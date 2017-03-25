EWS Tech – Enduro World Series, Round 1 – Rotorua

Richie Rude's fresh SB5c ready to go. Richie Rude's fresh SB5c ready to go.





Richie Rude's 2017 Steed



Richie (and the rest of the Yeti team) are running the Yeti's SB5 model here in Rotorua. The team is said to feel the slightly quicker handling bike – over their bigger, burlier SB6 – works better for them on the trails of Rotorua. Richie's bike here is fitted with a 170mm Fox 36 up front, essentially scaling the bike down from his bigger SB6 (127mm rear, 170mm front compared to his 152mm rear, 180mm front SB6). The bikes have been fitted with full XT cassettes, Renthal Bar/Stem, Ergon's new GD1 Factory grips, OneUp chainring and a bunch of custom touches including orange highlights on the frame, turquoise Fox decals on the fork, and an orange OneUp chainguide. Richie had a Maxxis Shorty on the front and an Aggressor out back but rumour has it he will run the Shorty front and rear come Sunday, with the weather forecast calling for a good amount of rain.





Richie's prototype Fox RAD damper. Shaka Bra'





Richie was also sporting something special in his steerer tube. Details are thin at the moment but what we know is this is a prototype of OneUps new EDC (Everyday Carry) Storage Capsule.





Jack Moir's on a Prototype Intense?







Aussie pinner, Jack Moir, is rolling around on what appears to be a prototype Intense 29er. Possibly a longer travel update for their line? It's good to see more of the DH'ers having a dig at this enduro thing here in Rotorua too.









Rocky Mountain New, and Newer? .





Rocky's new Slayer is ready for action. No labels on this, but the water bottle tells a little bit of a story...











Schwalbe's Magic Mary is a good choice for Rotorua with the variable weather forecast.





Michelin's new prototype looks interesting, and while not quite as aggressive as the Schwalbe MM, could be a good choice if the sky falls on racers tomorrow.





Jerome's HT T1 Pedals, colour matched to his bikes. Custom WTB seat for Mr. Clementz





Alex Cure's BH Lynx. Alex Cure's BH Lynx.





Lewis Buchanan's Trek Slash. Lewis Buchanan's Trek Slash.





The Trek Factory girls ready for action tomorrow. New offerings from Bontrager in the hip pack department. One bottle, two pockets.





What's nicer on this Hope HB 211: the carbon weave or the Ohlins TTX shock? What's nicer on this Hope HB 211: the carbon weave or the Ohlins TTX shock?





What's this? Hydraulic front derailleur shifter? What's this? Hydraulic front derailleur shifter?





Jordi Cortes's (of Fox) tool box. Artwork complements of the Vanzacs. New Industry Nine Rockshox Boost axle.





Sam Hill sporting the new 2017 RockShox fork decals and a metric shock in the back of his NukeProof Mega.






