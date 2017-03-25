PINKBIKE TECH

EWS Tech – Enduro World Series, Round 1 – Rotorua

Mar 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Richie Rude s fresh SB5c ready to go.
Richie Rude's fresh SB5c ready to go.


Richie Rude's 2017 Steed

Richie (and the rest of the Yeti team) are running the Yeti's SB5 model here in Rotorua. The team is said to feel the slightly quicker handling bike – over their bigger, burlier SB6 – works better for them on the trails of Rotorua. Richie's bike here is fitted with a 170mm Fox 36 up front, essentially scaling the bike down from his bigger SB6 (127mm rear, 170mm front compared to his 152mm rear, 180mm front SB6). The bikes have been fitted with full XT cassettes, Renthal Bar/Stem, Ergon's new GD1 Factory grips, OneUp chainring and a bunch of custom touches including orange highlights on the frame, turquoise Fox decals on the fork, and an orange OneUp chainguide. Richie had a Maxxis Shorty on the front and an Aggressor out back but rumour has it he will run the Shorty front and rear come Sunday, with the weather forecast calling for a good amount of rain.

Richie s prototype Fox RAD damper
Richie's prototype Fox RAD damper.
Richie Rude and his tricked out Yeti SB5 Race Ready
Shaka Bra'

What s this from One Up
Richie was also sporting something special in his steerer tube. Details are thin at the moment but what we know is this is a prototype of OneUps new EDC (Everyday Carry) Storage Capsule.


Jack Moir's on a Prototype Intense?

Jack Moir appeared to be rolling around a prototype long travel 29

Aussie pinner, Jack Moir, is rolling around on what appears to be a prototype Intense 29er. Possibly a longer travel update for their line? It's good to see more of the DH'ers having a dig at this enduro thing here in Rotorua too.

Jack Moir appeared to be rolling around a prototype long travel 29
Jack Moir appeared to be rolling around a prototype long travel 29


Rocky Mountain New, and Newer?.

Slayer...
Rocky's new Slayer is ready for action.
Something new from Rocky perhaps
No labels on this, but the water bottle tells a little bit of a story...




Tires of choice tomorrow
Schwalbe's Magic Mary is a good choice for Rotorua with the variable weather forecast.

Michelin has some new rubber for their factory riders.
Michelin's new prototype looks interesting, and while not quite as aggressive as the Schwalbe MM, could be a good choice if the sky falls on racers tomorrow.

Jerome s HT Pedals
Jerome's HT T1 Pedals, colour matched to his bikes.
Custom seat for Mr. Clementz
Custom WTB seat for Mr. Clementz

Alex Cure s BH Lynx.
Alex Cure's BH Lynx.

Lewis Buchanan s Trek Slash.
Lewis Buchanan's Trek Slash.

The Trek Factory girls ready for action tomorrow
The Trek Factory girls ready for action tomorrow.
new offerings from Bontrager in the hip pack department. One bottle two pockets super comfortable.
New offerings from Bontrager in the hip pack department. One bottle, two pockets.

Matt Stoddard s Cabon Hope with Ohlins suspension.
What's nicer on this Hope HB 211: the carbon weave or the Ohlins TTX shock?

What s this Hydraulic front derailleur shifter
What's this? Hydraulic front derailleur shifter?

Fox s Jordi Cortes s tool box. Artwork complements of the Vanzacs
Jordi Cortes's (of Fox) tool box. Artwork complements of the Vanzacs.
A new industry nine Rockshox boost maxle
New Industry Nine Rockshox Boost axle.

Sam Hill sporting the new 2017 Rockshox fork decals and a metric shock in the back of his NukeProof Mega
Sam Hill sporting the new 2017 RockShox fork decals and a metric shock in the back of his NukeProof Mega.


