  • 1 0
 I would assume so. They must have flown out of the country before the lockdown.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Yeah, there's a top Moto2 American rider who's still racing and I guess he must have done the same thing. Not a bad gig if you can swing it.
  • 1 0
 Yes, for example I don't believe Anna Newkirk lives in the USA
  • 1 0
 ERRoRS Enduro Reduced Roster of Racing Series.
  • 1 0
 Youn deniaud is also out for an injury
  • 1 2
 I think it's fair to say that any results from this year's racing will have a big asterisk next to them. Still looking forward to some racing though...
  • 2 1
 Did anybody see Waki somewhere? Just wondering what he's doing...
  • 3 3
 What does Josh Carlson have to do with mountain biking?

